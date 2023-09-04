Enterprise’s trip for the Southeast Nike of Champions Tournament near Tampa, Fla., was a highly successful one this past weekend as the Wildcats won the 80-team national tournament title.

Enterprise went 3-1 in pool play before winning both of its matches in the Gold Bracket to win the title. The Wildcats opened with a 25-12, 25-15 win over Omaha Northwest (Neb.) and a 25-10, 25-17 win over Lakewood Ranch (Fla.). They then lost to St. Mary’s (N.Y.) 25-18, 23-25, 11-15 and beat Lee County (Ga.) 25-18, 25-5 to finish pool play.

EHS then beat McKeel Academy (Fla.) 25-23, 25-12 in the bracket semifinals and captured the title with a25-13, 25-17 win over St. John Paul’s of Illinois.

For the tournament, Alivia Freeman earned 25 kills and 24 blocks and Jadyn Britton amassed 49 kills and 39 digs to lead EHS. Morgan Williams had 11 aces, 22 kills and nine blocks. Heather Holtz delivered eight aces, 108 assists and nine blocks. Abigail Wiggins had seven aces, 25 kills and 27 digs and Karis Snell added 48 digs.

Northside Methodist volleyball wins Trojan Classic

Northside Methodist won all five of its matches to win Charles Henderson’s Trojan Classic Saturday in Troy.

The Knights beat Zion Chapel 25-18, 25-17, Jemison 25-9, 25-10 and Charles Henderson 25-13, 25-7 in pool play. They beat Samson in Gold Bracket semifinals 25-14, 25-18 and Ariton in the tournament championship 25-8, 25-11.

Dana Cool earned 31 kills, 13 aces, 13 blocks and seven digs and Joleigh Parmer 19 kills, three aces, five blocks, four assists and 22 digs to lead NMA. Emilee Quintero delivered 61 assists and also had three aces, three kills, five blocks and 16 digs.

Mary Morgan Helms had seven aces, 28 kills and eight digs and Briley Cunningham had six aces, 17 assists and nine digs. Karleigh Mills had 12 kills, two aces, 15 blocks and five digs, Makalyn Gainey had six kills, six digs and three blocks. Rachel Gray added nine kills, four aces and 19 digs. Kyra Hatton had 33 digs.

Ariton places second: Ariton went 3-2 and finished runner-up at the Trojan Classic.

In pool play, the Purple Cats beat Samson 25-12, 25-16 in the opener before losing to Eufaula 25-22, 18-25, 15-10 and beating Emmanuel Christian 25-15, 25-14. They defeated Jemison in the Gold Bracket semifinals 25-11, 25-21 before losing in the championship to Northside Methodist 25-8, 25-11.

Samson goes 2-2: Samson went 2-2 at the Trojan Classic, losing in the opening round of the Gold Bracket.

The Tigers lost to Ariton 25-12, 25-16 in their pool opener before beating Emmanuel Christian 25-23, 29-27 and Eufaula 25-20, 25-21. They then lost to Northside Methodist in the Gold Bracket 25-14, 25-18.

Holly Warren earned 14 kills, four aces and four blocks, Makayla Phillips eight kills, six aces and two blocks and Aubrie Mock two kills and 48 assists. Brantley Edberg added four kills, three aces and 55 assists. Ally Zorn had two kills, two aces and two blocks and Jemma Crocker had two kills and three aces. Haylee Grimes and Alahna Sims both added three kills.

Eufaula wins Silver Bracket: Eufaula went 4-1 at the Trojan Classic, winning the Silver Bracket.

Eufaula beat Emmanuel Christian 25-20, 25-14 and Ariton 25-22, 18-25, 15-10 before losing to Samson 25-29, 25-21 in pool play. They opened bracket play with a 25-7, 25-12 win over Zion Chapel and took the Silver Bracket with a 25-13, 16-25, 15-6 win over Emmanuel Christian.

On the day, Kyla Richardson earned 48 kills 35 digs 12 blocks, eight aces and four assists, Addison Tyler delivered 82 assists, 10 kills, 16 digs and seven aces and Zanteria Laseter amassed 40 kills, six aces, 27 digs and three blocks.

ECS finishes second in Silver: Emmanuel Christian finished runner-up in the Silver Bracket.

The Warriors lost all three pool matches – 25-20, 25-14 to Eufaula, 25-23, 29-27 to Samson and 25-15, 25-14 to Ariton. They then beat Charles Henderson 25-19, 25-17 in the Silver Bracket semifinal before losing to Eufaula 25-14, 18-25, 15-8.

PCS goes 1-2 at MAC: Providence Christian went 1-2 at the MAC Attack in Montgomery on Saturday.

The Eagles beat Wetumpka 25-16, 28-30, 15-12 and lost to LAMP 25-23, 28-26 and to Brewbaker Tech 25-14, 28-26 during pool play.

On the day, Ella Brown had nine aces, 16 kills and 35 digs, Lauren Bailey had 19 kills and 17 digs and Ella Houston had seven aces, nine digs and 45 assists. Elizabeth Ann Ingram had six kills and four digs. Reese Colbert had six aces and 12 digs and Dantzler Dowling had three aces, six kills and four block assists. Marlie Kate Maddox added four aces and 11 digs.

Junior High

Rehobeth wins Headland tournament: Rehobeth went undefeated in six matches to win the Headland Junior High Tournament.

The Rebels beat Wicksburg 25-18, 25-3, Headland 25-19, 25-19, Ashford 25-9, 25-7, Providence Christian 25-19, 25-12 and Cottonwood 25-11, 25-17 to advance to the finals. They beat host Headland in the title match 25-20, 26-28, 15-7.

For the day, Ilee Ingram had three kills, 22 assists and 25 digs, Payten Roland had 22 kills, 12 digs and three assists and Lacey Orgeron had three kills, three assists and 15 digs. Ashlyn Trotter had eight kills, 18 assists and 20 digs, while Camille Watson had 25 digs. Niya Rudolph had 15 digs, Olivia Hammonds had 25 kills and four blocks and Chloe Yusuf had three assists. Ryleigh Camp had six kills, while Hayden Selman had three digs.