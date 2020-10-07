Volleyball roundup: Kinston wins area title

Against Wicksburg, Peaden had four kills, four blocks and four digs, Hill two aces and three blocks and Curry three blocks and four digs. Nicole Turner had 12 assists and four digs and Natalie Turner had three kills and seven digs. Kamri White had five kills, Dodson two aces and Lomnick two digs.

Geneva splits: Geneva defeated Wicksburg 26-24, 24-26, 15-9 and lost to Dothan 25-22, 19-25, 15-11 in a tri-match Tuesday at Geneva.

The Panthers (9-7) were led in the win over Wicksburg by Madison Johnson with six kills, six assists, two blocks and seven digs and by RayAnna Ausley with two aces, three kills and four assists. Emma Griffin earned two aces, three kills and seven digs and Abbie Sullivan two aces and four digs. Brooklyn Kemmerlin delivered five assists and Shelby Hammock seven digs.

Against Dothan, Johnson had two aces, seven kills, 12 assists and nine digs and Griffin had 11 kills, two blocks and six digs for GHS. Melody Watson had two kills and three blocks, while Kemmerlin had eight assists. Hammock and Sullivan both had eight digs and Ella Dale had six digs. Ausley chipped in four kills.

Houston Academy sweeps Daleville: Houston Academy swept Daleville 25-9, 25-11, 25-9 on Tuesday, improving to 20-15 for the season.