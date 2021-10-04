VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: NMA ends season with two more wins

Northside Methodist finished its season with a 16-16 record after beating Kinston 25-4, 25-21 and Geneva 25-21, 25-19 on Monday in high school volleyball action.

Overall on the day, Ellie Williams had six aces and 25 assists, Vanessa Davis had four aces, eight kills, two blocks and digs and Kayden Williams had nine kills and two aces. Rachel Gray distributed seven aces and two kills, Layna Grooms three aces, three kills and three blocks and Mary Morgan Helms six kills. Emily Odom contributed 16 digs and Emily Calhoun two kills.

The matches ended the season for the Knights, who are not eligible for postseason play until next year after joining the AHSAA last year.

Geneva falls twice: Geneva lost straight-set matches to Kinston and Northside Methodist on Monday, falling to Kinston 25-14, 25-23 and to NMA 25-21, 25-19.

Against Kinston, Za’Liyah Kemmerlin had three aces and five digs and Cheyenne Hammock had six assists and four digs. RayAnna Ausley had three kills and three digs. Riley Beckerich and Aubrey Wilks had two kills each. Aubree Lamb had seven digs and both Ella Dale and Taylor Perry had five digs.