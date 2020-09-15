Volleyball roundup: Many matches canceled due to Hurricane Sally's approach into state

A lot of high school volleyball matches for Tuesday were canceled as were several matches set for Thursday because of Hurricane Sally’s approach into the state of Alabama and schools closing early.
Among the matches canceled on Tuesday were Ashford at Dothan, Rehobeth at Providence Christian, Headland at Carroll, Houston County at Eufaula, Wicksburg at Samson, Houston Academy at Slocomb, Goshen at Pike County, Florala at Elba, Kinston at Zion Chapel and Chambers Academy at Abbeville Christian, plus a tri-match at Geneva with Carroll and New Brockton.
The Ashford-Dothan match is being made up on Sept. 24, the Rehobeth-PCS contest on Oct. 5 and the Houston County-Eufaula on Tuesday, Sept. 29. The Chambers-Abbeville Christian match will be made up Oct. 8
Among the Thursday matches already canceled are Dothan-Central in Phenix City, Eufaula at Headland and Rehobeth at Houston Academy. The Rehobeth-HA match is being made up on Monday and Eufaula-Headland on Sept. 30.
Northside Methodist sweeps Dale County: Northside Methodist Academy swept Dale County 25-7, 25-18, 25-6 on Tuesday, improving to 6-4 on the year.
Elizabeth Helms and Mary Dennis both earned nine kills with Helms also earning four aces and five blocks and Dennis three aces. Kayden Williams had seven kills, nine blocks and two aces and Kailyn McMahen had six kills and five blocks. Anna Lee Hathcock delivered 19 assists and three aces and Ellie Williams had four kills and seven assists.
Varsity
Enterprise splits in area matches: Enterprise split in Class 7A, Area 2 matches Tuesday, losing to host Prattville 25-11, 25-15, 25-28 and beating Jeff Davis 25-7, 25-15, 25-16.
For the day, Kamira Cooper 16 kills, Zationna Horne 10 kills and Hannah Change six kills and Change also had eight blocks. Lily Rhoades had three aces and 30 digs, Heather Holtz 19 assists and four blocks and Sammie Neuwien had 24 assists. Jaden Williams had five aces and Yasmeen Stallworth three aces. Taylor Danford added two blocks.
Geneva falls to Straughn: Geneva fell to Straughn on Monday night, 25-22, 25-18, 25-22.
Madison Johnson had seven blocks and 12 assists, while Emma Griffin had two aces and five kills for Geneva (4-4). Melody Watson had seven kills and three blocks and Brooklyn Kemmerlin had eight assists.
Junior Varsity
Enterprise downs Prattville: Enterprise swept Prattville 25-16, 25-15 Jaydin Williams had 12 assists and two aces and Makenna Kennedy had three aces and five assists.
Sky Stracener had four aces and eight digs, Anna Warren and Aziya Purcell had six kills and Kaelynn Green five kills. Emma Warren added six digs.
Junior High
Opp splits: Opp lost to Dauphin 25-14, 25-10 and defeated Providence Christian 25-27, 25-9, 15-9 on Monday, with the win over Providence the second ever over the Eagles and the first since 2015
Overall, Madie Wilson had eight aces and five assists, Crislyn Birge and Brooke Butler two aces each and CB Johnson three digs for Opp (6-2).
