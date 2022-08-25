Volleyball roundup: Rehobeth edges Northside Methodist

Rehobeth defeated Northside Methodist Academy 25-23, 25-23, 25-19 in varsity volleyball on Thursday.

Emma Arnold led the way for the Rebels with 14 kills, three blocks, one ace and two digs and Helen Williamson had six aces, six kills, three blocks and eight digs.

Also, Peyton Hartigan had one ace, 18 assists, 10 digs and one kill, Carolyn Merrill had four kills and nine digs, McKenna Linder had eight digs, Adriana Delgado had one ace and 10 digs, Addison Benton had two aces and eight digs and Kryslin Lane had one kill and three digs.

Rehobeth improved to 6-1 overall, 1-0 in area play.

For NMA, Joleigh Palmer had two aces, seven assists, two kills and three blocks, Emily Calhoun had six kills, one ace and one block and Lillian Slaick had three aces, five kills and two blocks.

Also for the Knights, Emilee Quintero had one ace, five assists and one kill, Rachel Gray had three aces and one kill, Mary Morgan Helms had seven kills and Kareigh Mills had three kills and three blocks.

HA wins: Houston Academy defeated Daleville 25-8, 25-7, 25-13.

For HA, Mary Suzan Aman had four aces and 13 kills, Abby Caldwell had two aces and 25 assists and Carryne Chancey had seven aces, six kills and one dig.

Kaleigh Heard had four aces and two digs and Onika Sukoff had four aces and one dig. Ann Davis Sinquefield had five kills and one dig and Tylaya Lingo added one ace and three kills.

Cottonwood wins: The Bears defeated Dale County 25-23, 25-6, 25-18.

Mischa Ward had four digs and three aces, Lydia Strange had five aces and three kills, Saniya Keys had eight kills and three blocks. Also for Cottonwood, Laney Strange had 10 assists and Chelsea Bishop had three kills, two aces and two digs.

For Dale County, Shayleigh Whitman had four aces, two kills and two digs, Ella Brooke had two kills, three aces and two digs, Karoline Killingsworth had three assists, one kills and one ace, Elly Castle had four assists, three kills and two aces and Madison Langford had four aces.

Ariton beats CHHS: Ariton defeated Charles Henderson 25-9, 25-8, 25-11.

The Purple Cats were led by Kaydee Phillips with 15 kills, Hollis Cherry with 26 assists, April Munn with seven kills and two blocks, Mattie Grace Heath with seven kills and Blair Hughes with 10 digs.

The Ariton JV won 25-13, 25-8.

Slocomb wins: Slocomb defeated Abbeville 25-19, 25-8, 25-17.

For the RedTops Shelba Hagler had 14 kills and three aces, Faith Brookshire had eight kills, Sophia Keeling had 30 assists and Arianna Knox had six aces and four kills.

Abbeville won the JV match 25-11, 25-10.

Wiregrass Kings win: The Kings beat Holmes County 25-23, 31-29, 29-27.

Becca Wise had three aces, six digs and 11 kills, KB Weed had three aces, 24 assists and nine digs, Amy Sexton had 11 digs and seven kills, Anna Waddell had six digs, 12 kills, two aces and two blocks and Joycelyn Andrews had five digs.

New Brockton wins: The Gamecocks beat Straughn 26-28, 25-21, 25-17, 25-20.

Anna Clark had 14 kills, Angel McBay had 10 kills, Samantha Peyton had 10 digs and 30 assists, Ava Elmore had five kills and nine digs, AnnaLynn Hanson had three kills, 10 digs and three aces and Maredith Sconyers had 10 digs.

Geneva beats Samson: The Panthers won 16-25, 25-16, 25-15, 13-25, 15-13.

Samson won the JV match 25-22-25-10.

Opp falls to Andalusia: The Bulldogs win 25-14, 25-18, 25-19.

For Opp, Amiya Thompson, Ada Blackstock and Isabella Grissett each had two kills. Brook Butler had two aces, Brooke Mosely had nine assists, Megan Pinson had 14 digs and Cuba Wiggins had one block.

Pike County wins over Barbour County: Pike County defeated Barbour County 25-12, 25-15, 25-18.

For the Jaguars, Aaliyah Peterson had six service points and one block. Brakiah Russell had four service points, while Gabby Merrill and Jada Robinson each had two.

Junior Varsity

Wiregrass Kings down Holmes County: The Wiregrass Kings JV defeated Holmes County 25-21. 25-17.

Ellie Alford had four aces and four digs, Becca Wise had four kills and two digs and Lily Barrett had three kills, two aces and eight digs to lead the Kings. Janie Waddell and Emma Schulman both had two aces with Schulman also earning two kills. Josalyn Howe delivered seven assists and four digs.

Enterprise downs Providence: The Enterprise ninth grade team defeated the Providence JV squad 27-25, 25-18.

For the Eagles, Rylie Spence had one kill, eight assists, one dig, two blocks and three block assists. Dantzler Dowling had two aces, two kills and five digs, Sadie Wilkes had two kills, two blocks and two block assists. Carlee Smith had one kill and eight digs, Selah Kuwahara had three kills and three assists, Reese Colbert had 13 digs and one kill, Haisten Grace Price had two aces and one dig and Ella Atkinson had one bock and one block assist.

Geneva County wins: Geneva County defeated Florala 16-25, 25-18, 15-13.

Lillie Claire Turner had seven aces, two kills and eight assists, Aleigha Mathis had six aces, two kills and five digs, Kyleigh Saunders had three aces, six kills and five blocks and Callie Cotton had three aces, four kills and three digs.

Bulldogs down Jaguars: Pike County defeated Barbour County 25-8, 25-8.

For the Jaguars, Dylyah Crews had three service points, while Sentiya Hamilton and Semaya Marion each had one.

HA wins: The Raiders defeated Daleville 25-10, 25-8.

Mallory Magrino had six aces, Lib McRae had four aces, one kill and five assists, Molly Rutland had four aces and four assists and Millie Gay had four kills.

Dale County wins: The Warriors beat Cottonwood 25-23, 25-23.

Dareion Warren had five aces and Jazmin Citlahua had four aces. Avery Andrews had three kills and two aces, Aly Vinson had three assists and one kill, Kailyn David had three kills, three blocks and two digs, Sydney Woodham had three kills, three aces and two digs and Addison Ward had four blocks, four aces and two kills.

For the Bears, Abigail Kim had three kills, Kesha Anglin had five kills and six assists, Xio Birdsall had six kills and two aces and Tapanka Xiong had two aces and six digs.

NMA wins: Northside Methodist defeated Rehobeth 25-22, 25-15.

Edy Ezell had six aces, five assists and one kill, Dana Cook had four aces and 10 kills, Addie Forrester had two aces, 10 kills and two blocks and Kyra Hatton had six digs.

The Knights also won the junior high match 25-11, 21-25, 15-6 as Shannon Alvord had three aces, five kills and one block, Avery Griggs had two aces and an assist, Ali Scott had three aces and three kills and Emily Barefield had four aces.

Opp wins: Opp defeated Andalusia 25-17, 14-25, 15-9.

For Opp, Chloe Bentley had two aces and six digs, Braleigh Nall had three kills, Madi Wilson had six assists and Crislyn Birge had nine digs.

Providence 8th wins: The Providence eighth grade defeated Coppinville 25-10, 25-16 as Laura Faulk had 11 assists and four aces, Leighton Frazier had eight digs and five aces and Abby Bancroft had three aces and six digs.

Coppinville on the seventh grade match 25-17, 25-12.

