Volleyball roundup: Six area teams are state-tournament bound

Six Wiregrass AHSAA volleyball teams are state-tournament bound following this week’s South Super Regional Tournament action in Montgomery.
G.W. Long and Providence Christian both finished runner-up in their classifications, while Houston Academy and Ariton finished third on Thursday in their classifications. Enterprise and Kinston took fourth place in their classifications Friday.
The top four teams in each classification advance to the AHSAA State Championships next Tuesday-Thursday at the Crossplex in Birmingham.
G.W. Long (35-7 and ranked No. 1 in Class 2A) and Ariton (26-8, No. 6) open Class 2A state play on Tuesday at 9 a.m. G.W. Long faces No. 3 ranked Sand Rock, while Ariton plays No. 5 Hatton.
Also on Tuesday, Providence Christian (28-19, No. 4 ranked) faces No. 7 ranked Lawrence County at noon in a Class 5A quarterfinal match. Houston Academy (19-21) plays No. 7 Fyffe at 1:30 p.m. in Class 3A.
The semifinals for Class 2A, 3A and 5A are Tuesday afternoon/early evening. Semifinal winners advance to Wednesday state championships at the adjacent Bill Harris Arena. The 2A state final is at 10 a.m., the 5A championship is at 2:30 p.m. and 3A title game is at 2:30 p.m.
Enterprise and Kinston start their state tournaments on Wednesday morning, both at 10 a.m. No. 8 ranked Enterprise (37-12) faces No. 1 ranked Spain Park in Class 7A action, while No. 5 Kinston (28-10) takes on top-ranked Donoho in Class 1A.
Enterprise falls twice on Friday: After an opening-round win on Thursday, Enterprise lost in the semifinals and later in the consolation match on Friday to finish in fourth place in Class 7A.
The Wildcats lost to No. 2 ranked McGill-Toolen 25-16, 25-14, 25-17 in the semis and to Fairhope in the consolation round, 21-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-23.
On the day for EHS, Jaydn Britton earned 19 kills, two aces, two blocks and seven digs, while Hannah Chang had 16 kills and six blocks and Zationna Horne six kills and nine blocks. Heather Holtz delivered 45 assists, four aces and three blocks, Taylor Danford had three kills and nine digs and Lily Rhoades had 18 digs. Kayden Taylor added five digs and two aces against Fairhope and Alivia Freeman had two blocks against Fairhope.
Kinston loses two on Friday: Kinston won two matches on Thursday to reach the semifinals, but lost two straight on Friday to finish in fourth place in Class 1A.
The Bulldogs beat Autaugaville 25-11, 25-10, 25-10 and University Charter 25-13, 25-22, 25-12 on Thursday, but fell to Sweet Water 25-18, 25-21, 25-14 and to Woodland 19-25, 25-11, 26-24, 25-20 on Friday.
No other details were available.
Late ThursdayG.W. Long earns runner-up: G.W. Long earned South Super Regional runner-up honors in Class 2A after beating Washington County 25-10, 25-4, 25-12 and losing a tight one to Orange Beach 18-25, 25-17, 21-25, 25-20, 16-14.
In the two matches, Emma Claire Long had 34 kills, two aces, 25 digs and three blocks, Breana Henning had 29 kills, two aces and 20 digs and Makenna Long delivered 81 assists, five aces, four kills, two blocks and 20 digs. Miranda Smith added eight kills and five blocks, Maleah Long three kills and four blocks and Emmaline Hughes 28 digs and three aces.
PCS earns runner-up: Providence earned a South Super Regional runner-up finish in Class 5A after beating Pike Road and losing to Bayside Academy.
After losing the first set 25-16 to Pike Road, the Eagles won the next three, 25-16, 25-20, 25-18. However, they fell to 19-time defending state champion Bayside Academy 25-11, 25-11, 25-16 in the regional finals.
For Providence, Anna Grace O’Bryan earned a team-high five aces – all coming against Pike Road — and 24 digs, while Lucy Griffin earned a team-high 18 kills, including 16 versus Pike Road, and Ella Houston had a team-high 45 assists plus 10 digs.
Megan Stewart had 12 kills and two aces, Vivian Crump 11 kills and 16 digs and Olivia Bruner two aces, 11 digs and two solo blocks. Maggie McCollough added three aces and eight digs and Reagan Stevens had six kills.
ACA finishes runner-up, Lakeside, Pike Lib fourth: In AISA regional tournament action, Abbeville Christian finished runner-up in the Class A, Region 1 Tournament, while Lakeside School and Pike Lib finished fourth respectively in Class AA, Region 1 and Class AAA, Region 1.
All three teams, though, advanced to next week AISA state championships at the Multiplex at Cramton Bowl in Montgomery.
Abbeville Christian, as a No. 2 seed from Region 1, faces Meadowview Christian, the No. 3 team from Region 2, Monday at noon. The winner faces the Heritage Christian-Jackson winner in the semifinals at 2 p.m. The Class A championship is Thursday at 11 a.m.
Lakeside, Class AA Region 1’s No. 4 seed, faces Region 2 top seed and state ranked No. 1 Edgewood on Tuesday at noon. The winner faces the Cornerstone Christian-South Choctaw winner in the semifinals at 2 p.m. The Class AA final is Thursday at 1 p.m.
Pike Liberal Arts, Class AAA Region 1’s No. 4 seed, faces No. 6 ranked Tuscaloosa Academy, Region 2’s No. 1 seed, at noon on Wednesday. The winner faces the Macon-East-Southern winner in the semifinals at 2 p.m. The Class AAA championship is Thursday at 3 p.m.
In regional tournament action this past week, Abbeville Christian beat Jackson in four sets (3-1) and lost in five sets (2-3) to Crenshaw in Class A, Region 1, while Lakeside lost to Cornerstone and Coosa Valley in AA, Region 1 and Pike Liberal Arts was swept by Glenwood and Lee-Scott in Class AAA, Region 1.