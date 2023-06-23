Former Dothan resident Brian Wahl was on a treadmill last week when he saw the 334 area code pop up on his cell phone.

“I was like, ‘Oh man, the guys might have gotten in,’” Wahl said.

The guys are his sons, 12-year-old Bibb and 15-year-old Alex, both of whom were on the waiting list for the Press Thornton Future Masters being held this week in Dothan.

On the other end of the phone was tournament coordinator Angelia Turner.

“She said, ‘I’ve got good news … there’s room for Alex and there’s room for Bibb, can you let us know real quick?’” Wahl said.

Wahl, who now lives in Birmingham, turned off the treadmill and headed home to share the news with his wife and sons. It meant a week of golf in Dothan instead of a beach trip to Perdido Beach, but there were few complaints. Well, maybe one.

“She’s still a little ornery,” Wahl said of his wife with a chuckle about the canceled beach trip.

But because of a chance meeting with two of the Thornton family members several weeks earlier, some persistence and a little luck, Bibb and Alex would be competing in their first Future Masters.

“It’s been a whirlwind since then,” Wahl said.

Wahl didn’t play junior golf, but his father, Lex, was a volunteer for five years for the Future Masters before moving to Florida and played the sport recreationally.

His mother, Vicki, wasn’t a regular golfer, but she actually once got a hole-in-one at the Dothan Country Club on hole No. 5 using a 9-iron from about 85 yards out.

“It’s a funny family story because my dad has played his entire life and he doesn’t have one,” Wahl said of the hole-in-one. “We keep the ball on a plaque in our den in Birmingham. Mom passed away in 2017.”

Wahl is a 1993 graduate of Northview High School, but has spent the past 22 years in Birmingham and is a lawyer. He wanted his sons to have the experience of playing in the Future Masters, but wasn’t sure the timing was quite right.

“Because I knew about the Future Masters, I knew what a high quality event it was,” Wahl said. “My kids are good golfers, but they’ve played more local tournaments. The last couple of years I’ve been a little anxious about applying because I just didn’t know if they were ready.

“This year, Alex played for Homewood High School in Birmingham … he’ll be a sophomore and he’s in their top five. Alex started playing really well and we started playing a few more regional tournaments, and so I decided to apply in January knowing it was a long shot … and it was … we got wait-listed.”

They had basically given up on getting in the tournament this year, which is being held at Highland Oaks while the DCC course undergoes renovations.

“About three weeks ago, Alex was playing in an SJGT (tournament) in Athens (Alabama) and he got paired with Luke Thornton, and we really enjoyed walking with Luke and his mom … just had a blast and had a lot of Dothan conversation … talking about Dr. Thornton and the Country Club,” Wahl said.

Luke Thornton is the son of King and Stephanie Thornton and is playing in the 15-18 age division this week. King is the tournament chairman and son of the late Dr. Press Thornton, Jr., who was the longtime president and GM of the event. Stephanie oversees registration.

“She (Stephanie) really encouraged us to be persistent, and we were,” Wahl said of checking back to see if there was any movement on the waiting list. “Then we ran into her again two weeks ago at Old Waverly (Golf Club) In Mississippi and talked again. She said be persistent; people get in late off the waiting list.

“Didn’t hear anything. I said, ‘Guess what guys, we blocked a week, we can go down to Perdido (for vacation).’ The night before we found out we had the car packed to go to the beach.”

Bibb played the first two days of the tournament in the 11-12 age division this past Sunday and Monday. “Bibb played really good,” Wahl said. “He shot an 84 the first day, shot a 79 the second day and missed the cut by eight strokes. Took Bibb back to Birmingham on Tuesday, picked Alex up and we’re here.”

Alex shot an 8-over par 80 in the first round and an 87 in the second round. Due to a weather-suspended first round Thursday with half of the field still on the course, Alex had to complete his first round on Friday morning and go right back on the course for his second round like the others who hadn’t completed their first round.

It wasn’t the outcome hoped for, but he was just glad to have the opportunity to play.

“I knew a little bit about it the past few years,” Alex said of the tourney. “It’s a great tournament and I’m very appreciative of being in this field. Like it’s bigger than any tournament I’ve ever played before.”

Despite not making the cut, he learned a lot of about himself and what he needs to do as far as improving.

“I got stuck on the bogey train and couldn’t get off,” Alex said. “I learned that even though I was playing a bad round, it was still a lot of fun to be out here and play with my buddies.

“It’s first national-level tournament in my short career so far. My putting was not the way I wanted it to be and I’m definitely going to work on that as soon as I get home.”

Lex, who now lives in Lynn Haven, Florida, made the drive up on Friday to watch his grandson play. It was the first time he had been back to a Future Masters in many years.

“I haven’t seen any of my golfing buddies, but yeah, it brings back memories,” Lex said. “I ran into two guys I worked with at Farley (Nuclear Plant).”

He enjoyed watching Alex play.

“It’s not the first time I’ve seen him play, but it’s the first time I’ve seen him be so aggressive with the putter,” Lex said. “The putter was not his friend today, but other than that, he’s striking the ball real good.

"I assume he was one of the youngest kids in the field. A 15-year-old playing with 18-year-olds … you could see it off the tee. The 18-year-olds were blowing by him 100 yards, so that’s got to weigh on you a little bit, but he hung in there.”

Brian Wahl has enjoyed the week and hopes to return next year with his sons.

“We’re so appreciative to the Future Masters committee, to the Dothan Country Club, to the Thornton family,” he said. “We’re more than happy to give up a vacation to be here.”