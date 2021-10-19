Volleyball roundup: Lakeside, Abbeville Christian advance in regional tourney

Lakeside School and Abbeville Christian volleyball teams both advanced in AISA regional tournament action with victories Tuesday.

Lakeside swept Restoration in three sets in a Class AA, Region 1 Tournament opening-round win in Eufaula. The win moves the Chiefs into Thursday’s semifinal against Cornerstone Christian at 1 p.m. With a win, Lakeside plays in the regional finals at 4 p.m. against the Chambers Academy-Coosa Valley winner. A loss and the Chiefs play the Chambers-Coosa Valley loser at 2:30 p.m.

In either case, Lakeside advances to next week’s state championship.

Abbeville Christian, meanwhile, defeated Snook Academy 25-11, 25-21, 25-11 in a Class 1A, Region 1 opening-round match on Tuesday. The Generals advanced to play Thursday at Escambia Academy against the Jackson-Evangel winner in the regional semifinals.

Like Lakeside, Abbeville Christian is already assured of playing in next week’s state tournament as one of the region’s top four finishers.