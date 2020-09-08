Volleyball roundup: Slocomb wins exciting match over Wicksburg

SLOCOMB – Slocomb defeated Wicksburg in an exciting match, 25-15, 26-28, 24-26, 25-22, 15-11 in varsity volleyball Tuesday.
Lainee Thomas had 24 assists and nine digs, Cieara Baker had eight kills, five aces and three digs, and Chesnee Aplin had four kills, six aces and three digs for the RedTops.
Also for Slocomb, Shelba Hagler had seven kills, three blocks and two aces, Faith Brookshire had six kills and seven blocks, Madison Baloch had six digs and four aces and Breanna Jones had four digs and two kills.
Northside Methodist wins: NMA defeated Cottonwood 25-7, 25-9, 25-10.
Elizabeth Helms had 10 kills and five aces and Ellie Williams had 19 assists, seven aces and four kills.
Also for the Knights, Anna Lee Hathcock had six assists and four kills, Kailyn McMahen had four kills and seven aces and Vanessa Davis had six kills.
Dothan loses area game; wins non-area contest: Dothan lost a Class 7A, Area 3 game to Prattville, but defeated Pike Road in a non-area contest Tuesday in Prattville.
In a 25-21, 25-14, 25-4 loss to Prattville, Nicole Turner had two kills, 10 digs and two assists, Collier Peaden had four blocks and two digs and Natalie Turner two kills and three digs for Dothan (10-5, 1-1). Kayla Hill had four blocks and Zaele Curry had three blocks. Hadley Williams had two assists and Mattie Dodson and Katelyn Headland had two digs each.
In a 25-12, 25-13 win over Pike Road, Natalie Turner, Hill and Peaden all had three kills each with Hill also earning four blocks and Peaden two. Nicole Turner had five assists, while Headland had three digs and Kamri White two digs.
Providence Christian sweeps Headland: Providence Christian swept Headland in a Class 5A, Area 3 contest, 25-6, 25-5, 25-9.
The Eagles (11-4, 2-0) soared behind 26 aces from 10 individuals. Adleigh Mayes had seven aces, Eliza Payne Shipman four and Vivian Crump, Reagan Stevens and Maggie McCollough all had three aces. Anna Grace O’Bryan had two and Anna Riley, Lucy Griffin, Lydia Camille Owens and Ella Houston had one each.
Mayes also earned 17 assists and two kills, Crump seven kills and nine digs and Reagan Stevens five kills and two digs. Griffin had six kills and three digs and Riley five kills and three digs. Houston had eight assists, while Megan Stewart had three kills and two digs and Owens had four kills. O’Bryan added six digs and Madison Stevens four digs.
Rehobeth sweeps Carroll: Rehobeth swept Carroll in a Class 5A, Area 3 contest, 25-9, 28-26, 25-19.
Jaci Parker had nine kills and four blocks, Jenna Hixson seven kills, two aces and two blocks and Claire Watson three aces, two kills and nine assists for Rehobeth (2-6, 1-1). Peyton Hartigan had two aces, two kills and 12 assists, McKenna Linder four kills and four digs and Helen Williamson three kills and seven digs. Caitlyn Jackson had nine digs, while Adriana Delgado had two digs. Emma Arnold earned two blocks and Grayci Webb two kills.
Geneva wins on Senior Night: Geneva swept Andalusia on Senior Night, 25-12, 25-20, 25-18.
Madison Johnson earned four aces, six kills, 17 assists and two blocks and Emma Griffin had nine kills, four aces, nine digs and two blocks for Geneva (4-2). Shelby Hammock added three kills and Abbie Sullivan six digs.
Ariton downs Elba: Ariton defeated Elba in a Class 2A, Area 3 contest, 25-8, 25-11, 25-10.
Kaydee Phillps had eight aces and six kills, Savanna Johnson had seven aces and Zhee Oliver and Sarah Snyder had six kills each. Caroline Hughes delivered 19 assists for Ariton (7-1, 2-0).
Opp falls to Straughn: Opp lost to Straughn 25-21, 25-18, 25-13, falling to 5-6 on the year.
Taylor Carnley had five kills, six assists and 12 digs, KK McVay had six assists, Caroline Courson two blocks and Jolie Preston 12 digs.
Houston County beats Abbeville: Houston County defeated Abbeville in a Class 2A, Area 2 contest, 25-7, 25-18, 25-16.
Kingsley French had four aces and Kierstin French three aces and three kills for Houston County. Jaden Bridges also had three aces and Jadyn Rausch had three kills. Lexi Sims had two blocks for Houston County (2-5, 2-2)
Kinston sweeps Florala: Kinston defeated Florala in a Class 1A, Area 2 contest, 25-12, 25-14, 25-6. Faith Peters had 10 kills and Blair Wyrosdick had three aces for Kinston (4-1, 1-0).
Geneva County wins two: Geneva County defeated Charles Henderson 25-10, 25-21 and Daleville 25-20, 26-28, 15-8, improving to 13-3 on the season.
For the day, Karoline Striplin had 21 kills, 10 aces and five blocks, Anri Davis had 11 kills and five digs and Layna Grooms eight and five kills. Andrea Wright earned six aces and six digs, Amelia Long had 16 assists and two digs and Hailey Archer delivered 13 assists. Anzu Davis added five kills.
Daleville splits: Daleville defeated Charles Henderson 15-25, 25-23, 15-13 as Alyssa Harris had 25 service points and 11 aces to lead the way.
The Warhawks lost to Geneva County in the tri-match. The Bulldogs won 25-20, 25-27, 15-9.
Goshen sweeps Luverne: Goshen defeated Luverne 25-23, 25-18, 25-18 on Tuesday.
JV, Freshmen, Junior High
Enterprise wins two: Enterprise’s freshman team defeated the Coppinville 8th grade team 25-17, 25-23 and the Dauphin 8th grade team 25-18, 25-7.
For Enterprise, Riley Stewart had three aces and three digs and Ava Frizzell had two aces and two digs. Kaelynn Green had three kills and a block, Alivia Freeman two kills and two blocks and Annalynn Hanson two kills and one block.
Dothan JV defeats Prattville: Dothan’s junior varsity team defeated Prattville 22-25, 26-24, 15-7. Arianah Lomnick and Madison Granberry both had four aces, Amara Menefee three aces and Peyton Preston two aces. Jayvia Carter had four kills and Ella Wood and Avery Vann three kills each. AnnaKay Karabin had two blocks.
Kinston JV downs Florala: Kinston defeated Florala 25-19, 25-9 as Rachel Hall had four kills and Aubrie Brown had 10 assists and one ace.
Opp JV sweeps: Opp’s junior varsity team defeated Straughn 25-16, 25-15. Allie Wismer had nine aces, five kills and five digs and Haylei Henegan had eight assists.
Opp JH also wins: Opp’s junior high team took a 12-25, 25-15, 15-9 win over Straughn. Madie Wilson had four aces and nine assists, Addison Money had four aces and seven digs and Isabella Grissett and CB Johnson had three kills each.
Ariton JH wins: Ariton’s junior high team defeated Elba 25-12, 25-20.
Rehobeth wins: The Rebels beat Carroll 22-25, 25-14, 15-13 as Addison Benton had four aces and four digs and Amy Strange had three aces, two kills, three assists and one dig to lead the way.
Knights roll: Northside Methodist beat Cottonwood 25-3, 25-13 as Tristin Robinson had 13 assists and six aces, Rachel Gray had 11 aces and Mary Helms had seven kills and one ace.
RedTops win: Slocomb defeated Wicksburg 25-21, 17-25, 15-13.
