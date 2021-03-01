Warrick powers Goshen to baseball win over Daleville

Jeff Warrick went 3-for-3, which included a home run and double, and drove in three runs in leading Goshen to a 12-0 win over Daleville on Monday in high school baseball action.

Warrick also pitched four innings and allowed just one hit while striking out three in the five-inning game. Blake Saupe pitched one inning and allowed one hit and struck out two.

Tyler McLendon and Nicholas Walters each had two hits and two RBIs, while Bryce Williams also drove in a run with a hit.

Myles Parris got both of Daleville's hits.