Volleyball roundup: Rehobeth defeats Northside Methodist

REHOBETH – Rehobeth defeated Northside Methodist Academy 18-25, 25-20, 25-21, 25-17 in varsity volleyball action on Monday.
For the Rebels, Jenna Hixson had four aces, 10 kills and two blocks and Helen Williamson had eight kills, two blocks and five digs.
Jaci Parker had five kills and two blocks, Peyton Harrison had two kills, 14 assists, one block and one dig and Caitlyn Jackson had one kill and 10 digs. Grayci Webb had six aces, two kills, one block and three digs and McKenna Linder had three aces, two kills, one assist and two digs for the Rebels (1-1).
For NMA, Ellie Williams had 24 assists and four kills. Elizabeth Helms had 18 kills and 20 digs and Mary Dennis had nine kills and eight digs.
Also for the Knights, Kaylin McMahen had five kills and three aces, Cameron Garland had 25 digs and Vanessa Davis had three blocks, two kills and two aces.
NMA won the JV match 19-25, 25-21, 15-9. Mary Helms had six kills and four aces, Rachel Gray had six kills and two aces, Emily Calhoun had six kills and three aces and Joleigh Parmer had 11 assists and three kills.
Ashford wins: Ashford defeated Cottonwood 25-15, 23-25, 28-26, 25-16.
Emma Helms had four aces, seven kills, 16 assists and four digs for the Yellow Jackets. Maddy Decker had four aces, four kills and 10 digs. Lexie Glover had one ace, 13 kills and three digs. Katelynn Money had three aces, eight kills and one dig. Savannah Money had five aces, three kills, 10 assists and one dig and Molly Carson Ingram had three kills and one assist.
Ashford won the JV match 25-22, 25-11 as Amiyah Lewis had six aces, nine kills, one assist and one dig. Ella Helms had nine aces, two kills and three assists, Camden McArdle had two aces and one kill and Makalyn Gainey had two kills and one assist.
Opp middle splits: Opp middle school defeated D.A. Smith 25-0, 25-14 and lost to Dauphin 25-7, 25-6.
For Opp in the two matches, Madie Wilson had 21 aces and five assists, Crislyn Birge had two kills and four digs and Carreline Spears had two kills and one ace.
Dauphin also swept D.A. Smith.
