Volleyball roundup: Providence Christian downs Headland

Providence Christian swept Headland in a Class 5A, Area 3 contest Monday, 25-4, 25-3, 25-10.
For PCS (23-7), Adleigh Mayes had 25 assists, eight aces, two kills and five digs, Anna Riley had 11 kills, five aces and three digs and Megan Stewart had seven kills.
Lucy Griffin earned six kills and two aces, Vivian Crump five kills and two aces and Anna Grace O’Bryan had two aces, two assists and six digs. Eliza Payne Shipman added two kills and two digs and Madison Stevens chipped in two assists.
Ariton wins two: Ariton defeated Charles Henderson 25-9, 25-5 and New Brockton 25-11, 25-9 on Monday.
For the day, Caroline Hughes had six aces and 30 assists and Sarah Snyder had 14 kills, while Zhee Oliver and Kaydee Phillips both had nine kills with Oliver also earning three blocks. Ansleigh Herring earned five aces.
Geneva downs Dale County: Geneva won a Class 4A, Area 2 contest over Dale County, 25-23, 21-25, 25-20, 25-14.
Madison Johnson earned four aces, 12 kills, 23 assists and six digs, Shelby Hammock had five aces, four kills and seven digs and Emma Griffin had 19 kills and eight digs for Geneva. Brooklyn Kemmerlin added three aces and six digs, Melody Watson eight kills and three blocks and RayAnna Ausley 11 assists, three kills and seven digs.
Wiregrass Kings beat Byne: The Wiregrass Kings defeated Byne Christian (Ga.) on the road, 25-14, 25-11, 18-25, 29-27.
Kaylin Worthy had six aces, 15 kills and 10 digs, Anna Ryan Sharp five aces, 10 assists and nine digs and Katie Byrd five aces and 16 digs. Emily Edwards had five aces, 17 digs and four assists. Kelsie Taylor had two aces, two kills and four digs. Harper Bray had three kills and two digs and Emily Graham had two kills and eight digs. Amy Sexton delivered nine digs, while Katie Davenport added two assists and Caroline Davenport two digs.
Eufaula wins: The Tigers defeated Abbeville 25-9, 25-7, 25-12 to improve to 8-6.
Maggie White had 12 aces and five kills for Eufaula, Savana Symons had nine assists, Taylor Hicks had four aces, Jada Woods had three aces and four kills and Emily Trammell had five aces.
Junior Varsity
Wiregrass Kings sweep: The Wiregrass Kings swept Byne Christian (Ga.) 25-15, 25-15.
Anna Ryan Sharp had eight aces, four assists and two digs, KB Weed had four aces and three assists and Amy Sexton had two aces, three kills and three digs. Emma Graham added two kills and three digs, while Jessie Tedder had three aces and Ally Davis two kills.
Junior High
Opp wins: The Bobcats defeated D.A. Smith 25-9, 25-23, 25-10 on Monday.
Madie Wilson had 11 aces and 14 assists, CB Johnson had five kills, Elizabeth Kyser had three kills and four digs and Braleigh Nall had three kills.
