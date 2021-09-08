Volleyball roundup: Rehobeth defeats Carroll

Rehobeth defeated Carroll 25-11, 25-18, 25-21 in volleyball Wednesday.

For the Rebels, Peyton Haritgan had four aces, 17 assists, one kill and one block and Jenna Hixson had eight kills and two digs. Helen Williamson had one ace, three kills and six digs, Emma Arnold had one ace and four kills, McKenna Linder had four aces and seven digs and Jaci Parker had three aces, two kills and three blocks. Also for Rehobeth, Addison Benton had seven digs and Carolyn Merrill had two kills and two digs.

Rehobeth won the JV match 25-14, 25-18. Kerigan Freeman had four kills, Emmerson Trotter had two aces, six assists and two digs, Jaslyn Andrews had three aces, Emma Davis had two kills and Addison Godwin had three digs.

Zion Chapel edges Samson: Zion Chapel took a five-set win over Samson on Tuesday, 25-21, 16-25, 25-17, 11-25, 15-9.

Hailey Carter served on 23 points, Kaylen McAllister on 16, Kacey Hussey on 14 and Haylee Hutchison on 12 points for Zion Chapel.

For Samson, Paige Norris had 10 aces and four kills and Allie Brooke Godwin had five aces and five kills. Karlee Coskrey earned seven aces and Caylee Johnson six aces. Savannah Logan added three aces and two blocks.