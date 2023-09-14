Class 3A No. 6 ranked Houston Academy earned a five-set decision over Class 2A, No. 2 G.W. Long 25-14, 23-25, 25-21, 22-25, 15-6 Thursday night in high school volleyball action at the Long campus in Skipperville.

Houston Academy (6-5) was led by Mary Suzan Aman with 18 kills, six blocks and seven digs, Whiddon Armstrong with 11 kills and four digs and Sofia Langford with 32 assists, two aces and three digs. Tylaya Lingo had six kills, two aces, six blocks and eight digs and Anne Davis Sinquefield had six kills and 17 digs. Emma King Armstrong added four kills, two assists and two digs and Millie Gay four kills and four blocks.

Mallory Magrino led the HA defense with 25 digs and also had six assists. Emily Adams had 18 digs and two aces and Kaleigh Heard had 15 digs. Molly Rutland added 12 assists and Emily Maddox two digs.

For G.W. Long (7-1), Ally Whitehead earned 18 kills, three blocks and two digs and Emma Grace Caraway had eight kills and five digs. Anna Claire Free had six digs and both Kaylie Foster and Kaylie Joseph had three kills each. Sawyer Hughes delivered 39 assists.

Geneva gets win: Geneva defeated Andalusia 23-25, 25-16, 25-13, 25-20 in a Class 4A, Area 3 match.

For the Panthers (10-6, 1-0), Hayden Howell had 19 assists, 10 kills and six digs and RayAnna Ausley had two aces, 15 assists, 13 kills and six digs. Riley Beckerich had three aces and 11 digs. Aubrey Simon had four aces, four kills and two blocks. Jayda Cox had five kills and six digs. Aubree Lamb had 23 digs. Aubrey Wilks had eight kills.

Enterprise wins: The Wildcats defeated Prattville 25-11, 25-10, 25-10 in a Class 7A, Area 3 contest.

Enterprise, which surged up to No. 3 in the weekly al.com state rankings, improved to 19-4 overall and 4-0 in area play.

For Enterprise, Abigail Wiggins had three aces and eight kills. Heather Holtz had 19 assists and two blocks. Jadyn Britton had 12 kills. Alivia Freeman had five blocks and seven kills. Virginia Townsend had two aces and seven digs.

Dothan rallies for area win: Dothan rallied past J.A.G. (formerly Jeff Davis) on Thursday, 21-25, 19-25, 25-19, 25-13, 15-9 in a Class 7A, Area 3 contest in Montgomery.

Slocomb downs Dale County: The RedTops won the Class 4A, Area 2 contest, 25-15, 25-14, 25-18.

For Slocomb (7-3, 2-0), Faith Brookshire had 11 kills, eight digs, three aces and two blocks. Lainee Thomas had 24 assists and 10 digs. Arianna Knox had seven kills, four digs and two aces. Avery Havas had six kills and eight digs. Abigail Goodman had three aces.

Rehobeth beats Carroll: The Rebels won 25-16, 25-9, 25-13 in a Class 5A, Area 3 contest.

For Rehobeth (12-2, 4-0), Helen Williamson had eight aces, two kills and 10 digs. Kryslin Martin had 11 kills and two blocks. Karaline Paulk had six kills and two blocks. Emily Arnold had three aces, 12 assists and two digs. Carolyn Merrill had three kills and five digs. Emerson Trotter had nine assists. Annalee Walker had five aces. Kerigan Freeman had two aces and two kills.

Opp downs Kinston: The Bobcats took a 25-11, 25-14, 25-13 victory, improving to 12-2 on the season.

Megan Pinson had three aces and seven digs. Cuba Wiggins had nine kills and two blocks. Amaya Womack had eight kills. Madie Wilson had 18 assists and seven digs. Shelby Greenacre had three aces.

Junior Varsity

Wildcats win: Enterprise defeated Prattville 25-8, 25-18 as Lauren Kinney had eight aces, 10 assists and two digs and Qortney Bell had four kills and five blocks.

Dothan sweeps J.A.G.: Dothan took a 25-15, 25-17 win over J.A.G of Montgomery (formerly Jeff Davis).

Houston Academy downs G.W. Long: Houston Academy took a 26-24, 23-25, 15-11 win over G.W. Long.

Rehobeth wins: The Rebels beat Carroll 25-12, 25-11 as Brailyn Werner had 10 aces, three kills and four assists. Emma Davis had six kills. Lilly Richards had five assists. Megan McLean and Hayden Harris each had three digs.

Kinston downs Opp: Kinston won 25-7, 25-21.

For Opp, Braleigh Nall had three kills, Rylie Kate Thrash had four assists, LeTasia Coleman had 16 digs and Chloe Bentley had six digs.

Junior High

Kinston beats Opp: Kinston won 17-25, 25-14, 15-7.

For Opp, Ayla Brock had three aces and Abree Kelly had two aces and two digs.

G.W. Long beats HA: G.W. Long defeated Houston Academy 25-16, 25-14.