Volleyball roundup: Providence Christian defeats Rehobeth

Providence Christian defeated Rehobeth 25-9, 25-11, 25-10 in volleyball action Monday.

The Eagles were led by Adleigh Mayes with 13 assists, 19 digs, three kills, two aces and two block assists and by Anna Riley with 12 kills, two aces and three digs.

Also for PCS, Megan Stewart earned four kills and Lucy Griffin earned three kills, three aces and two digs. Vivian Crump had three aces and two kills. Anna Grace O’Bryan added six digs, Eliza Payne Shipman two aces, two kills and two digs. Ella Houston delivered eight assists and two digs and Madison Stevens had three assists.

For Rehobeth, Claire Watson had three kills, four assists and one block. Peyton Hartigan had two kills, three assists, one block and one dig. Caitlyn Jackson had 10 digs, Jenna Hixson had two kills and three blocks, Jaci Parker had two kills and two blocks and Grayci Webb had one ace, two kills and one block.

Wicksburg downs Slocomb: Wicksburg defeated Slocomb 25-6, 24-26, 25-15, 25-23 as Madison Harrell, Amelia Duren and Tori Hobbs all had four aces with Harrell also earning seven kills and Duren three kills.

Bowen Williams and Ashton White both had five kills and White added four assists. Saylah King chipped in three digs.