VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: NMA ends season with two more wins

Northside Methodist finished its season with a 16-16 record after beating Kinston 25-4, 25-21 and Geneva 25-21, 25-19 on Monday in high school volleyball action.
Overall on the day, Ellie Williams had six aces and 25 assists, Vanessa Davis had four aces, eight kills, two blocks and digs and Kayden Williams had nine kills and two aces. Rachel Gray distributed seven aces and two kills, Layna Grooms three aces, three kills and three blocks and Mary Morgan Helms six kills. Emily Odom contributed 16 digs and Emily Calhoun two kills.
The matches ended the season for the Knights, who are not eligible for postseason play until next year after joining the AHSAA last year.
Geneva falls twice: Geneva lost straight-set matches to Kinston and Northside Methodist on Monday, falling to Kinston 25-14, 25-23 and to NMA 25-21, 25-19.
Against Kinston, Za’Liyah Kemmerlin had three aces and five digs and Cheyenne Hammock had six assists and four digs. RayAnna Ausley had three kills and three digs. Riley Beckerich and Aubrey Wilks had two kills each. Aubree Lamb had seven digs and both Ella Dale and Taylor Perry had five digs.
Versus Northside Methodist, Kemmerlin earned eight kills, Ausley four kills and seven digs and Dale three aces and six digs. Hammock delivered 14 assists and five digs, Tori Windham had seven digs and Jayda Cox two kills.
Headland downs Carroll: Headland defeated Carroll 25-20, 25-14, 13-25, 29-27 in a Class 5A. Area 2 contest in Ozark.
Vanessa Fuqua earned six aces, eight kills and two blocks, Meryl Adams nine kills and Emma Dixon 15 assists for the Rams, who also got eight digs from Kristin Barr.
For Carroll, Alivia Jones delivered nine aces and three kills, Kindel Ansley had three aces, five kills and two blocks and Catherine Molina had four kills. Ryan Thomas added two kills.
Geneva County wins two: Geneva County defeated Elba 25-12, 25-19 and New Brockton 21-25, 25-19, 15-12 on Monday.
Versus Elba, Ebonie Wright earned 10 kills and five digs, while Anri Davis had eight kills, three aces, three blocks and three digs. Hailey Archer had 11 assists and Amelia Long had eight assists and two aces. Hannah Beasley added four blocks.
Against New Brockton, Wright earned 12 kills and three digs, Davis six kills and seven digs and Archer 14 assists, while Daylynn Long delivered five aces and eight digs and Amelia Long eight assists. Kyleigh Saunders provided three blocks.
Goshen defeats Opp: Goshen defeated Opp 25-22, 25-22, 6-25 25-13.
Tori Keller earned 11 aces, 15 assists, five kills, five digs and two blocks and Kaci Wilkes had four aces, two kills, two assists and 12 digs. Jayleigh Adair had seven kills. Mikala Mallard pounded six kills and Paitlin Riley five kills and two blocks.
For Opp, Megan Pinson had team highs of five aces and 20 digs, while Haylei Henegan had four aces, a team-high five assists plus four digs. Cuba Wiggins had three aces and three kills. Alli Butler had three and six digs, while Brooke Mosley had five assists and Falen Davis two blocks.
Kings win: The Wiregrass Kings swept Harvest Christian 25-21, 25-9, 25-13 in high school volleyball on Monday.
Anna Waddell earned seven aces seven kills, five digs and two assists to pace the Kings. Anna Ryan Sharp delivered seven kills, two aces and five digs, while Harper Bray distributed six aces and two digs. Amy Sexton had five kills, two aces and two digs and Emily Edwards distributed 22 assists, three digs and two aces.
JV/Middle School
EHS wins: The Enterprise JV team defeated Dauphin Junior 25-16, 25-16 and Coppinville 25-10, 25-6.
For Enterprise, Lily Darlington had seven aces, 18 assists and two digs and Madison Parker had five aces and one block. Gracyn Snell had five aces and five kills. Lee Lott had five aces.
Sydney Speigner had six kills and one block. Alana Hayes had six kills and two blocks. Haley Keel had five kills. Kayleah Song had two digs.
Kings down Harvest: The Wiregrass Kings downed Harvest Christian 25-15, 25-23.
Josalyn Howe earned six assists, two aces and a kill and Layla Jordan had five aces to lead the Kings. Lily Barrett chipped in four kills and one ace and Jayla Solomon two kills and an ace, while Emma Schulman and Syd Tedder had two aces each with Schulman also picking up one kill.
Headland sweeps Carroll: Headland Middle School defeated Carroll 25-16, 27-25 as Jessie Shaw served up nine aces and nine kills and Reagan Griffin earned two aces and 12 assists.
Opp downs Goshen: Opp's junior varsity team defeated Goshen 25-8, 25-8.
Braleigh Lanier had a team-high seven aces, while Madi Wilson had six aces and three digs. Shelby Greenacre had five aces and CB Johnson four aces. Brooks Butler had a team-high two kills.
Opp JH wins finale: Opp junior high team won its final match of the season, beating Goshen 25-8, 25-5 to complete the year with 8-7 record.
Carreline Spears had 14 aces and a kill, while Betheny Burgess had seven aces and Rylie Kate Thrash had six aces. Crislyn Birge and Miley Mitchell had one dig each.