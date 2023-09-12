After dropping the first two sets to Ariton, Class 2A No. 2 ranked G.W. Long rallied to down the county rival Purple Cats in a five-set match at the Ariton gym Tuesday in high school volleyball action.

Ariton won the first two sets 25-18, 25-14, but the Rebels won the next three sets, 25-14, 25-23, 15-9, to claim the 2A, Area 4 victory.

G.W. Long stayed unbeaten at 7-0 overall in winning its area opener. Ariton fell to 8-3 and 0-1.

Emma Grace Caraway and Ally Whitehead both earned 20 kills for G.W. Long with Caraway also earning two aces and three digs, while Whitehead added two digs. Anna Claire Free had nine kills and seven digs and Kaylie Joseph six kills. Sawyer Hughes delivered 55 assists.

Slocomb downs Andalusia: Slocomb defeated Andalusia 25-23, 25-11, 22-25, 25-23 in a Class 4A, Area 3 contest.

Lainee Thomas delivered eight aces, 35 assists and 20 digs and Faith Brookshire had 12 kills, three aces, seven digs and three assists to lead the RedTops (6-3, 1-0). Avery Havas earned nine kills, three aces and 11 digs, Arianna Knox seven kills, four blocks and six digs and Abigail Goodman had three kills and five digs.

NMA downs Wicksburg: Northside Methodist won 25-22, 25-16, 25-15.

Mary Helms had 12 kills, two aces and three digs for the Knights. Emilee Quintero had 14 assists. Joleigh Parmer had nine assists and three kills. Rachel Gray had five aces, five digs and nine kills. Dana Cool had five aces, two blocks and two digs. Makalyn Gainey had two aces, two kills and five digs.

Providence downs Carroll: Providence won 25-7, 25-8, 25-13 as Ella Houston had four aces, 27 assists and four digs.

Also for Providence, Ella Brown had six aces, 13 kills and nine digs. Lauren Bailey had three aces, eight kills and seven digs. Reese Colbert had two aces, two assists and five digs. Marlie Kate Maddox had four aces.

Ashford stays unbeaten: The Yellow Jackets defeated Daleville 25-7, 25-11, 25-16, improving to 11-0 on the season.

For Ashford, Emma Helms had 27 assists and two kills. Amiyah Lewis had 13 kills and four aces. Kayla Fields had three kills. Olivia Dodson had three. Ella Helms had three aces and two digs. Emma Ard had two aces and two kills.

Eufaula falls to Beauregard: The Tigers lost 25-21, 25-19, 25-13.

For Eufaula, Addie Tyler had 18 assists and two digs. Kyla Richardson had 10 kills, six digs, two aces and two blocks. Zanteria Laseter had five digs, four kills and two blocks.

New Brockton sweeps Pike County: New Brockton swept Pike County 25-12, 25-10, 25-15 in a Class 3A, Area 3 match.

Samantha Payton earned eight aces, 18 assists and two blocks, Maredith Sconyers amassed six aces and three kills and Aniya Barkley accumulated five kills, three aces and two blocks to lead the Gamecock win. AnnaLynn Hanson amassed four kills, three aces and four digs and Kirstyn Ramirez had five kills and five aces. Ava Elmore added four kills, while Autumn Griffin had six digs and Anna Blackmon four digs.

Abbeville falls to Dale County: Abbeville fell to Dale County 25-13, 25-18, 21-25, 25-10.

For Abbeville, Gabby Guy had three kills and four digs, Tetyana McCray had three aces, two kills, seven blocks and three digs and Kamira Marsh had four kills, three aces and three blocks. Geral Walker added tow kills, two blocks and two digs.

Pike Liberal wins: The Patriots defeated Barbour County 25-12, 25-9, 25-18.

For Barbour County, Yaneli Sosa had three service points and two aces, Trinity Lockhart had two points and one dig and Samiya Marion and Ashunti McCray each had one point and one dig.

Zion Chapel wins: Zion Chapel defeated Highland Home in straight sets on Tuesday in a Class 2A, Area 5 match. No score was available.

Kinston falls: Kinston fell to Pleasant Home in four sets on Tuesday in Pleasant Home. No score was available.

Junior Varsity

NMA defeats Wicksburg: The Knights won 25-6, 25-6.

For the Knights, Reece Renaeu had three kills, Shannon Alvord had five kills, two blocks and four digs, Reagan Horne had two assists and four kills and Ali Scott had five aces, nine kills and two digs.

Eufaula loses: The Tigers lost to Beauregard 28-26, 27-25.

For Eufaula, Zyonn McKinnon had eight assists, while Sha’miya Jackson had six blocks and four kills. Emerson Faircloth had four kills and three digs.

G.W. Long wins: G.W. Long defeated Ariton 25-13, 25-20.

Slocomb rallies: Slocomb rallied to defeat Andalusia 12-25, 25-18, 16-14.

Junior High

Providence splits: The Eagles lost to Rehobeth 25-17, 25-15 and beat Dothan Prep Academy 25-23, 25-21.

For the night, Harper Cox had 10 digs and five assists for Providence. Maralee Price had 11 digs, three aces and three kills. Paige Smoak had nine aces.

G.W. Long wins: G.W. Long beat county rival Ariton 25-5, 25-16.

Slocomb falls: Slocomb fell to Andalusia 18-25, 25-20, 15-7.