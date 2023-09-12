The Enterprise Wildcat volleyball team came out fast and set the tone early Tuesday night against Dothan at the Wolves Den on the Dothan campus.

While it didn’t play as crisply after the early outburst, the Wildcats still cruised to a 25-5, 25-13, 25-17 win over the Wolves in a Class 7A, Area 3 contest.

Enterprise, ranked 10th in the state in Class 7A, improved to 18-4 overall and 3-0 in area play with the win.

“We have been working on our speed of the game – just speeding up our offense and also playing different plays,” Enterprise head coach Jennifer Graham said, referring to how her team played with speed early in Tuesday’s match.

While the start pleased her, Graham wasn’t crazy about the Wildcats’ speed in the final two sets.

“We played a little slow (in the second and third sets) and that was a little frustrating because I don’t want them to play at a slow level compared to what we will see later in the year (from opponents). We have to pick it up as we have to be consistent with our speed," Graham said.

“I asked the girls at one point, ‘Out of 1 to 10, what is your speed?’ They said a 4. We can’t have 4s. We have to have 8s and 9s. We have played a lot of matches and we are getting tired, but this is the middle of the season and we have to pick it up.”

Conversely, Dothan head coach Karie Striplin was pleased at how her team played late in the match after a rough start. The Wolves fell to 2-10 overall and 1-2 in area with both area losses to Enterprise. Many of the losses have been close ones, though Tuesday’s was an exception.

“If we can play as strong as we did in that third set, I think we will be contender for improving in the area and coming out as one of the top two seeds in the area (for the area tournament),” Striplin said. “Enterprise is competing well not just in the area, but across the state and out of state.

“Our chemistry and defensive coverage are improving game to game and I don’t see another team we will struggle with in the area, so if we can just keep competing and improving in our chemistry, we have a chance (to finish runner-up).

“These girls haven’t played together. We lost five seniors from the previous year and four contributed a lot, so all these players are playing for the first time together, but the team chemistry is growing.”

Alivia Freeman led the Wildcat attack with 10 kills and four blocks. Jadyn Britton earned eight kills, a team-high nine digs plus two aces and Morgan Williams contributed five kills. Heather Holtz, Enterprise’s senior setter, distributed 21 assists in just two sets as Graham inserted sophomore Isabella Bryant for the third set. Bryant delivered six assists in her brief appearances.

Virginia Townsend delivered three aces, while Karis Snell added eight digs and Abigail Wiggins chipped in five digs on defense.

For Dothan, Brielle Pannell had four kills, three aces and three digs and Jayda Blackmon had five kills, including four in the third set. Lauren Yu delivered 12 assists and Maggie Benton had seven digs.

After hitting a return attack out of bounds on the match’s first point, Enterprise took control. A kill by Freeman tied it before Enterprise’s Townsend served on 12 straight points as the Wildcats dominated in all phases while Dothan struggled with plenty of hitting errors.

Freeman had a solo block and a kill and Wiggins earned two kills with Holtz setting up the attacks during the onslaught, which also featured two aces by Townsend.

The Wildcats dominated the opening set, going through only four service rotations. Britton, who had three kills in the set, finished the 25-5 beat down with a kill.

Dothan shook off the rough start and played better in the second and third sets.

After Enterprise seized a 5-1 lead behind three kills from Freeman, the Wolves scored two straight for the first time in the match, sparked by an ace from Harmoni Descalzi.

The Wildcats pushed the lead to 9-4, but the Wolves surged back to tie it at 9-9 following three aces from Pannell and a kill by Descalzi.

After an exchange of points, Enterprise scored nine straight to take control and eventually pulled away to the 25-13 set victory. The stretch featured three kills from Freeman and one each from Morgan Williams, Wiggins and Haley Keel, who also had a block.

Dothan seized momentum early in the third set, claiming a 4-1 lead behind a kill each from Pannell and Blackmon, but Enterprise quickly tied it at 5-5 with a kill each from Williams and Britton sparking EHS.

Dothan reclaimed the lead at 7-6 on another Blackmon kill, but the Wildcats scored the next six points and stayed in control the rest of the set in winning 25-17 to close out the match.

Enterprise wins JV: Enterprise won the junior varsity contest by a 25-21, 25-17 score.

Ella Blackstock earned six aces and four assists, while Lauren Kinney had 10 assists and two aces for Enterprise. Reagan Minks had five kills, while Hayley Cruz had four kills and Qortney Bell three kills. Bell also had two blocks as did Delcy Harrison. Maryah Gordon added two aces.

For Dothan, Maylee Lancaster had five assists and two kills, Mariyah Stampley had four kills and two blocks and Emma Schulman had three kills and two digs. Lilly Shaughnessy added five digs.