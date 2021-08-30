Volleyball roundup: NMA defeats Geneva

Behind 13 aces and 29 kills, Northside Methodist swept Geneva 25-8, 26-24, 25-19 in high school volleyball action Monday at the Knights’ Castle in Dothan.

Rachel Gray earned six aces and four kills, Mary Dennis three aces, six kills and three digs and both Kayden Williams and Lanya Grooms both had two aces with Williams also earning eight kills and Grooms four kills. Vanessa Davis had five kills and Ellie Williams two kills and six assists. Joleigh Parmer had six assists and four digs and Emily Odom a team-high seven digs.

For Geneva in the loss, Riley Beckerich had five aces, Emma Griffin three aces, six kills and nine digs and Aubree Lamb had two aces and nine digs. RayAnna Ausley had four kills, three assists and five digs. Cheyenne Hammock had four assists.

Rehobeth downs Ashford: Petyon Hartigan had four aces, three kills, 21 assists, one block and five digs in the Rebels' 25-10, 26-24, 25-21 win over Ashford.

Emma Arnold had one ace, nine kills and five blocks, Jenna Hixson had seven kills and three blocks and McKenna Linder had two aces, five kills and four digs.

Jaci Parker had one ace, four kills and three blocks, Addison Benton had 12 digs and Adriana Delgado had five digs.