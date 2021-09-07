Wicksburg defeats Providence in JV football

Staff Reports
Mason Burkhardt threw for 148 yards and two touchdowns on 4-of-4 passing and also rushed for 40 yards to lead Wicksburg in an 18-8 win over Providence Christian on Tuesday night.
Jackson Daughtry rushed for 39 yards and a touchdown and also caught a 75-yard TD pass. Garrison Gray caught a 48-yard TD pass.
Defensively, Daughtry had eight tackles, Reggie Peoples seven and Gabe Glover and Burkhardt had six each.
Tags
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!