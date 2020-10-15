Volleyball sub-regional matches set for Saturday

The final AHSAA volleyball sub-regional matches were set Thursday after the conclusion of area tournament play Wednesday night.

All the Wednesday area tournament winners and runner-ups from the Wiregrass are playing sub-region games on Saturday.

The finalized matches include Class 5A Providence Christian (27-9), the Area 3 champion, at home at 11 a.m. against Area 5 runner-up Brewbaker Tech (16-18) plus 5A, Area 3 runner-up Rehobeth (6-13) at Area 3 champion Pike Road (10-15) at 2 p.m. and 5A Area 4 runner-up Charles Henderson (6-17) at Area 6 champion Elmore County (17-14), also at 2 p.m.

In Class 4A, Geneva (10-8), the Area 2 runner-up, travels to Area 8 winner Dora (21-17).

Three other matches for Saturday were finalized on Wednesday, all involving Class 3A programs. Houston Academy hosts Excel at 11 a.m., Opp hosts Prattville Christian at 10 a.m. and Slocomb travels to Thomasville at 2 p.m.