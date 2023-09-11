Ashford’s volleyball team stayed unbeaten on the season, edging Wicksburg in a five-set thriller, 25-14, 20-25, 25-13, 22-25, 15-13 in high school volleyball action Monday night in Wicksburg.

Ashford improved to 11-0 with the non-region win.

Amiyah Lewis earned 24 kills, two aces and three blocks and Emma Helms delivered six aces, two kills and 41 assists to lead Ashford. Kayla Fields amassed 10 kills and four blocks and Shelby Pate had nine kills. Ella Helms had three aces, two assists and 17 digs and Carsyn McArdle had 13 digs. Jalissiah Jackson added five blocks and two kills. Olivia Dodson chipped in two kills and Loren Beth Ingalls added two kills.

For Wicksburg, Emily Espinosa earned four kills and eight blocks, Ella Grace Kelley contributed four kills, two aces, two digs and two blocks and Bella Sellers had six kills. Lana Carpenter had four kills and six blocks and Bella Hicks delivered 22 assists, two aces and two blocks.

Enterprise downs Julian Percy: Enterprise defeated Montgomery’s Julian Percy in a Class 7A, Area 3 match, 25-8, 25-9, 25-5.

Morgan Williams earned seven aces, four kills and three digs, Heather Holtz amassed seven aces and 17 assists and Karis Snell delivered six aces and four digs to lead Enterprise. Jadyn Britton had nine aces and three digs, while Virginia Townsend had seven aces, Isabella Bryant had six assists and both Abigail Williams and Alivia Freeman had six kills each.

Houston Academy sweeps Daleville: Houston Academy defeated Daleville in a Class 3A, Area 2 contest, 25-12, 25-7, 25-10.

Leading the Raiders were Mary Suzan Aman with eight kills and two digs, Mille Gay with six kills and two blocks and Molly Rutland with nine assists, three aces and two digs.

Also for HA, Tylaya Lingo delivered five aces, Mallory Magrino four aces and six digs and Sofia Langford eight assists and two digs. Whiddon Armstrong and Emma King Armstrong both had two kills, while Anne Davis Sinquefield had two aces and five digs and Kaleigh Heard three digs. Emily Adams and Emily Maddox added two digs each.

Northside Methodist beats Headland: Northside Methodist defeated Headland 25-7, 25-10, 25-9.

Emilee Quintero delivered 20 assists, two aces, two kills and two digs, while Dana Cool earned four aces, six kills and three blocks and Joleigh Parmer four kills and six digs to lead NMA. Karleigh Mills contributed five kills and two blocks and Briley Cunningham four aces and two assists. Mary Helms amassed a team-high eight kills and Rachel Gray added two aces.

Eufaula downs Barbour County: Eufaula defeated Barbour County 25-7, 25-8, 25-7.

Zanteria Laseter earned eight aces and two kills, Addison Tyler three aces and five assists and Kyla Richardson five aces and two kills to lead Eufaula.

Geneva splits: Geneva split a tri-match in Opp, losing to the host Bobcats 21-25, 25-16, 15-11 and beating Pleasant Home 25-19, 18-25, 15-13.

Against Opp, Hayden Howell earned seven assists, three kills and 19 digs, while RayAnna Ausley had six kills, three assists and 12 digs and Aubree Lamb had 13 digs.

Versus Pleasant Home, Howell had nine assists, four kills and 13 digs, Ausley had 10 kills, eight assists and 16 digs and Riley Beckerich had four aces and seven digs. Lamb had a team-high 16 digs.

Opp splits: Opp split a tri-match at home, beating Geneva 21-25, 25-16, 15-11 and losing to Pleasant Home 25-19, 17-25, 15-13 for the first loss of the season for the Bobcats (11-1).

In the win over Geneva, Amaya Womack had nine kills, Carreline Spears three kills, eight assists and 10 digs and Madie Wilson 10 assists. Megan Pinson had 21 digs and Shelby Greenacre had 17 digs.

In the loss to Pleasant Home, Womack had seven kills and Ada Blackstock five kills, while Wilson delivered 16 assists and Pinson 14 digs.

Junior Varsity

Wicksburg edges Ashford: Wicksburg edged Ashford 25-15, 23-25, 15-13.

Claire Bennett led Wicksburg with four aces, two kills and seven assists, while Reese Strickland had four kills and Slayton Peterson had two aces and two kills.

Enterprise sweeps Percy: Enterprise swept Julian Percy 25-8, 25-12.

Ella Blackstock earned 12 aces and four assists, while Kyleigh Seay had eight aces and Lauren Kinney had five aces and six assists to lead EHS. Reagan Minks had four aces. Hayley Cruz had three kills and Emeri Gerstner two kills.

NMA edges Headland: Northside Methodist Academy edged Headland 25-18, 20-25, 16-14.

Ali Scott earned four aces, seven kills and five digs, Mary Claire Morgan four aces and five kills and Addie Barfield three aces, two kills and 10 assists to lead the Knights. Shannon Alvord added four kills, two aces, three blocks and seven digs.

Junior High

Wicksburg downs Ashford: Wicksburg defeated Ashford 25-10, 25-12.

Mallory Marchman and Paisley Hicks both delivered nine aces and Marchman added two assists to lead Wicksburg.

Rehobeth wins two: Rehobeth defeated Coppinville Junior High School in a pair of matches, beating the Coppinville 7th grade team 25-14, 25-17 and the 8th grade team 25-20, 25-10.

Combined in the two matches, Ilee Ingram had 17 aces and 11 kills and Olivia Hammonds had 13 kills and two blocks for Rehobeth. Payten Roland earned four kills, three aces and three digs, while Ashlyn Trotter amassed three aces, four kills, four assists and six digs. Camille Watson chipped in four aces and 13 digs and Addie-Ann McCarthy three aces and six digs. Lacy Orgeron added four digs.

NMA wins: Northside Methodist beat Headland 25-17, 25-20.

Jocelyn Cannon delivered six aces, Jenna Forrester amassed eight kills, two aces and four blocks and Hayden Heldman had two assists.