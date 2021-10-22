Volleyball roundup: Six area teams are state-tournament bound

Enterprise falls twice on Friday: After an opening-round win on Thursday, Enterprise lost in the semifinals and later in the consolation match on Friday to finish in fourth place in Class 7A.

The Wildcats lost to No. 2 ranked McGill-Toolen 25-16, 25-14, 25-17 in the semis and to Fairhope in the consolation round, 21-25, 25-17, 25-18, 25-23.

On the day for EHS, Jaydn Britton earned 19 kills, two aces, two blocks and seven digs, while Hannah Chang had 16 kills and six blocks and Zationna Horne six kills and nine blocks. Heather Holtz delivered 45 assists, four aces and three blocks, Taylor Danford had three kills and nine digs and Lily Rhoades had 18 digs. Kayden Taylor added five digs and two aces against Fairhope and Alivia Freeman had two blocks against Fairhope.

Kinston loses two on Friday: Kinston won two matches on Thursday to reach the semifinals, but lost two straight on Friday to finish in fourth place in Class 1A.

The Bulldogs beat Autaugaville 25-11, 25-10, 25-10 and University Charter 25-13, 25-22, 25-12 on Thursday, but fell to Sweet Water 25-18, 25-21, 25-14 and to Woodland 19-25, 25-11, 26-24, 25-20 on Friday.

No other details were available.