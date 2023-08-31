Polly Turner got her first win as the new head coach for Abbeville as the Yellow Jackets defeated Barbour County 25-12, 25-13 on Thursday night in varsity volleyball action. The Jaguars forfeited the last set due to having less than a full roster due to injuries.

For Abbeville, Geral Walker had four kills and three aces, Kamira Marsh had two kills, five aces and one assist, Nishai Dobson had five aces and Kyla Rogers had four aces and one assist.

For Barbour County, TyLasha Hamilton had six service points and two assists, Kaylie McLeod had three points and Tamia Peterson had three points and one ace.

Providence Christian sweeps Headland: Providence Christian swept Headland in a Class 5A, Area 3 contest, 25-9, 25-15, 25-15.

Ella Brown led PCS with 12 kills and 10 digs. Reese Colbert had five aces and four digs, Dantzler Dowling had five kills and two aces and Lauren Bailey had four kills and eight digs Marlie Kate Maddox added hree aces and two digs, while Ella Houston delivered 22 assists and four digs and Elizabeth Ann Ingram had two aces and two digs.

G.W. Long downs New Brockton: G.W. Long defeated New Brockton 25-15 25-22, 25-16.

Ally Whitehead earned 18 kills and seven aces and Maleah Long amassed nine kills and five aces for G.W. Long. Emma Grace Caraway and Anna Claire Free both had three kills and Caraway also had three aces. Kaylie Joseph added two kills and two aces, while Sawyer Hughes delivered 33 assists.

Eufaula wins two: Eufaula defeated Carroll 25-13, 25-9 and Dothan 25-27, 25-17, 15-13.

Combined in the two matches, Kyla Richardson had 25 kills, 11 aces, 11 blocks and eight digs and Vanteria Laseter had 15 kills, 12 digs, two aces and two blocks. Addie Tayler delivered 40 assists and added nine digs, two kills and two aces.

Slocomb downs Samson: The RedTops beat the Tigers 25-13, 25-17, 25-18 led by Lainee Thomas with 23 assists, six digs and four aces.

Faith Brookshire had 12 kills, five digs and five aces, Arianna Knox had six kills and six digs, Avery Havas had six kills and three digs and Abigail Goodman had three kills and six digs.

For Samson, Holly Warren had three aces, three kills and two blocks. Brantley Edberg had 12 assists. Aubrie Mock had 11 assists. Ally Zorn had two aces and three kills.

Slocomb also won the JV match 25-18, 25-20.

Rehobeth wins over NMA: The Rebels defeated Northside Methodist Academy in a hard-fought match 25-23, 25-18, 22-25, 23-25, 18-16.

For the Rebels, Kryslin Martin had 30 kills, seven blocks and 19 digs. Helen Williamson had 10 kills, four aces and 31 digs. Emerson Trotter had 18 assists and eight digs. Emily Arnold had 23 assists, 10 digs and two aces. Karaline Paulk had seven kills. Annalee Walker had three aces. Carolyn Merrill had two aces, nine kills and 16 digs.

For NMA, Emilee Quintero had 41 assists, two kills, five blocks and 18 digs. Joleigh Parmer had six kills, eight blocks and 25 digs. Mary Morgan Helms had 13 kills and 21 digs with two aces. Rachel Gary had four aces, two kills and 18 digs. Lillian Slaick had 12 kills, 13 blocks and two digs. Dana Cool had two aces, 21 kills, 12 blocks and eight digs. Kyra Hatton had 13 digs.

Ariton downs Dale County: The Purple Cats won 25-21, 25-21, 25-21.

For Dale County, Shayleigh Whitman had five kills and two aces, Karoline Killingsworth had seven assists, Jaslyn Smith had five kills and four blocks and Ella Brooke Barefield had four kills and three aces.

Ariton also won the JV match 25-16, 25-22.

Opp downs Kinston: The Bobcats won 25-13, 25-9, 25-18 to improve to 9-0, the best start in program history.

Carreline Spears had five aces, four kills, 16 assists and three digs to lead the way. Megan Pinson had four aces and four digs. Amaya Womack and Cuba Wiggins each had five kills, while Isabella Grissett had four. Shelby Grenacre had seven digs.

Junior Varsity

G.W. Long sweeps New Brockton: G.W. Long beat New Brockton 25-13, 25-13.

Brooklyn Head amassed seven aces and two kills and Kloee Sewell delivered four aces.

Eufaula downs Carroll: Eufaula defeated Carroll 25-9, 25-20.

Zyonn McKinnon earned three aces and eight assists, Zykayla Robinson three aces and three kills and Shamiya Jackson four kills and two aces.

Barbour County wins: The Jaguars defeated Abbeville 25-10, 25-9.

For Barbour County, Tiana Boykins had 10 points and four aces, Dylyah Crews had nine points and two aces, Samiya Marion had six points and one ace and Yaneli Sosa had four points and two aces.

Providence downs Headland: Providence won 26-24, 25-17.

Gracie Johnston had one ace, two kills and one block. Abby Bancroft had one ace and eight digs. Carlee Smith had one ace, four kills and seven digs. Laura Faulk had two aces, 14 assists and four digs. Leighton Frazier had six kills and seven digs. Addison Russ had 20 digs, three aces and two assists.

Slocomb downs Samson: The RedTops won 25-18, 25-20.

For Samson, Heidi Warren had two kills, two blocks and 14 assists, Emma Sormrude had two aces and two kills, Hattie Faulk had four kills and Kaydence Mock had eight assists.

Northside Methodist Academy wins: The Knights beat Rehobeth 25-21, 25-15.

Shannon Alvord had two aces, five kills, five blocks and eight digs. Addy Barfield had eight assists, three aces and two kills. Ali Scott had one ace, two assists, five kills and six digs. Alyssa Turner had two aces, two kills and two digs. Jenna Forrester had four kills and five blocks.

Opp wins: Opp defeated Kinston 25-16, 25-23 as Ryle Kate Thrash had two aces and six assists, Brooke Williams had five kills and Crislyn Birge had three digs.

Junior High

Rams down Eagles: Headland defeated Providence Christian 22-25, 21-25.

For Providence, Maralee Price had four kills, two aces and three digs. Harper Cox had four assists and Emma Duke had two kills.

Rebels beat Knights: Rehobeth defeated Northside Methodist Academy 25-6, 25-6.

For the Rebels, Ilee Ingram had five aces, three kills and four assists. Lacey Orgeron had seven aces. Payten Roland had four aces and three kills. Ashlyn Trotter had four kills, for assists and one ace. Olivia Hammonds had two aces, three kills and one dig.

G.W. Long wins: G.W. Long defeated New Brockton 25-8, 25-15.

Opp downs Kinston: The Bobcats won 25-16, 25-22 as Ayla Brock had seven aces, Ryan Lanier four aces and Abree Kelley and SaNiyah Hines had three digs each.