Rehobeth defeated Carroll in a Class 5A, Area 3 contest on Wednesday night, sweeping the Eagles 25-15, 25-5, 25-7.

The Rebels improved to 9-2 overall and 3-0 in area play.

Helen Williamson earned eight aces, three kills and eight digs and Carolyn Merrill amassed five kills, two aces and five digs to lead Rehobeth. Payton Goodin, Emily Arnold, Shelby Davis and Libby-Lu McCarthy all had two aces each.

Kryslin Lane had four kills, Kerigan Freeman had three kills and both Davis and Karaline Paulk had two kills each. Arnold delivered nine assists, Emerson Trotter seven assists and Freeman two assists. Jessa Buker contributed five digs, while Trotter, Arnold and Davis all had three each, while Analee Walker and McCarthy added two digs each.

Rehobeth JV also wins: Rehobeth’s junior varsity team took a 25-12, 25-12 win over Carroll.

Lilly Richards earned four kills and two assists and Kara Peterman had four aces for Rehobeth. Hayden Harris, Ella Cobb, Bella Turner and Emma Davis all had two aces each with Davis also with three kills and Turner with two digs. Brailyn Werner delivered six assists.