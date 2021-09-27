VOLLEYBALL ROUNDUP: Slocomb defeats Geneva County

Slocomb defeated Geneva County 25-15, 25-16, 23-25, 25-19 in varsity volleyball on Monday.
For Slocomb, Cieara Baker had 10 kills, two aces and 17 digs. Chesnee Aplin had four aces, four kills and seven digs. Faith Brookshire had four aces, eight kills, six digs and four blocks. Lainee Thomas had three aces, 24 assists and 11 digs. Shelba Hagler had five kills and Arianna Knox had four kills and two blocks.
For Geneva County, Anri Davis had nine kills, five aces, four blocks and two digs and Ebonie Wright had eight kills, two aces and three digs. Hailey Archer had two aces, two kills, 12 assists and two digs and Amelia Long had five assists and three blocks.
Slocomb won the JV match 25-21, 31-29 and the junior high match 25-17, 25-12.
Ashford edges Geneva: Ashford edged Geneva 25-23, 18-25, 21-25, 25-10, 15-5 in a Class 4A, Area 2 match on Monday.
Molly Carson Ingram had four aces, four kills, four blocks and 16 digs, Emma Helms had four kills, 29 assists and 14 digs and Katelynn Money had 13 kills, 16 digs and two assists to lead Ashford. Amiyah Lewis had 10 kills, 15 digs and two aces and Ezra Rice had three kills, 21 digs and two assists. Olivia Vaughn added four kills and four digs and Maddy Decker had nine digs.
Wicksburg wins two: Wicksburg defeated Houston County 25-17, 25-19 and Cottonwood 25-21, 25-14.
In the win over Houston County, Ashton White earned nine aces, two kills and 11 assists and Sue Ellen King had eight kills and five blocks. Saylah King delivered four aces and four digs. Reagan Bull and Bella Hicks both had four kills and Hicks added two aces and two assists.
Against Cottonwood, Ella Grace Kelley and Hicks both had six aces and Hicks added two kills and seven assists. White added four aces, two kills and two assists and King added four kills. Samantha Asbill had two kills.
Dothan falls to Prattville: Dothan fell to Prattville 25-20, 25-17, 16-25, 25-21 in a Class 7A, Area 3 contest.
Kayla Hill had seven kills, Zaele Curry had six kills and two blocks and AnnaKay Karabin had six kills for Dothan. Arianah Lomnick had four kills, two aces and six digs and Mattie Dodson had three kills, four assists and 17 digs. Hadley Williams had 14 assists and five digs. Lauren Yu had seven assists and four digs. Kamri White had five kills and Amara Menefee three kills. Kayden Martin chipped in two digs.
Providence downs Rehobeth: Providence Christian defeated Rehobeth in a Class 5A, Area 2 contest, 25-13, 28-26, 25-14.
Lucy Griffin had 13 kills and two solo blocks, Megan Stewart had eight kills and three aces and Ella Houston had 25 assists, two aces and seven digs. Vivian Crump delivered four kills, three aces and eight digs. Scout Smith had three kills, two aces and three digs and Reagan Stevens had two aces, two kills and four digs. Olivia Bruner had two kills and four digs.
For Rehobeth, Jaci Parker had four kills, two aces, two blocks and two digs, Emma Arnold had four kills, four digs and two blocks and Peyton Hartigan had 15 assists, five digs and two kills. McKenna Linder had 15 digs and three kills, Helen Williamson had three kills, two aces and nine digs. Jenna Hixson had nine digs and two kills. Adriana Delgado had five digs and both Kerigan Freeman and Addison Benton had three digs.
Barbour County falls: Barbour County lost to Brantley 25-8, 25-3, 25-8.
For the Jaguars, Tamia Peterson had three aces, Brakiah Russell had seven digs and Aaliyah Peterson had one block.
Wiregrass Kings earn tight win: The Wiregrass Kings defeated Ezekiel Academy 25-22, 25-22, 25-21.
Anna Waddell earned 21 kills, six digs and two kills, Joycelyn Andrews had seven aces and three digs. Anna Ryan Sharp had six kills and four digs, Amy Sexton had three kills and six digs. Emily Edwards had two aces, 22 assists, three kills and six digs. Jessie Tedder had four digs and KB Weed three digs.
Goshen defeated: Goshen lost to Luverne 28-26, 25-17 and Kinston 25-19, 25-11.
For Goshen, Tori Keller had one ace, 18 assists and seven digs, Ella Tatum had one ace, eight kills and five digs, Kaci Wilkes had one ace, five kills and 13 digs and Mikala Mallard had five kills and one block.
Pike Lib falls to Morgan: Pike Liberal Arts lost to Morgan Academy 25-21, 25-23, 25-20.
Mikalah Griffin had 15 kills and Mari Grace Brooks had three and two kills. Ella Baker and Emma Baker both had three kills and Baker also had two blocks.
Enterprise goes 1-3 at HeffStrong: Enterprise went 1-3 at the HeffStrong Tournament in Hoover over the weekend. The Wildcats beat Corner 25-17, 25-19 before losing to Class 7A No. 2 Spain Park 23-25, 25-11, 15-8, to Class 6A No. 1 Spanish Fort 25-18, 25-15 and to Auburn 26-24, 25-23.
