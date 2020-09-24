Volleyball roundup: Providence Christian defeats Enterprise

Class 5A No. 2 ranked Providence Christian swept Enterprise at the PCS gym on Thursday, 25-11, 25-23, 25-22 in volleyball action.
Adleigh Mayes led the Eagles with seven aces, 21 assists and two digs and Anna Riley had a team-high 10 kills and five digs. Lucy Griffin had five kills, three aces and two digs and Vivian Crump had two aces, two kills and two digs.
Also for PCS (21-5), Anna Grace O’Bryan had four aces and 14 digs, while Megan Stewart had four kills and Eliza Payne Shipman had three digs.
For Enterprise (14-15), Sammie Neuwien had two aces, 21 assists and seven digs. Kamira Cooper had a team-high eight kills, while Hannah Chang had six kills and four blocks and Taylor Danford had six kills.
Lily Rhoades had 10 digs and Kayden Taylor six digs and Jaden Williams had three blocks.
G.W. Long clinches area: G.W. Long clinched the area title, beating Ariton 25-22, 21-25, 25-15, 25-10.
Breana Henning and Emma Claire Long both had 20 kills for G.W. Long with Henning also earning 16 digs and Long 13 digs. Makenna Long had 57 assists, two aces and seven digs, while Maleah Long had eight kills and three blocks. Morgan Ferguson added seven kills and six digs.
For Ariton, Caroline Hughes had 15 assists, while Kaydee Phillips had nine kills and two blocks, Zhee Oliver four kills and two blocks.
Ashford falls: Dothan defeated Ashford 25-22, 25-19.
For Ashford, Emma Helms has one ace, four kills and four assists, Lexie Glover had eight kills and six digs, Savannah Money had 11 assists, Katelynn Money had one ace and one kill and Molly Carson Ingram had one kill and two blocks.
Dothan won the JV match 20-25, 25-9, 15-11.
For Ashford, Ella Helms had five assists, Chelsea Bishop had three kills, Makalyn Gainey had four kills, Ezaliah Moore had 24 digs and Ezra Rice had an ace, block and dig.
Eufaula wins: Eufaula defeated Valley 25-9, 25-14, 25-20.
Savanah Symons had 27 assists, two aces and three digs for the Tigers. Jada Woods had 13 kills, four aces and two digs, Taylor Hicks had seven kills, three aces and two blocks and Maggie White had 12 kills and three digs.
Eufaula won the JV match 25-11, 25-9.
NMA splits: Straughn took a 25-23, 25-23 victory over Northside Methodist Academy in the opener of a tri-match, while the Knights rebounded to defeat Dale County 25-12, 25-23.
For NMA against Straughn, Elizabeth Helms had two aces, nine kills, four digs and a block. Ellie Williams had four assists, one block and four kills, Anna Lee Hathcock had one ace, one block and six assists, Mary Dennis had three aces, one kills, one block and eight digs, Kailyn McMahen had two aces, two kills and one block and Kayden Williams had two aces, five kills and four blocks.
For the Knights against Dale County, McMahen had three aces, four kills and three blocks, Williams had seven assists, Helms had nine kills and five aces, Vanessa Davis had three kills and Dennis had four kills and an ace.
Wiregrass Kings fall to Evangel: The Wiregrass Kings fell to Evangel Christian 25-13, 25-10.
Kaylin Worthy had three kills and four digs, Harper Bray had two kills and six digs. Katie Byrd and Anna Ryan Sharp added two digs each.
Enterprise JV, freshmen win: Enterprise’s junior varsity team beat Providence Christian 25-20, 25-19.
Jaydin Williams had five aces, four assists and three digs, Emma Warren and Savannah Mitten had two aces each. Aziya Purcell had five kills and three digs, while Sky Stracener had three digs and Hannah Sheahan three kills.
The Enterprise freshman team defeated Providence Christian 25-8, 25-11.
Ava Frizzell had five aces, Morgan Formosa and Ella Little four aces each and Zoey Michal three aces. Little added three kills.
For Providence, Mary Beth Arnold and Haisten Grace Price both had one ace.
Wiregrass Kings JV lose: The Wiregrass Kings JV fell to Evangel Christian 18-25, 25-17, 16-14.
Anna Ryan Sharp had five aces, five digs, three assists and two kills, Amy Sexton had two aces, 13 digs and two kills. Emma Graham had seven digs and KB Weed five digs.
