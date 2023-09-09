Enterprise went 5-1 and finished as the runner-up at the Tournament of Champions volleyball tournament in Guntersville this weekend.

The Wildcats (17-4) won all three pool matches and the first two matches in the Gold Bracket before losing in the championship match to Bob Jones 25-14, 25-17.

Enterprise beat Hoover 25-17, 25-22 and St. Paul’s 25-23, 28-26 to reach the championship.

In pool play, the Wildcats beat Lawrence County 25-11, 25-15, Homewood 25-18, 25-13 and Nolensville (Tenn.) 25-16, 25-20.

For the tournament, Jadyn Britton had 56 kills, including the 1,000th of her career. Britton also had 20 digs at the tournament. Morgan Williams earned 21 kills and was part of 49 blocks, Alivia Freeman had 29 kills and was part of 43 blocks and Heather Holtz had 113 assists, four aces and was part of 33 blocks. Abigail Wiggins amassed 22 kills, 27 digs and seven aces and Karis Snell had three aces and 53 digs. Virginia Townsend added 29 digs.

Mayor’s Cup

PCS goes 1-4: Providence Christian’s varsity volleyball team went 1-4 at the Mayor’s Cup in Montgomery on Saturday.

The Eagles lost to Pike Road 25-17, 25-12, St. James 25-18, 25-15 and Bayside Academy 25-10, 25-18 before beating Alabama Christian 25-20, 25-21 during pool play. They then lost to LAMP 14-25, 25-19, 15-6 in Silver Bracket action.

For the tournament, Ella Houston had six aces, 58 assists and 18 digs, Ella Brown had 28 kills and 22 digs and Marlie Kate Maddox had 15 aces, four assists and 23 digs for PCS. Lauren Bailey had 19 kills and 22 assists and Dantzler Dowling had three aces and 11 kills. Reese Colbert added seven aces and 25 digs and Elizabeth Ann Ingram amassed seven kills.

Dothan wins JV Tournament

Dothan won its own junior varsity tournament on Saturday, beating Rehobeth in the finals 15-25, 25-20, 15-12.

The Wolves went 4-1 overall. In pool play, they lost to Providence Christian 26-24, 25-21 but bounced back to beat New Brockton 25-21, 25-18 and Opp 16-25, 25-17, 15-6 to finish pool play. They then beat Houston Academy in the semifinals 18-25, 25-23, 15-12 to advance to the finals against Rehobeth.

For the day, Mary Beth Arnold earned 33 kills and 13 aces and Mariyah Stampley amassed 32 kills and four aces. Maylee Lancaster delivered 71 assists and four aces, while Laney Calhoun had nine aces and 24 digs and Lillian Shaughnessy six aces and 15 digs. Emma Schulman had 16 kills and Ashlynn Sasser had nine kills and three aces. Brooke Urban added three kills and six digs.

Stampley, Lancaster and Arnold earned all-tournament team honors for Dothan.

Rehobeth finishes as runner-up: Rehobeth went 3-2 and finished as the Dothan JV Tournament runner-up.

The Rebels lost to Houston Academy 25-20, 25-18 to open pool play before beating Carroll 25-14, 25-16 and Eufaula 25-11, 25-23 to finish pool play. They beat Providence Christian in the semifinals 25-14, 25-20 and lost to Dothan 15-25, 25-20, 15-12 in the finals.

Emma Davis earned 21 kills, three aces and three blocks and Shelby Davis had 12 kills, nine aces, 44 digs and three blocks to lead Rehobeth. Both players were named to the all-tournament team.

Also for Rehobeth, Bella Turner had 13 kills, eight aces and 17 digs and Lily Richards had three aces, 17 assists and six digs, while Brailyn Werner had three aces, three kills, 19 assists and 18 digs. Ella Cobb amassed 11 kills, while Kara Peterman delivered seven aces and 26 digs, Payton Goodin amassed seven kills and six digs and Karas Lucas had six kills and 25 digs. Hayden Harris added 11 digs and Megan McLean 10 digs.

Providence Christian goes 3-1: Providence Christian went 3-1 and reached the Dothan JV Tournament semifinals.

