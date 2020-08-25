Volleyball roundup: Slocomb earns tough victory over Rehobeth

SLOCOMB – Slocomb defeated Rehobeth in a close match 23-25, 27-25, 25-20, 19-25, 15-8 on Tuesday in high school volleyball action.
Cieara Baker had 12 kills and three aces for the RedTops. Lainee Thomas had 27 assists and four digs. Chesnee Aplin had eight kills and six aces. Breanna Jones had six aces and three digs. Shelba Hagler had eight kills and four aces. Faith Brookshire had five kills and five blocks and Madison Baloch had three aces and three digs.
For Rehobeth, Jenna Hixson had three aces, 22 kills and four blocks. Peyton Hartigan had six aces and 20 assists. Grayci Webb had four aces and three kills. Jaci Parker had five kills. McKenna Linder had two aces and seven digs. Helen Williamson had two aces, two kills and 13 digs.
Slocomb also won the junior high match 25-15, 25-2.
Ashford wins: The Yellow Jackets defeated Headland 25-21, 25-10, 25-7.
Katelynn Money had nine aces, five kills and one assist for Ashford. Emma Helms had three aces, three kills, six assists and three digs. Maddy Decker had five aces, three kills, five digs and one block.
Lexie Glover had two aces, three kills and eight digs, Savannah Money had two aces, five kills, six assists and one block and Molly Carson Ingram had two kills, one assist and one block.
Ashford also won the JV match 26-24, 25-21 as Ella Helms had one ace, six assists and one dig, Amiyah Lewis had five aces, eight kills, one assist, one block and one dig. Makalyn Gainey had four assists and three kills and Shelby Pate had two kills.
G.W. Long sweeps Dale County: Class 2A No. 7 ranked G.W. Long swept Dale County 25-15, 25-7, 25-7 on Tuesday.
Emma Claire Long had 11 kills, three aces and two blocks, Breanna Henning had 10 kills, four aces and four digs and Morgan Ferguson eight aces, five kills and two blocks. Makenna Long delivered 30 assists and five aces.
Dale County won the junior varsity contest, 20-25, 25-18, 15-12.
Wicksburg edges Samson: Wicksburg edged Samson in five sets, 24-26, 25-22, 25-15, 9-25, 15-6.
Tori Hobbs had nine aces and six digs and Saylah King four aces and 12 digs to lead Wicksburg. Jaden Bench added six kills and Ashton White 12 assists for the Panthers.
Enterprise takes loss: Enterprise lost at Auburn 25-14, 25-21, 25-10.
For the Wildcats, Lily Rhoades had two aces and 17 digs. Kamira Cooper and Mikyla Kay each had four kills. Hannah Chang had six blocks.
Sammie Neuwin had 11 assists and Heather Holtz had five assists and three digs. Yasmeen Stallworth had four digs.
Enterprise lost the JV match 25-20, 25-21. For the Wildcats, Sky Stracener had seven digs and Taylor Danford had four. Emma Warren had two aces and Danford had three kills.
Enterprise won the freshman match 25-22, 22-25, 17-25, 25-17, 15-11. Alivia Freeman had seven blocks. Karis Snell had 10 digs, while Riley Stewart had seven and Zoey Frizzell had four. Ella Little had eight aces, Stewart six and Frizzell four.
Daleville gets win: Daleville took a 25-23, 24-11 win over Elba in a tri-match at Geneva County to give new coach Todd Reynolds his first win.
The Warhawks were led by McKinley Sykes with six service aces and Alyssa Harris with two blocks, two kills and two aces.
Dalville dropped a 25-12, 25-18 decision to Geneva County.
Houston County splits: On Monday night, Houston County defeated Abbeville 25-16, 25-10, 25-23 and lost to Geneva County 25-11, 25-6, 25-18.
In the win over Abbeville, Jaden Bridges had five aces and 11 kills. Kiersten French and Jaden Rausch also both earned five aces. In the loss to Geneva County, Bridges had three aces.
Abbeville Christian falls to Chambers: Abbeville Christian dropped a 25-6, 25-12, 25-14 decision to Chambers Academy on Monday.
Taylor Flowers had two digs and an ace and Caroline Armstrong had two blocks to lead ACA.
The Generals junior varsity team earned a 25-16, 20-25, 15-3 win.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!