Volleyball roundup: Ranked teams G.W. Long, Geneva County win sub-regional matches

Rivals and state-ranked programs G.W. Long and Geneva County both won Class 2A sub-regional volleyball matches Thursday, setting up a regional tournament showdown next week in Montgomery with the winner earning a spot in the state tournament and the loser going home.

Long, ranked No. 1 in the state poll, defeated Luverne 25-13, 25-12, 25-11, while Geneva County, ranked No. 10, beat Randolph County 25-23, 25-16, 25-18.

The Rebels (28-4) and Lady Dawgs (20-5) face each other on Wednesday at 11:30 a.m. in the regional tournament first round at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery. The winner advances to the regional semifinals and earns a trip to the state tournament.

For G.W. Long in its win over Luverne, Emma Claire Long earned 24 kills and six digs and Breana Henning earned 11 kills, three aces and three digs. Makenna Long delivered 44 assists and eight digs, Allie Whitehead had four kills and nine digs and Kyndall Wallace had five digs.

For Geneva County in its victory over Randolph County, Karoline Striplin earned 23 kills, 11 digs and three blocks and Haley Archer delivered 15 assists, six aces and three digs. Amelia Long had 12 assists, five aces and two blocks and Elizabeth Reynolds added five kills and two blocks.