After averaging nearly 20 wins over four seasons, Matt Whitton is leaving as Enterprise head baseball coach, one of five head coaching resignations approved by the Enterprise School Board Tuesday night, said EHS athletic director Trent Trawick.

The five resignations were all for different reasons, said Trawick, including two who recently had babies and wanted to spend time with their newborns and their families. A third was retiring from coaching.

In addition to Whitton, boys golf coach Rex Bynum, wrestling coach Willie Fells, girls soccer coach Corrie Thomas Taylor and girls tennis coach Mary Evelyn Jordan also resigned. All also resigned their teaching roles, except for Jordan, who will remain as special education teacher at EHS.

Trawick said coaches have already been slotted in for the girls soccer and girls tennis jobs. Bruce Ladner, the current boys coach, will add the girls head soccer role to his duties. Grant Lyons, the current boys head tennis coach, will handle the girls tennis now as well as the boys team.

The school plans to advertise for the other positions in the next couple of days and hope to have a possible hire at the next board meeting scheduled for June 27.

Whitton was the surprise of the five resignations. He tendered in his papers as head baseball coach and physical education teacher last Thursday to principal Stan Sauls.

“He actually turned in his resignation while I was gone on a cruise and Mr. (Stan) Sauls filled me in yesterday on it,” Trawick said. “I am not exactly sure what he is doing.”

A 2007 Enterprise graduate, Whitton was hired in October of 2019 to replace Lee Hyde, who moved into administration at Wicksburg High School. Whitton guided the Wildcats to a 72-47 record over four seasons, including a 24-14 record this past season. The 24 wins were the most since 2018. In addition, Enterprise advanced to the second round of the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

Whitton guided the Wildcats to a 20-15 record in 2021 and a 19-12 mark last year. Both teams reached the first round of the state playoffs. He had a 9-6 record during the COVID-19 shortened season in 2020.

Overall, Whitton has a 114-64 career record, including a year-and-a half stint at Charles Henderson prior to coming to Enterprise.

Whitton took over a Trojans program in 2017 that was in shambles following a 0-10 start and the resignation of coach Josey Shannon. He quickly rebuilt the program, finishing out 13-8 and reaching the first round of the playoffs. He then guided CHHS to a 29-8 record and a first-round Class 5A playoff appearance in his lone full season with the Trojans.

Before going to Charles Henderson, he was an assistant coach for six seasons at Enterprise, first under Shawn Gilmer then under J.D. Pruitt.

After his playing days at Enterprise High School, Whitton played two years at Enterprise State and two years at Huntingdon College in Montgomery.

Following college, he spent a semester helping the Enterprise State baseball program as an assistant coach before becoming a junior high head coach at Enterprise and eventually moving up to an varsity assistant coach role at Enterprise High.

Enterprise had scheduled varsity, junior varsity and junior high baseball tryouts for next week, but Trawick said those have been postponed until a new hire is made.

Bynum, the Wildcats boys golf coach, is retiring from coaching. A Wiregrass Hall of Famer, Bynum was a longtime head baseball coach of the Wildcats and was also a former head football coach at Geneva (1988-90). He spent the last eight seasons as EHS golf coach. He was also the head girls golf coach for several seasons. He had previously retired as a teacher in 2011.

Fells resigned as wrestling coach, assistant football coach and ISS teacher at Enterprise. He took over as head wrestling coach this past season, guiding the Wildcats to a third-place state finish in Class 7A. He was an assistant coach for one season under Matt Pipkins. In addition, Fells served as an assistant coach in football for two seasons and was special teams coordinator.

A native of Palatka, Fla., Wells was a high school All-American wrestler in high school, finishing his career with a 99-3 record. He later attended Purdue and was a head football coach at Palatka High School and a college assistant at Bethel (Tenn.) University for nearly seven seasons.

Taylor was varsity girls soccer coach the last two seasons, taking over after the resignation of Jill Harrelson. She had served as an assistant coach under Harrelson prior to that.

“She had a child last October and lives in Webb (nearly an hour from Enterprise) and said it was too much to drive and with a small child, so she wanted to step down to spend more time with her child,” Trawick said.

Jordan, the girls tennis coach the last few years, also stressed a need to spend time with family.

“She had a child last fall and wants to spend more time with her child,” Trawick said.