Host Enterprise wins tournament

The host Enterprise Wildcats won the 14th Annual Enterprise Invitational Saturday at the EHS gym, capping the title with a 25-12, 26-24 championship victory over North Bay Haven (Fla.).

The Wildcats (24-4 on the season) went undefeated at the tournament, winning all six of their matches.

In pool play, EHS beat Kinston 25-8, 25-1, Rehobeth 25-8, 25-5, Andalusia 25-10, 25-18 and Central-Phenix City 25-12, 25-18. The Wildcats beat UMS-Wright 27-29, 25-18, 15-8 in the semifinals.

Jadyn Britton earned 70 kills and 26 digs, Alivia Freeman amassed 38 kills, 35 blocks and Morgan Williams had 30 kill sand 37 blocks. Abigail Wiggins had 11 aces, 20 kills and 34 digs, while Heather Holtz delivered 84 assists, eight aces and 23 blocks. Karis Snell added 35 digs, Isabella Bryant 15 assists and Karsyn Hamm eight aces.

Houston Academy goes 4-1: Houston Academy went 4-1 and reached the Gold Bracket semifinals at the Enterprise Invitational.

The Raiders won all four matches in pool play, beating Opelika 25-15, 25-11, Luverne 25-23, 25-12, Washington County 25-22, 25-21 and Carroll 25-10, 25-10.

HA then lost to Pike Road in the Gold Bracket semifinals 25-20, 25-20.

Providence Christian goes 3-2: Providence Christian’s volleyball team won three of four matches in its pool and advanced to the Silver Bracket of the 14th Annual Enterprise Invitational on Saturday.

The Eagles beat Wicksburg 25-19, 25-17, Ashford 23-25, 25-16, 25-10 and Goshen 25-20, 25-10 and lost to UMS-Wright 28-30, 25-12, 15-3 in pool play to reach the Silver Bracket where they lost in the semifinals to Central-Phenix City 27-25, 18-25, 16-14.

For the tournament, Ella Brown earned 12 aces, 55 kills and 28 digs and Lauren Bailey amassed nine aces, 34 kills, 24 digs and three assists. Ella Houston delivered 97 assists, six aces, four kills and 26 digs and Reese Colbert had six aces, 42 digs and three assists. Elizabeth Ann Ingram had six kills, five solo blocks and two block assists. Marlie Kate Maddox had eight aces, five assists and 23 digs.

Dantzler Downing had four aces, nine kills, eight digs and two solo blocks, Ella Atkinson had four kills and three digs and Selah Kuwahara had three kills and two digs.

Rehobeth goes 4-2: Rehobeth went 4-2 and won the Bronze Bracket championship at the 14th Annual Enterprise Invitational on Saturday.

The Rebels went 2-2 in pool play, beating Andalusia 25-10, 25-19 then losing to Enterprise 25-8, 25-8 and to Central-Phenix City 25-21, 17-25, 15-6 and beating Kinston 25-9, 25-10.

In the Bronze Bracket, Rehobeth beat Wicksburg 25-16, 25-20 in the semifinals and defeated Opp 25-12, 25-13 to win the bracket.

Helen Williamson earned 11 aces. 30 kills and 48 digs and Kryslin Lane amassed 41 kills, six blocks and 35 digs to lead the Rebels (16-4). Kerigan Freeman finished with five aces, 11 kills, eight assists and seven digs and Emerson Trotter delivered 44 assists and nine digs and Emily Arnold 32 assists, four aces and 14 digs.

Also for Rehobeth, Carolyn Merrill had three aces, 10 kills and 28 digs, Jessa Buker two aces and 26 digs and Annalee Walker 15 digs. Karoline Paulk added six blocks and six digs and Shelby Davis added three kills and four digs.

Opp finishes 3-3: Opp went 3-3 and finished as Bronze Bracket runner-up at the Enterprise Invitational.

During pool play, the Bobcats beat G.W. Long 25-22, 18-25, 15-13 and Charles Henderson 25-13, 25-9 before losing to North Bay Haven Academy (Fla.) 25-15, 26-24 and to Pike Road 25-9, 25-4.

Opp defeated Opelika 25-17, 23-25, 15-13 in the Bronze Bracket semifinals before losing to Rehobeth in the Bronze championship 25-12, 25-13.

For the tournament, Opp (15-5) was led by Madie Wilson with 15 aces, 63 assists and 23 digs and Cuba Wiggins with 23 kills, three aces, 10 blocks and 11 digs. Amaya Womack earned 30 kills and four digs and Ada Blackstock 17 kills and three digs. Megan Pinson delivered six aces and 50 digs, while Isabella Grissett had 12 kills and 11 digs.

Shelby Greenacre had three aces and 25 digs, Crislyn Birge two aces and 12 digs and CB Johnson two kills and 11 digs. Brooke Butler added 17 digs.

G.W. Long wins Copper Bracket: G.W. Long went 3-3 and won the Copper Bracket at the Enterprise Invitational.

Long went 1-3 in pool play, losing to Opp 25-20, 18-25, 15-13, to Pike Road 25-17, 25-17 and to North Bay Haven 25-19, 25-15 before beating Charles Henderson 25-9, 25-15. In the Copper Bracket semifinals, the Rebels beat Luverne 25-14, 25-10 before beating Ashford 25-16, 25-19 in the bracket finals.

