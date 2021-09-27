VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Slocomb defeats Geneva County

In the win over Houston County, Ashton White earned nine aces, two kills and 11 assists and Sue Ellen King had eight kills and five blocks. Saylah King delivered four aces and four digs. Reagan Bull and Bella Hicks both had four kills and Hicks added two aces and two assists.

Against Cottonwood, Ella Grace Kelley and Hicks both had six aces and Hicks added two kills and seven assists. White added four aces, two kills and two assists and King added four kills. Samantha Asbill had two kills.

Dothan falls to Prattville: Dothan fell to Prattville 25-20, 25-17, 16-25, 25-21 in a Class 7A, Area 3 contest.

Kayla Hill had seven kills, Zaele Curry had six kills and two blocks and AnnaKay Karabin had six kills for Dothan. Arianah Lomnick had four kills, two aces and six digs and Mattie Dodson had three kills, four assists and 17 digs. Hadley Williams had 14 assists and five digs. Lauren Yu had seven assists and four digs. Kamri White had five kills and Amara Menefee three kills. Kayden Martin chipped in two digs.

Providence downs Rehobeth: Providence Christian defeated Rehobeth in a Class 5A, Area 2 contest, 25-13, 28-26, 25-14.