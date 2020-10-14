Volleyball roundup: Providence Christian wins Class 5A, Area 3 Tournament

Class 5A’s No. 2 ranked Providence Christian Eagles defeated Headland 25-12, 25-10, 25-12 and Rehobeth 25-14, 25-15, 25-10 to win the Class 5A, Area 3 Tournament Wednesday afternoon.

Adleigh Mayes had 57 assists, 18 digs, three aces and three kills, Anna Riley had 24 kills, 15 digs and two aces and Lucy Griffin had five aces, 13 kills, three digs and three solo blocks. Also for PCS, Vivian Crump had 17 kills, three aces and six digs, Megan Stewart had 11 kills, Eliza Payne Shipman had three kills, two aces and eight digs. Anna Grace O’Bryan had three aces, six assists and 10 digs.

Also in the Headland win, Madison Stevens had two assists and four digs and Maggie McCollough had two aces and two digs. Olivia Bruner added two kills.

Rehobeth defeated Carroll 25-18, 18-25, 25-20, 25-11 in the other semifinal.

Claire Watson had seven kills and 10 digs, Jenna Hixson had five aces and six kills and Peyton Hartigan had four kills and five assists. Jaci Parker had five aces, three kills, two blocks and two digs, Grayci Webb had five kills, Caitlyn Jackson had 13 digs and Addison Benton had 14 digs.