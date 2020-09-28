Volleyball roundup: Providence Christian downs Headland

Wiregrass Kings beat Byne: The Wiregrass Kings defeated Byne Christian (Ga.) on the road, 25-14, 25-11, 18-25, 29-27.

Kaylin Worthy had six aces, 15 kills and 10 digs, Anna Ryan Sharp five aces, 10 assists and nine digs and Katie Byrd five aces and 16 digs. Emily Edwards had five aces, 17 digs and four assists. Kelsie Taylor had two aces, two kills and four digs. Harper Bray had three kills and two digs and Emily Graham had two kills and eight digs. Amy Sexton delivered nine digs, while Katie Davenport added two assists and Caroline Davenport two digs.

Eufaula wins: The Tigers defeated Abbeville 25-9, 25-7, 25-12 to improve to 8-6.

Maggie White had 12 aces and five kills for Eufaula, Savana Symons had nine assists, Taylor Hicks had four aces, Jada Woods had three aces and four kills and Emily Trammell had five aces.

Junior Varsity

Wiregrass Kings sweep: The Wiregrass Kings swept Byne Christian (Ga.) 25-15, 25-15.

Anna Ryan Sharp had eight aces, four assists and two digs, KB Weed had four aces and three assists and Amy Sexton had two aces, three kills and three digs. Emma Graham added two kills and three digs, while Jessie Tedder had three aces and Ally Davis two kills.