Volleyball roundup: Providence Christian defeats Rehobeth

Providence Christian defeated Rehobeth 25-9, 25-11, 25-10 in volleyball action Monday.
The Eagles were led by Adleigh Mayes with 13 assists, 19 digs, three kills, two aces and two block assists and by Anna Riley with 12 kills, two aces and three digs.
Also for PCS, Megan Stewart earned four kills and Lucy Griffin earned three kills, three aces and two digs. Vivian Crump had three aces and two kills. Anna Grace O’Bryan added six digs, Eliza Payne Shipman two aces, two kills and two digs. Ella Houston delivered eight assists and two digs and Madison Stevens had three assists.
For Rehobeth, Claire Watson had three kills, four assists and one block. Peyton Hartigan had two kills, three assists, one block and one dig. Caitlyn Jackson had 10 digs, Jenna Hixson had two kills and three blocks, Jaci Parker had two kills and two blocks and Grayci Webb had one ace, two kills and one block.
Wicksburg downs Slocomb: Wicksburg defeated Slocomb 25-6, 24-26, 25-15, 25-23 as Madison Harrell, Amelia Duren and Tori Hobbs all had four aces with Harrell also earning seven kills and Duren three kills.
Bowen Williams and Ashton White both had five kills and White added four assists. Saylah King chipped in three digs.
The Panthers won the JV match 25-16, 25-18. Reagan Bull had three kills and one dig, Bella Hicks had two aces, three kills and one assist, Emily Espinoza had four kills and one dig, Emily Fells had one ace, two kills and one dig, Ella Grace Kelley had two aces and nine assists and Briana Knowles had two aces and one dig.
Eufaula wins: The Tigers defeated Headland 25-20, 25-9, 25-20.
Savanah Symons had three aces, one kill and five digs, Maggie White had five aces and eight kills, Taylor Hicks had nine kills and five blocks and Jada Woods had three aces, six kills and two blocks.
NMA loses to Geneva: The Panthers won 25-22, 22-25, 21-25, 25-16, 15-7.
For NMA, Ellie Williams had 14 assists, four kills and two blocks. Anna Lee Hathcock had 18 assists, three kills and three aces. Mary Dennis had two aces, nine kills, nine digs and one block.
Kailyn McMahen had four kills, four aces and a block. Kayden Williams had three aces and four kills. Vanessa Davis had three aces and five kills. Cameron Garland had 10 digs and Elizabeth Helms had one ace, 22 kills, two blocks and four digs.
No stats were available for Geneva.
