Volleyball roundup: Kinston wins area title

Kinston swept Pleasant Home on Wednesday to capture the regular-season Class 1A, Area 2 title and the right to host next week’s area tournament.
The Bulldogs beat the Eagles 25-19, 25-22, 25-13 to finish area play tied with Pleasant Home, but won the tiebreaker of sets between the two (four to three).
Sarah Beth Long had five aces and 17 assists and Faith Peters had 11 blocks and eight kills.
Rebels win: Rehobeth defeated Headland 22-25, 25-12, 25-21, 25-20 on Wednesday.
Helen Williamson had five aces, five kills, five digs and two blocks for the Rebels. Jaci Parker had two aces, seven kills, three blocks and two digs. Grayci Webb had four aces, six kills and five blocks.
Claire Watson had four aces, two kills, 12 assists, three blocks and four digs. Peyton Hartigan had four aces, seven assists and four digs. Emma Arnold had four kills, Adriana Delgado had three kills and four digs and Caitlyn Watson had 12 digs.
Dothan wins: Dothan volleyball won a pair of matches Tuesday in Geneva, improving to 24-17 for the season.
The Wolves beat the host Panthers 25-22, 19-25, 15-11 and beat the other Panthers from Wicksburg 25-20, 25-14.
In the win over Geneva, Zaele Curry had 11 kills, nine blocks and nine digs and Collier Peaden had five kills, five blocks and nine digs to pace DHS. Nicole Turner delivered 22 assists and four digs and twin sister Natalie had six kills, four aces and eight digs. Also for Dothan, Mattie Dodson had six digs, Arianah Lomnick five digs and Landrie Wiggins four digs. Kayla Hill added two blocks.
Against Wicksburg, Peaden had four kills, four blocks and four digs, Hill two aces and three blocks and Curry three blocks and four digs. Nicole Turner had 12 assists and four digs and Natalie Turner had three kills and seven digs. Kamri White had five kills, Dodson two aces and Lomnick two digs.
Geneva splits: Geneva defeated Wicksburg 26-24, 24-26, 15-9 and lost to Dothan 25-22, 19-25, 15-11 in a tri-match Tuesday at Geneva.
The Panthers (9-7) were led in the win over Wicksburg by Madison Johnson with six kills, six assists, two blocks and seven digs and by RayAnna Ausley with two aces, three kills and four assists. Emma Griffin earned two aces, three kills and seven digs and Abbie Sullivan two aces and four digs. Brooklyn Kemmerlin delivered five assists and Shelby Hammock seven digs.
Against Dothan, Johnson had two aces, seven kills, 12 assists and nine digs and Griffin had 11 kills, two blocks and six digs for GHS. Melody Watson had two kills and three blocks, while Kemmerlin had eight assists. Hammock and Sullivan both had eight digs and Ella Dale had six digs. Ausley chipped in four kills.
Houston Academy sweeps Daleville: Houston Academy swept Daleville 25-9, 25-11, 25-9 on Tuesday, improving to 20-15 for the season.
Caley Caldwell earned nine aces and two assists and Abby Caldwell had two aces, 22 assists and three digs to lead HA. Mattie Havas had 10 kills and two digs and Marley Conner served for four aces. Bailey Dykes had three aces, two kills and four digs and Mary Suzan Aman had four kills and two aces. Both Lizzy Kate Skinner and Rachel Watson had three kills.
Carroll downs Headland: Carroll defeated Headland 15-25, 25-18, 25-8, 22-25, 15-3 on Tuesday. No details were available.
New Brockton drops two: New Brockton fell to Opp 25-9, 25-11, 25-20 and to Zion Chapel 25-11, 25-22 on Tuesday.
In the match against Opp, Shelby Hobbs had 17 digs and Jaylin Vera 16 digs. Versus Zion Chapel, Jordan Boland had five kills, Justie Ellis 13 assists and Hobbs 17 digs.
Elba falls in five to Red Level: Elba rallied to tie the match at two sets each, but fell to Red Level in the fifth set in a 25-10, 25-11, 17-25, 23-25, 15-12 decision Tuesday night.
Andrya Chism and Nevaeh Sanders both had three aces and Jasmine Magwood and Mikenzey Hooks both had two aces for Elba.
