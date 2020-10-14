Volleyball roundup: Providence Christian wins Class 5A, Area 2 Tournament

Class 5A’s No. 2 ranked Providence Christian Eagles defeated Headland 25-12, 25-10, 25-12 and Rehobeth 25-14, 25-15, 25-10 to win the Class 5A, Area 2 Tournament Wednesday afternoon.
Adleigh Mayes had 57 assists, 18 digs, three aces and three kills, Anna Riley had 24 kills, 15 digs and two aces and Lucy Griffin had five aces, 13 kills, three digs and three solo blocks. Also for PCS, Vivian Crump had 17 kills, three aces and six digs, Megan Stewart had 11 kills, Eliza Payne Shipman had three kills, two aces and eight digs. Anna Grace O’Bryan had three aces, six assists and 10 digs.
Also in the Headland win, Madison Stevens had two assists and four digs and Maggie McCollough had two aces and two digs. Olivia Bruner added two kills.
Rehobeth defeated Carroll 25-18, 18-25, 25-20, 25-11 in the other semifinal.
Claire Watson had seven kills and 10 digs, Jenna Hixson had five aces and six kills and Peyton Hartigan had four kills and five assists. Jaci Parker had five aces, three kills, two blocks and two digs, Grayci Webb had five kills, Caitlyn Jackson had 13 digs and Addison Benton had 14 digs.
In the loss to Providence, Parker had four kills, Hartigan had two kills and five assists, Helen Williamson had two kills, one block and five digs, Watson had five assists, Jackson had seven digs, Benton had six digs, Hixson had two kills and Emma Arnold had one kill.
Enterprise falls: Enterprise lost to Prattville 25-22, 27-25, 26-24 in the championship of the Class 7A, Area 3 tournament.
For Enterprise, Lily Rhoades had two aces and 16 digs. Taylor Danford had 14 kills and 13 digs. Zationna Horne had eight kills. Hannah Chang and Jaden Williams each had three blocks. Sammie Neuwien had 38 assists. Maggie Haynes had 12 digs.
Geneva finishes runner-up: Geneva defeated Ashford and lost to Straughn at the Class 4A, Area 2 volleyball tournament to finish as runner-up and advance to the sub-regional round.
Geneva beat Ashford 25-12, 25-16, 26-28, 25-16 and lost to Straughn 25-20, 25-21, 25-21.
Overall on the day, Madison Johnson earned 15 kills, 33 assists, two aces, two blocks and 26 digs, Emma Griffin 22 kills, six aces, three blocks and 13 digs and Melody Watson 11 kills and four blocks. RayAnna Ausley had 12 kills and three assists, Shelby Hammock seven kills, five aces and 18 digs and Camryn Sanders had five aces and four kills. Brooklyn Kemmerlin had 22 assists and Abbie Sullivan had two aces and 17 digs. Ella Dale earned 11 digs in the loss to Straughn.
Straughn eliminated Dale County in the other semifinal.
