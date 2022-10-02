VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: NMA finishes runner-up to Andalusia in Goshen tourney

Northside Methodist Academy finished runner-up to Andalusia in the Goshen Invitational volleyball tournament on Saturday.

In pool play, the Knights lost to Dothan 12-25, 27-25, 4-15, defeated Brantley 18-25, 25-16, 15-9 and lost to Andalusia 20-25, 23-25.

In bracket play, the Knights beat New Brockton 25-23, 25-22, Dothan 25-9, 19-25, 15-13 before losing in the championship match to Andalusia, 25-20, 22-25, 11-15.

For NMA on the day, Emilee Quintero had 97 assists, eight aces, five kills, seven blocks and 34 digs. Mary Morgan Helms had 44 kills, three aces and 36 digs. Rachel Gray had four aces, 18 kills and 41 digs. Joleigh Palmer had 21 kills, 17 assists, 15 blocks and 31 digs. Lilian Slaick had 13 kills and 12 blocks. Karleigh Mills had 28 kills and 31 blocks. Emily Calhoun had eight kills, five aces and 21 digs. Marah Stuckey had 28 digs and three aces and Makayln Gainey had two kills and two blocks.

Dothan goes 3-2: The Wolves defeated NMA 25-12, 25-27, 15-4, Brantley 24-26, 25-12, 15-12 and Dale County 25-16, 25-14. The Wolves lost to Andalusia 26-24, 26-23 and to NMA 25-9, 19-25, 13-15.

On the day for Dothan, Zaele Curry had eight aces, 36 kills and 29 digs. Isabella Doughtery had five aces, 31 kills and 21 blocks. Amara Menefee had five aces, 20 kills and 19 digs. Lauren Yu had 54 assists and 10 digs. AnnaKay Karabin had four aces. Catherine Farmer had 13 assists. Maggie Benton had nine kills. Ella Wood had 20 assists. Marah Delgado had 38 digs. Kayden Martin had 18 digs.

Samson goes 3-2: In pool play, the Tigers defeated Cottonwood 25-21, 25-22 and Goshen 25-21, 25-22 and lost to New Brockton 25-15, 25-13.

In bracket play, Samson beat Straughn 25-21, 25-16 before losing in the semifinals to Andalusia, 25-15, 25-15.

On the day for Samson, Makayla Phillips had two aces, 15 kills and five blocks. Ava Robertson had seven aces, five kills, 23 assists and two blocks. Paige Norris had six aces, 14 kills, and four blocks. Alli Brooke Godwin had four aces and 12 kills. Brantley Edberg had five aces, four blocks and 22 assists. Holly Warren had 11 kills, one ace and seven blocks. Skyler Spencer had two kills.