Volleyball roundup: NMA defeats Geneva

Behind 13 aces and 29 kills, Northside Methodist swept Geneva 25-8, 26-24, 25-19 in high school volleyball action Monday at the Knights’ Castle in Dothan.
Rachel Gray earned six aces and four kills, Mary Dennis three aces, six kills and three digs and both Kayden Williams and Lanya Grooms both had two aces with Williams also earning eight kills and Grooms four kills. Vanessa Davis had five kills and Ellie Williams two kills and six assists. Joleigh Parmer had six assists and four digs and Emily Odom a team-high seven digs.
For Geneva in the loss, Riley Beckerich had five aces, Emma Griffin three aces, six kills and nine digs and Aubree Lamb had two aces and nine digs. RayAnna Ausley had four kills, three assists and five digs. Cheyenne Hammock had four assists.
Rehobeth downs Ashford: Petyon Hartigan had four aces, three kills, 21 assists, one block and five digs in the Rebels' 25-10, 26-24, 25-21 win over Ashford.
Emma Arnold had one ace, nine kills and five blocks, Jenna Hixson had seven kills and three blocks and McKenna Linder had two aces, five kills and four digs.
Jaci Parker had one ace, four kills and three blocks, Addison Benton had 12 digs and Adriana Delgado had five digs.
Emmanuel Christian rallies past ACA: After losing the first set 26-24, Emmanuel Christian won the last three 25-19, 25-18, 25-11 to beat Abbeville Christian.
Leading the Warriors were Katie Wheeler with five aces and five assists, Katie Butler with six aces, three kills and a block and Shelby Caldwell with three aces and three kills. Emma Gurman earned two aces and five kills and Katie Robbins five kills and an ace. Ella Rodgers earned six assists and Kelsey Sammons had two kills.
Junior Varsity
Emmanuel Christian falls to ACA: Emmanuel Christian lost a close one to Abbeville Christian 26-28, 25-21, 17-15.
For Emmanuel, Maddie Hall and Lizzie Stewart had two aces each with Stewart adding one kill. Kalyn Brown had two kills and one ace. Ansley Reed and Madison Williams both had one ace with Williams also earning two kills and Reed two assists. Emma Brannon had four digs and Cheyanne Redmond had one kill.
Rebels win: Rehobeth defeated Ashford 25-21, 25-19, 15-8. Emma Davis had five kills, Emerson Trotter had seven assists and three digs and Carolyn Merrill had two aces, two kills and four digs.
Also for Rehobeth, Kryslin Lane had two kills and four digs, Libbi-lu McCarthy had two aces, Annalee Walker had five digs and Jalsyn Andrews had one kill and two digs.
Junior High
Northside Methodist downs Geneva: Northside Methodist defeated Geneva 25-21, 25-17.