Providence Christian defeated Northside Methodist 25-17, 25-14, 25-16 in high school volleyball action Monday night at Northside Methodist Academy’s gym.

Ella Houston earned five aces, four kills, 26 assists and 11 digs and Ella Brown had four aces, 12 kills and 10 digs to lead PCS. Lauren Bailey amassed two aces, 11 kills and four digs.

Dantzler Dowling had five kills and Selah Kuwahara three kills. Reese Colbert had two assists and 13 digs. Elizabeth Ann Ingram had two blocks assists and one solo block. Marlie Kate Maddox had two aces and two kills.

For Northside Methodist, Dana Cool had nine kills, six blocks and two digs, Emilee Quintero had three kills, 11 assists and 10 digs and Mary Helms had three aces, four kills and 12 digs. Lillian Slaick added four kills and two blocks, while Rachel Gray had 12 digs and Kyra Hatton nine digs.

Ashford edges Rehobeth: Ashford won a close, three-set match over Rehobeth, 25-23, 25-22, 25-23.

Amiyah Lewis earned 22 kills and Emma Helms delivered 35 assists and two blocks to lead Ashford. Olivia Dodson had five kills and two assists and Jalissiah Jackson earned 10 blocks and two kills.

Kayla Fields amassed eight kills and three blocks, while Ella Helms had 23 digs, three assists and two aces. Loren Beth Ingalls followed with two aces and six digs and Carsyn McArdle had 12 digs.

Dothan sweeps Carroll: Dothan swept Carroll 26-24, 25-10, 25-22.

Maggie Benton earned 14 kills, two aces and 14 digs, while Lauren Yu delivered 10 aces and 33 assists. Brantlee McCarthy amassed eight kills and three aces and Harmoni Descalzi had 20 digs.

Slocomb downs Abbeville: Slocomb defeated Abbeville 25-13, 25-18, 25-8 in a matinee match in front of Abbeville students.

Lainee Thomas earned nine aces and 17 assists, Avery Havas delivered six aces and six kills and Arianna Knox four kills and three aces for Slocomb. Faith Brookshire added five kills and Chloe Andrews two aces.

For Abbeville, Tetyana McCray had two aces, two kills and three blocks and Kyla Rogers had four blocks.

Wicksburg beats Headland: Wicksburg beat Headland 25-27, 25-19, 25-12, 25-21.

Bella Hicks earned seven aces, 32 assists, two kills and two blocks, Ella Grace Kelley delivered six kills, three aces and six digs, while Emily Espinosa had nine kills and four blocks. Lana Carpenter earned four kills and seven blocks and Dahlia Ganz amassed 11 digs.

Eufaula sweeps Russell County: Eufaula beat Russell County 25-7, 25-14, 25-11.

Kyla Richardson had nine kills and six digs, Arianna Turner had five kills and two blocks and Maddie Dowling had eight assists and two kills.

Enterprise rolls over Julian: Enterprise claimed a 25-2, 25-2, 25-8 Class 7A, Area 3 win over Percy Julian.

Karis Snell and Virginia Townsend both had nine aces with Snell also earning seven digs and Townsend two digs. Alvia Freeman earned eight kills, while Abigail Wiggins had six kills and Morgan Williams had five kills.

Karsyn Hamm added five kills and two digs, while Heather Holtz delivered 14 assists and Isabella Bryant 12 assists.

Junior Varsity

NMA beats PCS: Northside Methodist beat Providence Christian 25-20, 25-16.

Shannon Alvord had two aces, 10 kills, five blocks and 13 digs, Ali Scott six kills and five digs and Reece Reneau three kills and three blocks. Alyssa Turner earned eight assists and two digs, Addy Barfield had five assists and two digs and Mary Claire Morgan had two aces, two kills and five digs. Libby Miller added two aces and three digs and Riley Andrews chipped in four digs.

For Providence Christian, Carlee Smith and Jane Claire Mobley had three kills each with Smith also earning seven digs. Anne McClintock had two kills and two digs, while Abby Bancroft and Alyse Deer both had two aces. Deer also had two digs. Laura Faulk added nine assists and Addison Russ six digs.

Dothan downs Carroll: Dothan defeated Carroll 25-8, 25-21.

Mary Beth Arnold had seven kills and five digs and Ashlynn Sasser had seven aces to lead Dothan. Mariyah Stampley added three aces, two kills and seven digs, Maylee Lancaster chipped in two aces and 15 assists and Laney Calhoun added six digs.

Rehobeth beats Ashford: Rehobeth defeated Ashford 26-16, 25-22.

Brailyn Werner earned five aces, two kills, five assists and three digs for Rehobeth. Emma Davis had four kills and Ella Cobb three kills. Bella Turner had two kills and two digs. Both Lilly Richards and Kara Peterman had two aces and Hayden Harris had six digs.

Enterprise dominates: Enterprise dominated Percy Julian 25-4, 25-5.

Ella Blackstock earned 10 aces, Lauren Kinney four aces and eight assists and Hannah Napoli four aces. Reagan Minks and Maryah Gordon both added four kills.

Eufaula sweeps Russell County: Eufaula beat Russell County 25-7, 25-23.

Zyonn McKinnon earned five aces, four assists and two digs, Emerson Faircloth had three kills, two aces and two digs and Sha’miya Jackson had two kills.

Samson wins two: Samson’s JV beat Emmanuel Christian 25-13, 16-25, 15-7 and Dale County 25-13, 25-14.

On the day, Heidi Warren and Hattie Faulk both earned eight aces and six kills with Warren also delivering 24 assists. Emma Sormrude amassed seven aces, four kills and 17 assists, while RaeLynn Crews had six aces, Tawnee Ard five aces and Molly Glisson three aces.

Slocomb routs Abbeville: Slocomb defeated Abbeville 25-3, 25-5.

Wicksburg sweeps Headland: Wicksburg beat Headland 25-19, 25-19.

Claire Bennett earned four aces and eight assists, while Reese Strickland had four kills and Addison Tolbert two kills.

Junior High

Rehobeth beats Ashford: Rehobeth defeated Ashford 25-14, 25-7.

Ashlyn Trotter had 12 aces and three assists and Olivia Hammonds had five kills to lead Rehobeth. Also for Rehobeth, Ilee Ingram and Payten Roland both had three aces and Roland added two kills, while Camille Watson had two aces.

Headland downs Wicksburg: Headland defeated Wicksburg 25-156, 25-22.

For Wicksburg, Abby Grace Glover had five aces and Lacie McVey three aces.