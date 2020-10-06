Volleyball roundup: Providence Christian falls to Montgomery Academy in battle of ranked teams

Class 5A No. 2 Providence Christian lost on the road Tuesday at Class 4A No. 1 Montgomery Academy 27-29, 25-11, 25-11, 25-16 in high school volleyball.
Adleigh Mayes had 27 assists, seven kills and 10 digs and Anna Riley had 12 kills and seven digs. Vivian Crump had eight kills and 13 digs, while Megan Stewart and Lucy Griffin both had five kills with Griffin also earning two assists and three digs. Anna Grace O’Bryan had 10 digs and Eliza Payne Shipman had six digs.
G.W. Long sweeps: The Rebels improved to 25-3 with a 25-16, 25-8, 25-12 win over Eufaula.
Breanna Henning had 15 kills, five aces and four digs and Emma Claire Long had 15 kills, two blocks and an ace. Morgan Ferguson had five kills, Ally Whitehead had five kills, two blocks and five digs and Makenna Long had 44 assists and eight digs.
Enterprise wins: The Wildcats beat Geneva County 25-12, 25-20, 25-12.
For EHS, Sammie Neuwien had four aces and 21 assists. Lily Rhoades had four aces and nine digs. Jaden Williams had nine kills, while Kamira Cooper and Hannah Chang each had six. Maggie Haynes had eight digs.
Ariton downs Dale County: Ariton defeated Dale County 25-7, 25-10, 25-14.
Leading the Purple Cats were Caroline Hughes with 29 assists and four aces, Sarah Snyder with 16 kills and Zhee Oliver with nine kills and four blocks. Savanna Johnson added six kills and Kaylee Cook earned three aces.
Goshen sweeps Pike County: Goshen defeated Pike County 25-12, 25-22, 25-19 on Tuesday.
Ella Baker had nine kills, seven assists and four aces to lead the Eagles. Kaci Wilkes had five kills, Morgan Wilkes 10 assists and four aces and Jordan Owens four kills.
Opp wins two: The Bobcats won a tri-match defeating New Brockton 25-9, 25-11, 25-20 and beat Zion Chapel 24-26, 25-12, 15-10.
For Opp against New Brockton, Enley Carnley had 10 kills, Reese Cauley had four aces, Taylor Carnley had 16 assists, Emily Mitchell had one block and Evie Younce had 14 digs.
Against Zion Chapel, Carnley had 11 kills, 12 assists and eight digs, Cauley six blocks, Jolie Preston had eight digs and KK McVay had two aces.
Wiregrass Kings fall to Ezekiel: The Wiregrass Kings were swept by Ezekiel 25-7, 25-12, 25-10.
Kaylin Worth had 11 blocks and three digs and Katie Byrd and Anna Ryan Sharp both had two aces for the Kings. Sharp also had two digs. Emily Edwards had a team-high four digs.
Geneva wins two: Geneva swept Dale County and edged Northside Methodist in volleyball action Monday night.
The Panthers beat Dale County 25-12, 25-18, 25-19 and Northside Methodist 25-22, 22-25, 21-25, 25-16, 15-7.
In the win over Dale County, Madison Johnson had two aces, 13 assists, four kills and 10 digs and Emma Griffin earned 18 kills. Brooklyn Kemmerlin had three aces and six assists, RayAnna Ausley six assists and two kills. Melody Watson added four kills and Shelby Hammock six digs.
Versus Northside Methodist, Johnson earned seven aces, 19 assists, seven kills, three blocks and four digs and Griffin had five aces, eight kills and two blocks. Camryn Sanders had six aces and Kemmerlin 12 assists, while Watson delivered six kills and seven blocks. Hammock had three aces, two kills and five digs and Ausley had two aces and two kills. Abbie Sullivan chipped in seven digs.
Junior Varsity
Houston Academy downs Daleville: Houston Academy defeated Daleville 25-13, 25-12.
Avery Havas had 11 aces and four kills and Ansleigh Smith had seven aces and 13 assists to lead HA. Noor Yunis had seven kills and Tylaya Lingo had two aces and two kills. Onika Sukoff had five digs and Nadia Batts two digs.
Wiregrass Kings sweep: The Wiregrass Kings junior varsity team beat Ezekiel 25-15, 25-16, finishing its regular season with a 6-2 record.
Amy Sexton had seven aces and four kills to lead the win. KB Weed had two aces and eight assists and Emma Graham had two aces and a team-high four digs. Anna Ryan Sharp had four assists and two digs and Ally Davis had four kills and two digs. Joycelyn Andrews earned four aces and Jessie Tedder two digs.
