Rehobeth rallied to beat Providence Christian for the first time in its history in high school volleyball action on Tuesday at the Rehobeth gym.

The Rebels battled back from two sets down to take a hard-fought five-set match, 23-25, 16-25, 25-19, 25-21, 15-10.

Rehobeth improved to 8-2 overall and 2-0 with the Class 5A, Area 2 win, while PCS fell to 3-4 and 1-1.

Leading Rehobeth were Helen Williamson with seven aces, 13 kills and 22 digs and Kryslin Lane with 15 kills, five blocks and eight digs. Both Emerson Trotter and Emma Arnold delivered 22 assists with Arnold also earning three aces and six digs. Kerigan Freeman had six kills and Karaline Paulk had three kills and two blocks, while Jessa Buker had 13 digs and Carolyn Merrill had 12 digs along with two kills and two aces. Annalee Walker added two digs.

For Providence Christian, Ella Brown earned 18 kills, 18 digs, two aces and two block assists and Ella Houston delivered four aces, 28 assists and 13 digs. Elizabeth Ann Ingram had five kills and was part of seven blocks, including three solo blocks. Reese Colbert had four assists and 20 digs and Lauren Bailey had eight kills and six digs. Selah Kuwahara had six kills, while Marlie Kate Maddox had two aces and four digs. Dantzler Dowling added two kills and Ella Atkinson two digs.

Houston Academy sweeps NMA: Houston Academy swept Northside Methodist 25-21, 26-24, 25-18 in a Class 3A, Area 2 contest, improving to 3-1 overall and 2-0 in area play on the season.

Whiddon Armstrong earned 11 kills and Mary Suzan Aman 10 kills, while Emma King Armstrong had five kills and Tylaya Lingo two kills. Sofia Langford delivered 22 assists and three aces and Molly Rutland 13 assists and two aces. Mallory Magrino had eight digs and two aces and Kaleigh Heard had five digs.

For NMA, Emilee Quintero had 18 assists, 16 digs and two blocks. Joleigh Parmer had three aces, four kills, two blocks and three digs. Dana Cool three aces 10 kills, eight blocks and seven digs. Mary Helms had five kills and 10 digs. Lillian Slaick had three kills and four blocks. Kyra Hatton had 13 digs.

Enterprise beats Dothan: The Wildcats won 25-6, 25-7, 25-17.

For Enterprise, Morgan Williams had five aces, six kills and three blocks. Heather Holtz had four aces and 15 assists. Jadyn Britton had eight kills and seven digs. Alivia Freeman had four kills and four blocks. Karis Snell had eight digs. Isabella Bryant had seven assists.

For Dothan, Lauren Yu delivered eight assists and two digs, Maggie Benton had three kills and three digs, Brantlee McCarthy had three kills and two digs and Jayda Blackmon had two kills and two digs. Harmoni Descalzi had six digs, Brielle Prannell four digs and both Ryleigh Smith and Emily Fetsco had two digs each.

Geneva rallies past Wicksburg: Geneva rallied past Wicksburg in a wild one, 25-27, 31-33, 25-18, 25-20, 15-13.

Hayden Howell earned 12 aces, 15 assists, four kills and 10 digs and RayAnna Ausley amassed 12 kills, seven assists and 15 digs to lead Geneva. Jayda Cox had seven aces, four kills and six digs and Aubrey Simon had five kills, two aces and six blocks. Quin Barnett had five kills and three aces and Aubree Lamb had two aces and 13 digs.

For Wicksburg, Bella Hicks earned 10 aces, 25 assists, two digs and two blocks and Emily Espinosa had six kills and six blocks. Lana Carpenter had three aces, three kills and two blocks and Bella Sellers had four kills and three blocks and Ella Grace Kelley had two aces and two kills.

Eufaula defeats Abbeville: The Tigers took a 25-11, 25-10, 25-6 victory as Addie Tyler had 15 assists, Kyla Richardson had nine kill and five digs and Zanteria Laseter had seven kills.

For Abbeville, Geral Walker had three kills, Kamira Marsh had three blocks and five digs and Maya Turner and Tetyana McCray each had three digs.

Pike County downs Barbour County: The Bulldogs won 25-8, 25-8, 25-22.

For Pike County, Hailey Griffin had 18 service points, 13 aces and 10 kills. Nattayle Hughes had seven aces and 10 points. Abigail Griffin had 10 points and 10 aces. Arianna Straw had eight aces and eight points.

For the Jaguars, Julia Belcamino had five service points and one ace, Tamia Peterson had three points and two aces, Ashunti McCray had three points and Brakiah Russell had two points.

G.W. Long downs Pike Liberal Arts: G.W. Long defeated Pike Liberal Arts 25-11, 25-8, 25-13, improving to 5-0 for the season.

Emma Grace Caraway earned 10 kills and seven aces and both Anna Claire Free and Ally Whitehead hammered down eight kills. Maleah Long had five kills and two aces and Kaylie Joseph had three kills and two aces, while Sawyer Hughes delivered 34 assists.

Charles Henderson falls: Charles Henderson lost to Brewbaker Tech 25-7, 25-15, 11-25, 25-17 in a Class 5A, Area 4 contest.