For the tournament, Ally Whitehead earned 52 kills, four aces, four blocks and 11 digs, Emma Grace Caraway had 25 kills, three aces and 11 digs and Anna Claire Free had 15 kills, three aces and 14 digs for G.W. Long (10-4). Kaylie Joseph had 12 kills, two aces and six digs and Kaylie Foster had six aces, three kills and four digs. Sawyer Hughes delivered 108 assists, five digs and two blocks.

Ashford goes 2-4: Ashford went 2-4 and finished runner-up in the Copper Bracket at the Enterprise Invitational.

The Yellow Jackets swept Goshen then lost 23-25, 25-16, 25-10 to Providence Christian before being swept by both UMS-Wright and Wicksburg to finish pool play. They defeated Kinston in the Copper Bracket semifinals before losing to G.W. Long in the bracket championship 25-16, 25-19.

For the tournament, Amiyah Lewis earned 73 kills, 15 digs, three aces and four blocks and Emma Helms delivered 113 assists, six aces, 13 digs, five blocks and three kills to lead Ashford (13-5). Kayla Fields had 22 kills and 14 blocks and Olivia Dodson had 18 kills. Carsyn McArdle had four aces, three kills and 22 digs. Jalissiah Jackson had 10 blocks and six kills, while Ella Helms had 39 digs and three aces and Loren Beth Ingalls had 18 digs.

Wicksburg goes 2-3: Wicksburg went 2-3 and advanced to the Bronze Bracket at the Enterprise Invitational.

The Panthers lost to Providence Christian 25-19, 25-17, beat Goshen 25-13, 25-16, beat Ashford 25-22, 25-13 and lost to UMS-Wright 25-15, 25-12 in pool play. They then lost to Rehobeth in the Bronze Bracket 25-16, 25-20.

Kinston goes 1-4: Kinston went 1-4 at the Enterprise Invitational, falling in the first round of the Copper Bracket.

During pool play, the Bulldogs lost to Enterprise 25-8. 25-1, beat Andalusia 25-27, 25-18, 15-11 and lost to Rehobeth 25-9, 25-10 and to Central-Phenix City 25-17, 25-4.

The Bulldogs lost in the Copper Bracket to Ashford 25-12, 25-16.

CHHS, Goshen and Carroll go winless: Charles Henderson, Goshen and Carroll all went winless at the Enterprise tournament.

Charles Henderson, during pool play, lost to Opp 25-13, 25-9, Pike Road 25-0, 25-5, to G.W. Long 25-9, 25-15 and North Bay Haven 25-7, 25-5.

Goshen, in pool play, lost to Ashford 25-14, 25-19, to UMS-Wright 25-3, 25-15, to Wicksburg 25-13, 25-16 and Providence Christian 25-20, 25-10.

Carroll, meanwhile, lost Luverne 23-25, 25-17, 15-8, to Washington County 25-9, 25-18, to Houston Academy 25-10, 25-10 and to Opelika 25-11, 25-13.

Regular Season

Wiregrass Kings fall twice: The Wiregrass Kings lost to the Tuscaloosa Home Educators in two matches, 25-11, 25-14, 25-16 in the first match and 23-25, 25-6, 25-8, 23-25, 16-14.

For the day, Amy Sexton had six aces, 17 kills and five digs and Anna Ryan Sharp had 12 kills, two assists and 13 digs. KB Weed delivered 31 assists, three aces and nine digs. Janie Woodall added five kills and Jessie Tedder seven digs. Emily Fells chipped in two aces, two kills, two assists and eight digs.

Kings JV splits: The Wiregrass Kings junior varsity split in two matches against Tuscaloosa Home Educators, losing the first match 25-23, 25-21 and winning the second contest 25-22, 16-25, 15-11.

Lily Barrett had 17 kills, 16 digs and eight aces, Avery Wilson had three aces, two kills, four blocks and five digs and Josalyn Howe had 19 assists and four digs. Avery Barnes added two kills and three digs.

Kings Middle School wins two: The Wiregrass Kings junior high team beat the Tuscaloosa Home Educators in two matches. The Kings won the first one 25-15, 25-22 and the second one 25-14, 25-8.

Josie Duren earned 20 aces, Parker Sorrells had three aces and Lucy Sharp had two aces. Paige McAllister and Chloe Bartlett both had one ace.

Junior Varsity Tournament

PCS goes 1-2 at St. James: Providence Christian’s junior varsity team went 1-2 at the St. James Invitational on Saturday.

The Eagles lost to St. James 25-16, 25-10 and to Montgomery Catholic 25-22, 25-14 before beating Central of Phenix City 20-25, 25-11, 15-9.

Carlee Smith earned 13 kills, three aces and 20 digs, Laura Faulk five aces, three kills, 27 assists and 12 digs, Jane Claire Mobley 12 kills and 18 digs and Abby Bancroft six aces and five digs to lead PCS.

Anne McClintock had eight kills, while Addison Russ had nine digs, Raegan Elmore seven digs and Leighton Frazier three digs. Alyse Deer added two kills and two digs.