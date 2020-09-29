Volleyball roundup: Rehobeth beats Carroll in return to court

REHOBETH – After several weeks of not being able to compete due to COVID-19 restrictions among the team, Rehobeth returned to action Tuesday and defeated Carroll 25-18, 21-25, 25-9, 25-13.
Jenna Hixson had 10 kills, four blocks and four digs for the Rebels. Jaci Parker had six kills, three digs and two blocks and Grayci Webb had 11 aces, six kills and four digs.
Helen Williamson had six kills and nine digs, Peyton Hartigan had three kills, nine assists and 11 digs, Claire Watson had four aces and 14 assists and Caitlyn Jackson had 20 digs.
HA edges Slocomb: Houston Academy defeated Slocomb 25-17, 23-25, 25-13, 25-12 to improve to 3-0 in Class 3A, Area 3 play.
Abby Caldwell delivered 55 assists and also earned three kills, two aces and four digs to pace HA (14-14 overall). Mattie Havas had 16 kills and five digs, Rachel Watson had 12 kills, Jaylee Strickland five kills and five digs and Lizzy Kate Skinner nine kills and six digs.
Carryne Chancey added five kills and three digs and Tamira Henexson three kills and five digs for the Raiders. Caley Caldwell chipped in 20 digs and Bailey Dykes three kills.
For Slocomb, Lainee Thomas had 18 assists and 10 digs, Cieara Baker had five kills and two aces, Chesnee Aplin had eight digs, Faith Brookshire had four kills and three blocks, Madison Baloch had six digs, Gabby Warren had four digs and two kills.
Providence Christian falls to Trinity: Class 5A, No. 2 ranked Providence Christian fell on the road at Class 3A, No. 9 ranked Trinity 25-23, 25-19, 25-10.
Adleigh Mayes had 26 assists, seven digs and two kills for PCS (23-8), while Anna Riley had 12 kills and nine digs. Both Lucy Griffin and Vivian Crump had five kills each with Crump adding three digs. Megan Stewart had three kills, Anna Grace O’Bryan 11 digs, two aces and two assists and Eliza Payne Shipman seven digs and two kills.
Ariton downs Dale County: Ariton defeated Dale County 25-10, 25-4, 25-10.
For Ariton, Caroline Hughes had 23 assists, Sarah Snyder 11 kills and five aces and Kaydee Phillips seven kills and three blocks. Kayleigh Hagler earned six aces and Savanna Johnston five kills.
Geneva falls to Straughn: Geneva fell to Straughn 25-15, 25-17, 27-25 in a Class 4A, Area 2 match.
For Geneva (5-6, 1-3), Madison Johnson had two aces, nine assists, five kills and two blocks, Emma Griffin had two aces and six kills, Melody Watson had eight kills and two blocks and Brooklyn Kemmerlin had seven assists.
Elba falls to Florala: On Monday, Elba fell to Florala 25-13, 25-17, 21-25, 25-19.
Andrya Chism had five aces and two blocks and Danaejah Flowers had three aces and two kills. Nevaeh Sanders and Jasmine Magwood both had three aces with Magwood also earning three digs. Mikenzey Hooks had two aces and two digs and Victori Edwards also had two digs.
Elba’s junior high beat Florala 25-8, 25-13 as A’Lyric Whitfield delivered four aces and Ayrika Caldwell three aces. Destinee Tidwell, Amaia Vargas and Alayvia Stinson had two aces each.
Opp wins: Opp defeated Pike County 25-8, 25-10, 25-7 as Taylor Carnley had 10 aces and 13 assists.
Enley Carnley had seven kills, Caroline Courson two blocks and Evie Younce six digs.
Eufaula wins: The Tigers defeated Houston County 25-8, 25-15, 25-7 as Savana Symons had 12 aces and 31 assists.
Taylor Hicks had three aces, 13 kills and five blocks and Jada Woods had 13 kills.
New Brockton splits: On Monday, New Brockton beat Charles Henderson 25-20, 25-23 and lost to Ariton 25-11, 25-9.
In the win over Charles Henderson, Anna Clark had eight kills, Justie Ellis 11 assists and Shelby Hobbs 20 digs. Versus Ariton, Hobbs had 17 digs and Jaylin Vera 15 digs.
Opp JV sweeps: The Bobcats beat Pike County 25-11, 25-4 as Reese Cauley had nine kills and six aces and Allie Wismer had six aces and three digs.
Brooke Moseley had seven assists and Cuba Wiggins had one block.
