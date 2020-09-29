Volleyball roundup: Rehobeth beats Carroll in return to court

REHOBETH – After several weeks of not being able to compete due to COVID-19 restrictions among the team, Rehobeth returned to action Tuesday and defeated Carroll 25-18, 21-25, 25-9, 25-13.

Jenna Hixson had 10 kills, four blocks and four digs for the Rebels. Jaci Parker had six kills, three digs and two blocks and Grayci Webb had 11 aces, six kills and four digs.

Helen Williamson had six kills and nine digs, Peyton Hartigan had three kills, nine assists and 11 digs, Claire Watson had four aces and 14 assists and Caitlyn Jackson had 20 digs.

HA edges Slocomb: Houston Academy defeated Slocomb 25-17, 23-25, 25-13, 25-12 to improve to 3-0 in Class 3A, Area 3 play.

Abby Caldwell delivered 55 assists and also earned three kills, two aces and four digs to pace HA (14-14 overall). Mattie Havas had 16 kills and five digs, Rachel Watson had 12 kills, Jaylee Strickland five kills and five digs and Lizzy Kate Skinner nine kills and six digs.

Carryne Chancey added five kills and three digs and Tamira Henexson three kills and five digs for the Raiders. Caley Caldwell chipped in 20 digs and Bailey Dykes three kills.