Wharton signs with Faulkner soccer, Gonzales with ESCC softball

Two Dothan High athletes who knew and embraced their roles have been rewarded with college scholarships.
Maria Wharton, a defender on the Wolves’ soccer team, signed with Faulkner University on Tuesday, while softball player Jewels Gonzales is bound for Enterprise State.
Dothan soccer coach Haley Williams saw Wharton progress over the years into who she believes is the best defender in the state.
“I pulled her up in seventh grade and then she started as an eighth grader at center back,” Williams said. “I was so nervous starting an eighth grader at such an important position, but just from the start she was a leader.
“One of the most remarkable things is to watch her track a ball, watch a defender and at the same time direct people behind her. She has such a great understanding of the game, and that’s why I think they (Faulkner) are getting such a steal.
“You can recruit great athletes and big stat getters, but to have someone who understands the position and understands the game is tough to find sometimes.”
As a senior team captain, Wharton had 127 takeaways on defense and also collected two goals.
“I’m very excited that I got to sign today and I’m happy that I get to continue my soccer career at Faulkner,” Wharton said. “I decided to go there because when I went to the campus I fell in love with it and I have previous teammates who have played for Faulkner and they enjoyed it, so I think it will be a good fit for me. I would like to thank my family and friends for supporting me.”
Gonzales was a versatile player on the Wolves softball team who was a tremendous contact hitter.
She hit for a .262 average with 19 singles, three doubles, two triples and four home runs. She drove in 26 runs and had eight stolen bases.
“She caught some, she played some second some, she played right field and played first, but what she did mostly for our team was being our designated player,” Dothan softball coach Donny Bright said. “She was in the lineup hitting every game and she had some big hits for our program this year. She didn’t have a lot of strikeouts and she made the defense work by putting the ball in play.”
Bright has praise for Gonzales as a team player.
“Jewels was one of those players that if you asked her to do anything, the answer was always yes sir,” Bright said. “She came in every single day ready to work and she did a great job setting an example for some of the younger ladies who are going to be coming through our program of what it looked like to be a team player.
“She brings a lot to the table. She knew what her role was day-in and day-out and that’s big for a high school kid to be able to accept that role. For the college coaches to be able to see that as well, speaks a lot about who she is and what she can do with this opportunity.”
Enterprise State coach Traci Harrison was impressed by what she saw on video of Gonzales.
“Jewels was recommended to me by several coaches and I got some videos sent in on her,” Harrison said. “After reviewing those videos, I invited her and her family to a recruiting visit and a couple of days later we got a commitment. She’s just an all-around player and one of those that has been given an opportunity to play college ball and I truly believe that when she comes in she’ll do a great job for us.
“She is basically a utility player, but she is a strong hitter and I believe that’s what stood out to me the most.”
Gonzales thanked God, her family, coaches and teammates for helping her reach the next level.
“She (Harrison) was already making it seem as if it was home for me and that is one thing that stood out to me,” Gonzales set of her recruiting visit to ESCC. “It wasn’t like a push on me, it was more so that this is a home and we’re all together type thing.”
After all, being a true teammate is important to Gonzales.
"The main thing with me is I've never been the type that's like, 'Oh, I'm not doing this or something,'" Gonzales said. "Like, I am happy to be hitting as well as being in the dugout just cheering on my team."