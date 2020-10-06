Volleyball roundup: Providence Christian falls to Montgomery Academy in battle of ranked teams

In the win over Dale County, Madison Johnson had two aces, 13 assists, four kills and 10 digs and Emma Griffin earned 18 kills. Brooklyn Kemmerlin had three aces and six assists, RayAnna Ausley six assists and two kills. Melody Watson added four kills and Shelby Hammock six digs.

Versus Northside Methodist, Johnson earned seven aces, 19 assists, seven kills, three blocks and four digs and Griffin had five aces, eight kills and two blocks. Camryn Sanders had six aces and Kemmerlin 12 assists, while Watson delivered six kills and seven blocks. Hammock had three aces, two kills and five digs and Ausley had two aces and two kills. Abbie Sullivan chipped in seven digs.

Junior Varsity

Houston Academy downs Daleville: Houston Academy defeated Daleville 25-13, 25-12.

Avery Havas had 11 aces and four kills and Ansleigh Smith had seven aces and 13 assists to lead HA. Noor Yunis had seven kills and Tylaya Lingo had two aces and two kills. Onika Sukoff had five digs and Nadia Batts two digs.

Wiregrass Kings sweep: The Wiregrass Kings junior varsity team beat Ezekiel 25-15, 25-16, finishing its regular season with a 6-2 record.

Amy Sexton had seven aces and four kills to lead the win. KB Weed had two aces and eight assists and Emma Graham had two aces and a team-high four digs. Anna Ryan Sharp had four assists and two digs and Ally Davis had four kills and two digs. Joycelyn Andrews earned four aces and Jessie Tedder two digs.