Volleyball roundup: Many matches canceled due to Hurricane Sally's approach into state

A lot of high school volleyball matches for Tuesday were canceled as were several matches set for Thursday because of Hurricane Sally’s approach into the state of Alabama and schools closing early.

Among the matches canceled on Tuesday were Ashford at Dothan, Rehobeth at Providence Christian, Headland at Carroll, Houston County at Eufaula, Wicksburg at Samson, Houston Academy at Slocomb, Goshen at Pike County, Florala at Elba, Kinston at Zion Chapel and Chambers Academy at Abbeville Christian, plus a tri-match at Geneva with Carroll and New Brockton.

The Ashford-Dothan match is being made up on Sept. 24, the Rehobeth-PCS contest on Oct. 5 and the Houston County-Eufaula on Tuesday, Sept. 29. The Chambers-Abbeville Christian match will be made up Oct. 8

Among the Thursday matches already canceled are Dothan-Central in Phenix City, Eufaula at Headland and Rehobeth at Houston Academy. The Rehobeth-HA match is being made up on Monday and Eufaula-Headland on Sept. 30.

Northside Methodist sweeps Dale County: Northside Methodist Academy swept Dale County 25-7, 25-18, 25-6 on Tuesday, improving to 6-4 on the year.