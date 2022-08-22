Volleyball Roundup: Providence Christian downs Dothan

Class 5A No. 9 ranked Providence Christian swept Dothan 25-13, 25-23, 25-19 on Monday afternoon in varsity volleyball at the Dothan High gym.

Ella Brown had seven kills, eight digs and two aces, Ella Houston had 13 assists, two aces and three digs and Olivia Bruner had seven kills and two digs to lead PCS. Maggie McCollough had a team-high four aces plus three digs. Madison Stevens also had three digs and Mary Beth Arnold two digs. Melanie Threatt had two solo blocks and a block assist.

Dothan, which lost its season opener, was led by Zaele Curry with 11 kills and four digs and by Lauren Yu with 19 assists and three digs. Also for DHS, Amara Menefee had four kills and four digs, while Kayden Martin had five digs and three assists. Marah Delagdo had a team-high two aces plus four digs and Peyton Preston contributed four digs and a team-high three blocks. Isabella Doughtery added two blocks and AnnaKay Karabin two kills.

Wicksburg downs Daleville: Wicksburg won its season opener, defeating Daleville 25-11, 25-20, 25-19.

Bella Hicks had three aces, five kills and 18 assists, Reagan Bull delivered eight aces and Saylah King had three aces and nine digs to lead Wicksburg. Ella Grace Kelley and Bella Sellers both had four kills and Sellers added two aces.

Eufaula sweeps Barbour County: Eufaula defeated Barbour County 25-5, 25-5, 25-1.

Addi Tyler earned nine assists and eight aces and served on 24 straight points in the final set for Eufaula. Shelby Streeter delivered four aces and four kills and Kyla Richardson amassed seven kills.

Wiregrass Kings win opener: The Wiregrass Kings defeated Crenshaw Christian 25-10, 20-25, 25-16, 25-19 to win their season opener Monday.

Amy Sexton had 11 aces and four kills, Anna Waddell had eight kills and 11 digs and Becca Wise had five aces and five kills to lead the Kings. KB Weed delivered 15 assists, five digs and two aces, while Emma Graham had three kills and two digs. Lily Barrett added two aces.

Goshen goes 0-3: Goshen went 0-3 at Saturday’s Amelia Rhoades Tournament, losing to Straughn 25-20, 20-25, 15-12, to Brantley 25-15, 25-10 and to Geneva 25-20, 25-8.

For the tournament, Kaci Wilkes had six aces, nine kills, 12 assists and seven digs and Jaci Rushing had three aces and 19 assists. Emily Hussey earned 32 digs and Jayleigh Adair had 10 kills and two aces.

Junior Varsity

Providence Christian JV wins: The Eagles defeated Dothan 25-20, 25-15.

For the Eagles, Maddie Claire McNeill had three aces, four kills and two digs. Kaitlyn Russ had four aces and six digs and Rylie Spence had one ace, 12 assists, two digs and two blocks and Selah Kuwahara had four kills, three digs and five blocks.

Carlee Smith had one kill, one dig and three blocks, Sadie Wilkes had one kill and four blocks, Haisten Grace Price had five digs, Ella Atkinson had four kills and two blocks and Reese Colbert had three assists and 11 digs.

For Dothan in the loss, Haley Trawick had six kills and three blocks, while Catherine Farmer had three aces and five assists. Lindsey Bright also had five assists and added two aces. Maggie Benton and Harmoni Descalzi both had six digs with Benton also earning two kills. Maylee Lancaster added three digs.

Rehobeth defeats Houston County: Rehobeth defeated Houston County 25-6, 25-11.

Emma Davis earned nine aces and four kills, Annalee Walker had four aces and three kills and Shelby Davis had five aces and two digs to lead Rehobeth.

Emerson Trotter delivered 12 assists and three aces, while Bella Turner had four kills.

Wiregrass Kings down Crenshaw Christian: The Wiregrass Kings JV defeated Crenshaw Christian 25-16, 21-25, 15-3.

Lilly Barrett had three aces and three kills, Ellie Alford had a team-high four aces plus two assists and Jocelyn Howe had team highs of five digs and three assists. Avery Wilson had three kills, two aces and two digs. Jayla Solomon had two aces and Emma Schulman had two digs.

Wicksburg wins: The Panthers defeated Daleville 25-9, 25-10.

Ellie Cox had 10 aces and one assist, Sara Kate Wood had three aces, Dahlia Ganz had five aces and one kill and Jaylinn Sanders had four aces. Sarah Turvin, Brayslee Yeakle and Jaci Cain each had one ace.

Junior High

Houston County edges Rehobeth: Houston County edged Rehobeth 26-24, 26-24.

For Rehobeth, Emily Arnold and Kara Peterman had three aces each with Arnold also dishing out five assists. Rayleigh Reed had four aces and two kills and Alex Cobb had four kills. Ashlyn Trotter chipped in two aces and Payton Goodin two kills.

No stats were reported for Houston County.