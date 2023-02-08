Enterprise dominated quickly and never looked back in beating Dothan 55-25 in a Class 7A, Area 3 Tournament semifinal game Wednesday night at Prattville.

The Wildcats (19-10) face host Prattville in the tournament on Friday night at 6 p.m. Dothan finished its season at 6-19.

Brooklyn Kemmerlin led Enterprise with12 points and Aziya Purcell and Madison Esenwein had nine points each.

Makayla Brown led Dothan with nine points.

Class 5A, Area 4

Charles Henderson 50, Carroll 43: KK Hobdy had 26 points to lead Charles Henderson to the Class 5A Area 4 Tournament title at Carroll.

Both teams advance to the Class 5A sub-regional round on Monday night with Charles Henderson (15-9) hosting the Area 3 runner-up (the Headland-Eufaula loser) and Carroll (20-7) traveling to the Area 3 winner (Headland-Eufaula winner).

Carroll was led by Zymirria Glanton had 17 points and Ameyah Gray 13 points and 12 rebounds for Carroll.

Class 2A, Area 4

Highland Home 52, Goshen 33: Goshen’s season came to an end with a loss to the Flying Squadron.

Amber Vickers had 11 points and Haylee Sanford and AJ Rogers both had eight points for Goshen, which ended the season 8-15.

JaNya Foster led Highland Home with 15 points. Jameria Green added 14 and Quintasia June had 13.

Luverne 55, Zion Chapel 31: The Rebels came to an end against unbeaten Luverne in an area semifinal game.

Shea Wambles had 18 points to lead Zion Chapel, which finished the season with a 4-22 record.