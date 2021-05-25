Wharton signs with Faulkner soccer, Gonzales with ESCC softball

Gonzales was a versatile player on the Wolves softball team who was a tremendous contact hitter.

She hit for a .262 average with 19 singles, three doubles, two triples and four home runs. She drove in 26 runs and had eight stolen bases.

“She caught some, she played some second some, she played right field and played first, but what she did mostly for our team was being our designated player,” Dothan softball coach Donny Bright said. “She was in the lineup hitting every game and she had some big hits for our program this year. She didn’t have a lot of strikeouts and she made the defense work by putting the ball in play.”

Bright has praise for Gonzales as a team player.

“Jewels was one of those players that if you asked her to do anything, the answer was always yes sir,” Bright said. “She came in every single day ready to work and she did a great job setting an example for some of the younger ladies who are going to be coming through our program of what it looked like to be a team player.