For the Trojans in the loss, Jordan Owens earned four kills, three aces and seven digs and Kahden Bivin had two kills, two aces and five digs. Abby Key added two kills and five digs and Katie Sparrow had two kills.

Goshen wins marathon: Goshen edged Highland Home in a Class 2A, Area 5 five-set marathon, 25-16, 23-25, 25-21, 12-25, 15-12.

Paitin Riley earned nine kills and five aces and Alyssa Pippins seven kills and five aces to lead Goshen. Mikayla Mallard also had seven kills, while Emily Hussey had 29 digs.

Dale County wins two: Dale County defeated Headland 25-17, 18-25, 15-9 and Houston County 29-27, 25-13.

Combined in the two matches, Karoline Killingsworth and Shayleigh Whitman both had six aces with Killingsworth also with 28 assists and Whitman with six kills. Jaslyn Smith had three aces, nine kills and nine blocks and Ella Broke Barefield had three aces and five kills. Myesa Kennedy added three kills and Avery Andrews three blocks.

Wiregrass Kings sweep ACA: The Wiregrass Kings defeated Abbeville Christian 25-16, 25-20, 25-18.

Becca Wise and Anna Ryan Sharp both earned 10 kills with Sharp also finishing with six digs. Amy Sexton had nine kills and six digs and Emily Fells five kills, two assists and three digs. Janie Waddell had two aces, two kills, two blocks and three digs and KB Weed delivered 30 assists and five digs.

Opp rolls on: Opp improved to 10-0 on the season with a 25-22, 25-12, 25-15 Class 3A, Area 3 win over New Brockton.

Carreline Spears had five kills, two aces, 13 assists and six digs and Madi Wilson three aces, seven assists and four digs to lead Opp. Cuba Wiggins had eight kills, two blocks and four digs and Shelby Greenacre had three aces and 11 digs. Ada Blackstock and Amaya Womack both had four kills with Blackstock also with three blocks. Megan Pinson added 10 digs.

Kinston falls: Kinston fell to Pleasant Home 25-17, 25-19, 25-20, dropping to 3-6 on the season.

Junior Varsity

Providence Christian downs Rehobeth: The Eagles won 25-9, 25-20.

For Providence, Carlee Smith had six digs, three blocks, two aces and seven kills. Abby Bancroft had five digs and two aces. Anne McClintock had five kills, Laura Faulk had 19 assists, Leighton Frazier had five kills and eight digs and Addison Russ had nine digs.

For Rehobeth, Lilly Richards had two aces, two assists and four digs, Emma Davis two kills and two blocks and Ella Cobb two kills. Hayden Harris had eight digs, Brailyn Werner four digs, Bella Turner three digs and Kara Peterman two digs.

Enterprise wins: The Wildcats beat Dothan 25-14, 25-16.

For Enterprise, Lauren Kinney had 12 assists, Haley Cruz had two digs, three kills and two blocks. Ella Blackstock had three aces. Kyleigh Seay had two aces and two digs.

NMA downs HA: Northside Methodist defeated Houston Academy 29-27, 25-21.

For the Knights, Shannon Alvord had eight kills, four blocks, 11 digs and one ace. Ali Scott had eight kills, two aces and four digs. Mary Claire Morgan had three kills, two blocks, two digs and one ace. Addy Barfield had 11 assists and Libby Miller had two aces and nine digs.

Eufaula beats Abbeville: The Tigers won 25-4, 25-3.

For Eufaula, Zyonn McKinnon had four aces and four assists, Sha’miya Jackson had three aces and three kills and Zykayla Robinson had seven aces and two kills.

G.W. Long wins: G.W. Long defeated Pike Liberal Arts 25-11, 25-10.

Kaylie Foster had five kills and three blocks and Emma Dyson three kills to lead G.W. Long.

Opp sweeps New Brockton: Opp swept New Brockton 25-12, 25-16.

Braleigh Nall had three kills and four kills, Chloe Bentley three aces and two digs and Rylie Kate Thrash had three aces, two assists and three digs. Crislyn Birge added seven digs.

Dale County falls: Dale County’s junior varsity team fell to Headland 25-17, 25-11.

Wicksburg wins: Wicksburg defeated Geneva 11-25, 25-14, 15-10.

Shelby Medlen had three aces, while Claire Bennett, Resse Strickland and Addisoon Tolbert all had two aces.

Kinston wins: Kinston defeated Pleasant Home 25-23, 25-23.

Junior High

Rehobeth downs PCS: Rehobeth defeated Providence Christian 25-19, 25-19.

Ilee Ingram had three aces, four assists and four digs, Payten Roland four kills, two aces and five digs and Ashlyn Trotter three kills, four assists and five digs to lead Rehobeth. Camille Watson added six digs, Niva Rudolph five digs and Olivia Hammonds three kills.

Geneva wins: Geneva defeated Wicksburg 25-17, 25-17.

Kinston wins: Kinston beat Pleasant Home 25-15, 25-19.

G.W. Long defeats Pike Lib: G.W. Long defeated Pike Liberal Arts 25-13, 25-22. No details were available.