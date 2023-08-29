Rehobeth won a hard-fought volleyball match over Headland on Tuesday night.

After Headland won the first set 25-22, Rehobeth won the next three by scores of 25-23, 25-22 and 25-18 to improve to 6-2.

For Rehobeth (6-2), Helen Williamson had five aces, 11 kills and 10 digs. Kryslin Lane had 15 kills, three blocks and 10 digs. Carolyn Merrill had seven kills and 21 digs. Emerson Trotter had 20 assists and Emily Arnold had 15 assists. Kerigan Freeman had seven kills and three aces.

For Headland, Natalie Knowles earned 10 kills and seven blocks, Kit Quinlivan amassed 10 kills and three aces and Carrigan Blaha distributed 14 assists.

G.W. Long wins two: G.W. Long won a pair of close decisions on Tuesday, edging Dothan 25-21, 25-20 and Houston Academy 25-22, 27-25.

For the day, Maleah Long earned 16 kills, four blocks and two aces, while Ally Whitehead had 16 kills and three blocks. Emma Grace Caraway had nine kills and four aces and Sawyer Hughes delivered 41 assists.

HA splits tri-match: Houston Academy defeated Dothan 25-22, 25-11 and lost to G.W. Long 25-22, 27-25.

In the win over Dothan for HA, Mary Suzan Aman had 10 kills, three blocks and two digs. AD Sinquefield had six kills, Emma King Armstrong had four kills and two blocks, Molly Rutland had 14 assists and five aces and Sofia Langford had five assists.

In the loss to G.W. Long for HA, Aman had 11 kills, two blocks, four digs and two aces. Whiddon Armstrong had six kills and Emma King Armstrong had five kills. Rutland had 13 assists and three aces. Langford had 10 assists and Mallory Magrino had 13 digs.

Enterprise downs Auburn: Enterprise defeated Auburn High 25-22, 25-12, 25-19.

Heather Holtz earned four aces, five digs, three blocks and 23 assists to lead EHS. Jadyn Britton had nine kills, Morgan Williams had six kills and three blocks and Abigail Wiggins had five kills. Alivia Freeman amassed seven blocks and Virginia Townsend added four digs.

New Brockton edges Ariton: New Brockton edged Ariton in five sets, 25-19, 22-25, 25-19, 21-25, 15-12.

For Ariton, Caitlyn Webb had six aces, six assists and two digs, Nya Allen had six kills and four digs, Reese Peters had three aces and three kills and Audrey Ezzell had four kills, two solo blocks and a block assist. Mary Caroline Lowery had seven assists.

Emmanuel Christian sweeps CHHS: Emmanuel Christian swept Charles Henderson 25-19, 25-15, 25-15.

Lizzy Stewart led the Warriors with eight kills and Bryleigh Buchanan had five aces and two assists. Reagan Bilbo had two aces and three kills and Lilly Stewart had three aces. Emma Brannon added five digs.

Dale County wins: The Warriors defeated Abbeville 25-19, 25-17, 25-17.

Shaylee Greathouse had four aces and Ella Brooke Barefield two aces and two kills and Jasmine Smith three aces to lead Dale County. Karoline Killingsworth had five assists and Jazmin Citlaua four digs.

For Abbeville, Kamira Marsh had two blocks and three kills. Geral Walker had two kills, two aces and two assists and Jazmine Guy had two aces and four digs.

Slocomb downs Cottonwood: The RedTops got the 25-21, 25-21, 25-14 win over the Bears.

For Slocomb, Faith Brookshire had eight kills, four digs and three aces. Abigail Goodman had five digs and seven aces. Arianna Knox had four kills, four blocks and two aces. Sophia Keeling had 14 assists and nine digs. Aylana Santora had four aces. Avery Havas had three aces.

Slocomb won the JV match 25-13, 25-14 and the junior high match 25-8, 25-14.

Ashford defeats Wicksburg: The Yellow Jackets won the match 25-14, 25-12, 25-18.

For Ashford, Emma Helms had 13 aces, four kills and 20 assists to lead the way.

Amiyah Lewis had three aces, 11 kills and four blocks. Kayla Fields had six kills and three blocks, Carsyn McArdle had two digs and Ella Helms had eight digs.

Daleville edges Pike County: Daleville defeated Pike County 25-13, 16-25, 25-20, 18-25, 15-12. No details were available.

Daleville’s JV also won, taking a 25-18, 25-13 win.