Jadyn Britton had 23 kills, while Heather Holtz delivered 55 assists, 17 digs and five blocks. Taylor Danford had 15 kills, a team-high 31 digs plus five blocks. Hannah Chang and Zationna Horne both had eight kills with Chang also earning a team-high 10 blocks and Horne nine. Lily Rhoades and Abigail Wiggins both had three aces with Rhoades earning 29 digs and Wiggins 17.
Samson reaches finals: Samson went 3-2 and advanced to the championship of the Florala Tournament on Saturday.
The Tigers beat Red Level 25-11, 25-11 and lost to Luverne 17-25, 25-23, 15-9 in pool play. They beat New Brockton in the quarterfinals 16-25, 25-21, 15-12 and Daleville 25-5, 25-12 in the semifinals before losing in the finals to Luverne 25-23, 25-18.
Junior Varsity
Providence edges Rehobeth: Providence Christian edged Rehobeth 27-29, 25-21, 16-14.
Riley Spence had two aces, two kills, two assists and six digs, Natalie Cole had two aces, 16 digs, two kills and two block assists. Mary Beth Arnold had three kills and three digs and Olivia Littlefield had seven assists, two kills and 13 digs. Caroline Wells added 10, Sydney Gallardo six digs, Kaitlyn Russ five digs and Elizabeth-Ann Ingram three digs.
Carolyn Merrill had four kills and 15 digs, Emerson Trotter 13 assists and two digs. Emma Davis had three aces and two digs and Kryslin Lane had three kills and two digs. Karaline Paulk had four blocks and Libby-Lu McCarthy had three kills. Annalee Walker had 11 digs and Addison Godwin four digs.
Dothan downs Prattville: Dothan defeated Prattville 25-22, 25-14.
Lindsey Bright had eight digs and five assists, Brielle Pannell had two kills and six assists and Maggie Benton had four kills. Kamyliah Thomas had three kills and three blocks. Sara Harris had two aces and both Kelsey Peaden and Jayda Blackmon had two kills. Marah Delgado had four digs.
Geneva Country loses to Slocomb: Geneva County fell to Slocomb 25-20, 30-28.
Kaylee Watson earned four kills, three aces and two blocks. Kyleigh Saunders earned seven blocks and Addison Calhoun six blocks and two aces. Both Taylor Ellison and Lillie Claire Turner both had two aces.
Wiregrass Kings down Ezekiel: The Wiregrass Kings edged Ezekiel Academy of Montgomery in two sets, 26-24, 25-21.
Amy Sexton earned five aces, six kills and two digs, Joycelyn Andrews four aces and Lily Barrett two aces. Anna Ryan Sharp delivered five kills and four digs and KB Weed contributed 12 assists and two digs.
Enterprise win HeffStrong tourney: Enterprise’s JV team went 4-2 and won the championship of the HeffStrong Tournament on Saturday.
The Wildcats beat Hartselle 20-25, 25-22, 15-8 before consecutive losses to Curry 19-25, 27-25, 15-4 and to Homewood 24-26, 25-22, 15-13. They then beat Thompson 25-13, 25-19, Hartselle 25-20, 25-21 to reach the finals where they beat Pelham 25-23, 25-17.
New Brockton goes 1-2: On Saturday, New Brockton’s junior varsity competed in the varsity Florala Volleyball Tournament and went 1-2, beating Florala 25-21, 23-25, 15-13 and losing to Daleville 25-23, 25-18 and to Samson 25-27, 25-17, 15-12.
For the tournament, Aniya Barkley earned four aces, 14 kills and 28 digs, Ava Elmore had eight kills and Jaiden Radcliffe had seven kills. Samantha Payton delivered six aces, 10 assists and 27 digs. Izzy Bryant had five aces, 19 assists and 27 digs. Anna Blackmon added four aces and 20 digs.
Junior High
Providence wins: The Eagles defeated Rehobeth 25-5, 25-13 in Junior High action.
Haisten Grace Price had 10 aces and two assists, Abby Bancroft had one ace, Gracie Johnston had two aces and one kill, Leighton Frazier had one ace and one kill and Lauren Bailey had one kill.
Also for Providence, Dantzler Dowling had one kill and one block, Ella Atkinson had six aces and one assist, Addison Russ had four aces and Clara Reese Mixson had two aces.
Wiregrass Kings sweep: The Wiregrass Kings defeated Ezekiel Academy of Montgomery 25-12, 25-6.
Lily Barrett served nine aces and Emma Schulmann six aces. Josalyn Howe earned four aces and five assists. Jessie Tedder had three kills and both Tedder and Layla Jordan had one ace.
Geneva County drops match to Slocomb: Geneva County lost to Slocomb. For Geneva County, Aleigha Mathis and Hannah Jackson had two aces each. Kamiah White had three kills and Courtney Gibbs two kills and two digs. Ayden Justice also had two kills.