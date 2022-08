Providence Christian defeated Prattville 25-16, 25-15 and lost to Alabama Christian 25-19 13-25, 8-15 in pool play of the Mayors Cup tournament in Montgomery on Friday.

In the win, Reagan Stevens had four aces, eight kills and four digs, Ella Houston had 14 assists and two digs and Olivia Bruner had four kills and one ace.

In the loss, Houston had 17 assists, Bruner had three kills and threes digs, Ella Brown had nine digs and Stevens had eight kills and five digs.