Eufaula beats Barbour County: The Tigers won 25-6, 25-8, 25-6. Addie Tyler had two aces and 12 assists, Kyla Richardson had two aces and five kills and Zanteria Laseter had five aces and four kills.

For Barbour County, Trinity Lockhart had two service points, while Kaylie McLeod, Tamia Peterson and Ashunti McCray each had one. Brakiah Russell had three digs.

Opp defeats Brantley: The Bobcats won 25-9, 22-25, 25-17, 27-25 in improving to 8-0.

Carreline Spears had two aces, five kills, 11 assists and four digs. Cuba Wiggins had 11 kills and five blocks. Madi Wilson had 12 assists. Megan Pinson had four aces and 12 digs. Shelby Greenacre had three aces and eight digs.

Wiregrass Kings sweep Ezekiel: The Wiregrass Kings beat Ezekiel 25-10, 25-16, 25-19.

Amy Sexton earned six aces, five kills and nine digs, Emily Fells six aces, two kills and four digs and Janie Waddell eight kills for the Kings. Becca Wise had four aces and three kills, Anna Ryan Sharp five kills and eight digs. KB Weed distributed 17 assists and had three aces. Jessie Tedder added four digs.

Junior Varsity

Eufaula beats Barbour County: The Tigers took a 25-7, 25-21 victory as Zyonn McKinnon had three aces and two assists, Sha’miya Jackson had four aces and Jade Barnett had four assists.

For the Jaguars, Tiana Boykins had four service points, Dylyah Crews and Yaneli Barragan had two points and one ace and Nichole Franklin had two points.

Opp gets win: Opp defeated Brantley 25-12, 25-11 as Rylie Kate Thrash had eight aces, two assists and two digs and Chloe Bentley had nine aces.

G.W. Long splits: G.W. Long defeated Dothan 25-20, 25-17 and lost to Houston Academy 25-17, 21-25, 15-10 on Tuesday.

Enterprise falls: Enterprise fell to Auburn 25-19, 25-19.

Reagan Minks had five kills and five blocks, Delcy Harrison had five kills and three blocks and Hannah Napoli had three kills to lead EHS. Maryah Gordon had five blocks and Qortney Bell four blocks. Lauren Kinney delivered 15 assists and Ella Blackstock had two aces.

Headland downs Rehobeth: Headland defeated Rehobeth 25-21, 25-18.

For Headland, Lola Jenkins had seven kills, Anna Blakensip five kills and three blocks and Kiley Taylor two aces and seven assists.

For Rehobeth, Emma Davis had seven kills, Shelby Davis three and two kills and Hayden Harris had two aces and three digs. Also for Rehobeth, Lilly Richards had eight assists and Brailyn Werner had six digs.

Dale County downs Abbeville: Dale County defeated Abbeville 25-10, 25-19. No details were available.

Kings rallies past Ezekiel: The Wiregrass Kings rallied to beat Ezekiel after losing the first set 25-18 to take the second and third sets, 25-18, 15-5.

Lily Barrett earned seven aces and three kills, Avery Wilson four kills, three aces and four digs and Josalyn Howe 12 assists, three aces and five digs. Ellie Alford and Avery Barnes both had three kills and Alford also had two digs. Hannah Peacock had two blocks and four digs.

Freshmen

Enterprise loses: The Enterprise freshmen team lost to Auburn 25-13, 25-12.

Sydney Neuwien had three kills and two assists. Avery McCoy had two assists and Addyson Whaley had five digs.

Middle School

Wiregrass Kings edge Ezekiel Academy: The Wiregrass Kings edged Ezekiel Academy in a conference contest, 27-25, 26-24.

Avery Barnes and Elliette Jones both had four aces and Josie Duren had four digs to lead the Kings.

Rehobeth downs Headland: Rehobeth defeated Headland 20-25, 25-15, 15-9.

Payten Roland earned five aces, three kills and five digs, Ilee Ingram three kills, two aces and 10 digs and Ashlyn Trotter two kills, five assists and 11 digs. Lacey Orgeron had three aces, two kills and five digs, while Olivia Hammonds had four kills, Ryleigh Camp three kills and Chloe Yusuf two kills. Camille Watson added six digs.

The Rams were led by Ryleigh Braswell with four aces, Avery Griffin with two aces and two assists and Piper Stuckey with two aces and two kills.

Bobcats down Brantley: Op won 26-24, 25-15 as Ayla Brock had 11 aces and three assists, Cassady Williams had nine aces, Shayna Wiggins had four aces and Abree Kelley had three kills.