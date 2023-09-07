Rehobeth improved to 11-2 on the season after winning two matches on Thursday at the Dothan High gym.

The Rebels beat Dothan 25-13, 25-13 and Percy Julian (formerly R.E. Lee) 25-2, 25-11.

Versus Dothan, Helen Williamson had four kills, two aces and three assists and Kryslin Martin had four kills, two blocks and two digs to lead Rehobeth. Emerson Trotter delivered five assists and three digs, while Emily Arnold had two aces and six assists and Kerigan Freeman had three kills. Carolyn Merrill and Jessa Buker both had three digs and Annalee Walker two digs. Karaline Paulk added two assists.

Versus Percy Julian, Martin earned six kills and two blocks, Merrill two aces, two kills and two digs and Williamson two aces and four digs. Walker earned three aces, while Freeman had two kills and two assists. Arnold delivered four assists and two digs and Trotter delivered three assists and two digs. Paulk added two kills.

Dothan splits: Dothan split on Thursday, but the win came in a Class 7A, Area 3 contest over Julian Percy, 25-14, 25-11, 25-8. The loss was to Rehobeth 25-13, 25-13.

In the win, Maggie Benton earned eight kills, six aces, five digs and two blocks, Harmoni Descalzi had five aces and 12 digs and Lauren Yu delivered 23 assists. Jayda Blackmon had six kills, Brantlee McCarthy three kills and four blocks and Brielle Pannell four aces and two kills. Aaliayah Taylor added three kills.

Versus Rehobeth, Benton and Blackmon both had six kills, while Yu delivered 16 assists and three digs. McCarthy had four kills and two digs and Descalzi had three aces and eight digs.

Enterprise sweeps Thompson: Enterprise swept Thompson 25-14, 25-23, 25-21.

Jadyn Britton earned 12 kills, two aces and 11 digs, while Heather Holtz distributed 27 assists, three blocks and 10 digs and Alivia Freeman had 11 kills and two blocks. Karsyn Hamm delivered two aces and eight digs, while Morgan Williams had eight kills and Abigail Wiggins seven digs. Karis Snell added two aces and seven digs.

NMA sweeps Daleville: Northside Methodist defeated Daleville 25-6, 25-8 25-18 as Emilee Quintero earned three aces, three kills and 11 assists and Briley Cunningham had two aces, two kills and seven assists to lead the way.

Makalyn Gainey and Lillian Slaick both amassed three aces and three kills and Abby Grace Alexander had three kills.

G.W. Long beats New Brockton: Class 2A No. 2 ranked G.W. Long defeated New Brockton in four sets, 25-18, 20-25, 25-13, 25-10.

Maleah Long earned 16 kills, Ally Whitehead amassed 13 kills, two aces and two blocks and Emma Grace Caraway had 12 kills and four aces to pace G.W. Long (6-0). Sawyer Hughes delivered 46 assists.

Ariton wins two: Ariton won two matches, beating Dale County 25-22, 25-15 and Samson 25-14, 25-17.

In the win over Dale County, Madison Gulford, Sarah Turvey and Mary Caroline Lowery all had two kills each, while Aubrey Ezzell had two blocks and Reese Peters two digs.

Versus Samson, both Caitlyn Webb and Makinley Munn delivered two aces, while Ezell had two blocks, Nya Allen two assists and Turvey two digs.

Dale County splits: Dale County rallied past Samson 20-25, 26-24, 15-12 and lost to Ariton 25-22, 25-15 in action on the Warrior home floor.

Slocomb wins two: Slocomb defeated Houston County 25-15, 25-22 and Emmanuel Christian 25-14, 25-13.

In the win over Houston County, Lainee Thomas delivered two aces and 12 digs, Faith Brookshire earned five kills and six digs and Abigail Goodman amassed four kills and three aces. Avery Havas added five kills.

Versus Emmanuel Christian, Thomas had two aces, 13 assists and four digs, Brookshire six kills and Havas five aces and three kills.

Eufaula beat Headland: Eufaula defeated Headland 25-16, 25-21, 25-14.

Kyla Richardson earned 10 kills, five aces and eight digs to lead Eufaula. Addie Tyler delivered 19 assists, two kills and two digs and Ellie Trammell had 17 digs.

Abbeville downs Barbour County: Abbeville beat Barbour County 25-13, 25-13, 26-24.

Geral Walker earned seven aces, five kills and eight assists and Kamira Marsh four kills, three aces and three digs to lead Abbeville. Kyla Rodgers amassed six aces and three kills, Jamsine Guy five kills and two aces and Nishai Dobson three kills and three assists.

For Barbour County, Tamia Peterson and Trinity Lockhart had three digs each, while Ashunti McCray had two aces.

Goshen sweeps Brantley: Goshen swept Brantley 25-20, 25-20, 25-21.

Paitin Riley amassed nine kills and four aces and Alyssa Pippins five kills and five aces to lead the Eagles. Jaci Rushing delivered nine assists, while Emily Hussey led the defense with 20 digs. Alyssa Sparks added 10 digs.

Junior Varsity

Rehobeth wins two: Rehobeth’s JV team beat Dothan 25-20, 25-27, 15-5 and Percy Julian (Formerly R.E. Lee) 25-13, 25-9.

In the win over Dothan, Emma Davis had four kills, three blocks and two digs and Bella Turner had four aces, two kills and two digs. Lilly Richards had three assists and eight digs and Brailyn Werner had two assists, two blocks and seven digs. Hayden Harris earned 16 digs, while Karas Lucas had seven digs, Megan McClean five digs and Kara Peterman four digs. Alex Cobb added two aces and Ella Cobb two kills.

Against Percy Julian, Werner had seven aces and two assists and Davis four kills, while Harris had three aces and Turner, Alex Cobb and Lucas had two aces each.

Dothan splits: Dothan split during a tri-match on its home floor, beating Julian Percy, 25-8, 25-4, and losing to Rehobeth 25-18, 24-26, 15-6.

Northside Methodist earns wins: Northside Methodist JV beat Daleville, 25-6, 25-1.

Libby Miller had 12 aces, Riley Andrews 10 aces and Addy Barfield nine aces for the winning Knights.

G.W. Long takes win: G.W. Long defeated New Brockton 25-7, 25-10.

Emma Dyson had six kills and both Hadley McCall and Kaylie Foster had four kills each.

Headland rallies past Eufaula: Headland rallied past Eufaula for a 22-25, 25-20, 15-7 win.

Slocomb wins: Slocomb’s JV beat Houston County 25-12, 25-10.

Junior High

Providence splits: Providence Christian beat Ashford 25-21, 25-19 and lost to Coppinville 25-9, 25-17.

On the day, Harper Cox earned 10 aces, 13 assists and nine digs, while Maralee Price had eight kills and seven digs and Natalie Kirk four kills and three digs.

G.W. Long wins: G.W. Long defeated New Brockton 25-16, 25-11.