Volleyball Roundup: New Brockton edges Wicksburg

New Brockton won a five-set match over Wicksburg, 18-25, 25-17, 25-21, 24-26, 16-14 in varsity volleyball on Monday.

Anna Clark earned 11 kills, two aces, five blocks and 11 digs and Samantha Payton delivered 25 assists and 10 digs to lead the Gamecocks. AnnaLynn Hanson had two aces, three kills and 18 digs and Ava Elmore had six kills and nine digs. Aniya Barkley had seven kills and Angel McBay had five kills. Anna Blackmon had two aces and Maredith Sconyers had four digs.

For Wicksburg, Reagan Bull earned nine aces and two kills, while Bella Hicks had 30 assists and five kills and Saylah King had four aces, two kills and 24 digs. Emily Fells added four aces and two kills.

Ashford downs Cottonwood: The Yellow Jackets won 14-25, 25-18, 25-23, 23-25, 15-8.

Kate Money had 10 aces, 12 kills and 15 digs. Shelby Pate had 11 kills. Maddie Decker had 12 digs. Emma Helms had 33 assists. Ella Helms had 10 digs. Savannah Money had five blocks and eight kills.

For Cottonwood, Laney Strange had two aces, 19 assists and five kills. Lydia Strange had five aces and nine kills. Saniya Keys had 10 kills. Mischa Ward had six digs and three aces.

Providence Christian split a tri-match: The Eagles beat Carver 25-17, 28-25 and dropped a 25-19, 25-19 decision to host school St. James in Montgomery.

In the win over Carver, Ella Brown had three aces, five kills and 10 digs. Olivia Littlefield had three aces and 11 assists. Caroline Wells had one ace and five kills. Melanie Threatt had three kills.

In the loss to St. James, Ella Houston had 12 assists, three digs and three kills, Olivia Bruner had three kills and three digs, Reagan Stevens had six kills and six digs, Marlie Kate Maddox had six digs and Lauren Bailey had two aces and 10 digs.

Eufaula sweeps Barbour County: Eufaula swept Barbour County 25-11, 25-14, 25-3.

Tyonna Respress earned six aces, three kills and 10 assists, Zanteria Laseter eight kills and two aces and Colby Ellis six aces and four kills to pace Eufaula.

For Barbour County, Ty’Lasha Hamilton served on seven points with one ace, Brakiah Russell served on three points and Enassia Ivory had a block, a kill and a dig. Aalyah Peterson added a block.

Geneva County edges Slocomb: Geneva County defeated Slocomb 25-17, 22-25, 22-25, 25-14, 15-11.

For Slocomb, Faith Brookshire had 10 kills and six aces and Shelby Hagler had eight kills and eight digs.

Kinston beats Opp: The Bulldogs won 10-25, 25-14, 25-15, 25-22.

For Opp,, Megan Pinson had four aces and 11 digs, Cuba Wiggins had nine kills and three blocks, Brooke Moseley had 11 assists and eight digs and Haylei Henegan had two aces, three kills, six assists and eight digs.

Junior Varsity

Providence Christian wins: The Eagles defeated the Enterprise ninth grade team 25-23, 25-21, 25-4.

Haisten Grace Price had six aces and nine digs, Reese Colbert had 18 digs, Rylie Spence had 10 assists, Dantzler Dowling had two kills and seven digs, Sadie Wilkes had five kills and Selah Kuwahara had four kills.

Geneva County falls to Slocomb: Geneva County fell to Slocomb 25-18, 25-23.

For Geneva County, Aleigha Mathis had six aces and six digs, Catlyn Pollard had two aces, two assists and four digs and Callie Cotton had two kills and four digs. Anna Anderson Cruz added eight digs.

Opp wins: The Bobcats beat Kinston 25-10, 25-15 as Madi Wilson had seven aces and 10 assists, CB Johnson had five kills and Shelby Greenacre had five digs.

Cottonwood wins: The Bears beat Ashford 22-25, 25-23, 15-12 as Abigail Kim had two aces, Kesha Anglin had two kills and five assists, Xio Birdsall had five kills and Savannah Robinson had two aces.

New Brockton wins: The Gamecocks beat Wicksburg 25-14, 25-17.

For the Panthers, Ellie Cox had two kills and one ace, Megan Duncan and Jaci Cain each had one kill and one ace, Dahlia Ganze had one kill and two aces and Chloe Joyner had four kills and one ace.

Junior High

NMA defeats Dothan Prep: Northside Methodist Academy swept Dothan Prep Academy, 25-22, 25-16.

Shannon Alvord had three aces and six kills, Ali Scott had four aces and Jenna Forrester had three kills to lead the way. Anna Claire Underwood added two aces.

Headland wins two: Headland Middle School defeated Rehobeth 25-20, 20-25, 15-11 and Admiral Moorer of Eufaula 25-22, 25-13 on Monday.

For Headland, Lola Jenkins had two aces, four kills and two digs over the two matches, Ireanna Blakenship had 11 kills, while Harlee Raley, Ryleigh Braswell and Anslee Culp all had eight aces and seven kills for the Rams. Kiley Taylor delivered 14 assists and two aces.

Eufaula downs Barbour County: Eufaula defeated Barbour County 25-1, 25-21.

Olivia Whitehead earned 18 aces and two assists, Sahdia Wright 11 aces and Eden Coates three kills and two aces to lead Eufaula.

For Barbour County, Ashley Boyd served on seven points and Zoi Grubbs on three points.

Wicksburg wins: The Panthers beat New Brockton 24-26, 25-22, 15-12.

Anleigh Wood and Claire Bennett each had eight aces and Addison Tolbert had four kills.