The Eagles beat Dothan 26-24, 25-21, Opp 25-16, 17-25, 15-6 and New Brockton 25-14, 25-20 in pool play before losing to Rehobeth 25-14, 25-20 in the semifinals.

Carlee Smith earned 21 kills, five aces and 17 digs and Laura Faulk had five aces, 62 assists, three kills, five digs and three solo blocks. Both Smith and Faulk were named to the all-tournament team.

Jane Claire Mobley had 14 kills and Leighton Frazier 10 kills and 34 digs, while Anne McClintock had nine kills and three solo blocks. Alyse Deer had five kills and six solo blocks and Abby Bancroft had six aces and five digs. Addison Russ delivered four assists and 34 digs, while Hadley Wade had three kills and five digs. Raegan Elmore added six digs.

Opp goes 1-2: Opp went 1-2 at the Dothan JV Tournament, beating New Brockton 20-25, 25-15, 15-0 and losing to Providence Christian 25-16, 17-25, 15-6 and to Dothan 16-25, 25-17, 15-6.

For the tournament, Chloe Bentley earned nine kills, four aces and seven digs, Braleigh Nall had six kills and eight digs and Rylie Kate Thrash had four aces, 24 assists and five digs. Brooke Williams had six kills, while Crislyn Birge had 41 digs and LaTasia Coleman 19 digs. Ella Jones added five kills.

Eufaula goes 1-2: Eufaula went 1-2 at the Dothan Wolves JV Tournament, beating Carroll 25-15, 13-25, 15-4 and losing to Houston Academy 25-9, 25-23 and to Rehobeth 25-11, 25-23.

Zykayla Robinson earned 14 kills, four aces and 23 digs, Zyonn McKinnon delivered 21 assists and Emerson Faircloth had 11 kills and 11 digs.

Robinson earned all-tournament honors for Eufaula.

Rehoeth wins DPA Tournament

Rehobeth won the Dothan Prep Academy junior high school volleyball tournament on Saturday, winning all of its matches.

The Rebels beat Opp 25-15, 25-7, Slocomb 25-23, 25-18 and Dothan Prep 25-14, 25-21 in pool play. They then beat Dothan Prep in the finals 13-25, 25-15, 25-7.

Ilee Ingram earned nine aces, three kills, 11 assists and 12 digs, Payten Roland had six aces, 15 kills and 15 digs and Ashlyn Trotter had 13 aces, 11 kills and 14 digs. Also for Rehobeth, Olivia Hammonds pounded 23 kills, while Lacey Orgeron had five aces, five kills and five digs. Ryleigh Camp had four kills, Nya Rudolph three aces and 10 digs and Camille Watson 15 digs. Hayden Selman added four digs.

Slocomb goes 2-2: Slocomb went 2-2 at the Dothan Prep Academy Tournament.

The RedTops lost to Dothan Prep 25-20, 15-25, 16-14 and to Rehobeth 25-22, 25-18 and beat Opp 25-19, 25-14 in pool play before winning a consolation contest against Opp 25-22, 24-26, 15-3.

Wiregrass Kings lose to Evangel Christian

The Wiregrass Kings lost to Evangel Christian of Alabaster on Friday night, 27-25, 23-25, 25-16, 25-20.

For the Kings, Anna Ryan Sharp had eight kills, three aces and nine digs, Becca Wise had 10 kills, two aces and four blocks and Amy Sexton had four aces, five kills and seven digs to lead the way. Janie Waddell had six kills, four digs and two assists and Jessie Tedder had eight digs and two assists. Emily Fells added five digs and two kills and KB Weed delivered 25 assists and 13 digs.

Kings JV win: The Wiregrass Kings junior varsity team captured a 26-24, 20-25, 15-13 win over Evangel Christian.

Lily Barrett earned seven aces, eight kills and seven digs and Josalyn Howe had eight assists, two aces and five digs, while Avery Wilson had two aces, four kills and three digs. Ellie Alford had two aces, two assists and three digs, Avery Barnes two aces and Hannah Peacock three digs.