Wicksburg defeats Providence in JV football
Mason Burkhardt threw for 148 yards and two touchdowns on 4-of-4 passing and also rushed for 40 yards to lead Wicksburg in an 18-8 win over Providence Christian on Tuesday night.

Jackson Daughtry rushed for 39 yards and a touchdown and also caught a 75-yard TD pass. Garrison Gray caught a 48-yard TD pass.

Defensively, Daughtry had eight tackles, Reggie Peoples seven and Gabe Glover and Burkhardt had six each.

