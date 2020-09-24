Volleyball roundup: Providence Christian defeats Enterprise

Ashford falls: Dothan defeated Ashford 25-22, 25-19.

For Ashford, Emma Helms has one ace, four kills and four assists, Lexie Glover had eight kills and six digs, Savannah Money had 11 assists, Katelynn Money had one ace and one kill and Molly Carson Ingram had one kill and two blocks.

Dothan won the JV match 20-25, 25-9, 15-11.

For Ashford, Ella Helms had five assists, Chelsea Bishop had three kills, Makalyn Gainey had four kills, Ezaliah Moore had 24 digs and Ezra Rice had an ace, block and dig.

Eufaula wins: Eufaula defeated Valley 25-9, 25-14, 25-20.

Savanah Symons had 27 assists, two aces and three digs for the Tigers. Jada Woods had 13 kills, four aces and two digs, Taylor Hicks had seven kills, three aces and two blocks and Maggie White had 12 kills and three digs.

Eufaula won the JV match 25-11, 25-9.

NMA splits: Straughn took a 25-23, 25-23 victory over Northside Methodist Academy in the opener of a tri-match, while the Knights rebounded to defeat Dale County 25-12, 25-23.