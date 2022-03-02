 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Wicksburg baseball downs Dothan High
Wicksburg defeated Dothan 4-1 in high school baseball action on Wednesday.

Drew Colon got the win on the mound in relief, pitching the final three innings. He allowed one hit and struck out four.

Jackson Glover pitched the first two innings, striking out five. He also had a hit and an RBI.

Easton Dean had a single and drove in two runs. Maddox Burkhardt, Trey Summers and Peyton Crutchfield each singled.

Earlier this week, Wicksburg beat Geneva County 11-0 and defeated Elba 18-6.

