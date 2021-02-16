Wicksburg earns double-overtime win over Opp

Devontae White had 27 points, Dalton Taggart 23 and Sawyer Rivenbark 11 as Wicksburg captured a 73-71 double-overtime win over No. 10-ranked Opp in Class 3A sub-region action Tuesday night.
The game was tied at 58 after regulation and 65 after the first overtime. The Panthers had a four-point lead late in the second OT and Opp scored in the final seconds to make it close.
Wicksburg (20-7) advances to a Friday against tomorrow’s Reeltown-Montgomery Catholic. Opp had its season end at 18-2.
Erik Matthews had a career-high 37 points along with 11 rebounds to lead Opp. Drew Chance had 13 points, Jaydon Lacey nine points and 11 rebounds and Zack Hill 13 rebounds.
Class 5A
Carroll 50, Charles Henderson 43: Bryson Dawkins had 20 points and Raquille Reed eight to lead Carroll over Charles Henderson.
Akeives Shorts led Charles Henderson with 20 points and Cody Youngblood had 12.
Carroll (20-7) advances to play in the regional first-round at home against Sylacauga on Friday. Charles Henderson’s season came to an end with a 19-9 record.
Class 2A
Geneva County 65, G.W. Long 43: Emmanuel Henderson had 24 points, 10 rebounds, five assists and five steals and J’Quan Broxson had 19 points, seven rebounds and four block shots to lead Geneva County over G.W. Long in 2A sub-regional action.
Avery Roberts led G.W. Long with 15 points and Hunter Whitehead had 12.
Geneva County (20-3) advances to play in the Southeast Regional first-round against tomorrow’s Central of Coosa-Lafayette winner. G.W. Long finishes the season 17-10.
Three games moved
Two high school boys basketball games involving Wiregrass teams were moved to Wednesday because of weather issues.
Eufaula’s Class 6A game at home against R.E. Lee of Montgomery was rescheduled for 4 p.m. Wednesday. In Class 4A, Geneva’s home game against St. James in Class 4A was rescheduled for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Dale County’s game at Booker T. Washington was moved to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Varsity Girls
Class 5A
Charles Henderson 50, Headland 22: KK Hobdy had 21 points and Kristan Jackson 20 to lead defending 5A state champion Charles Henderson to the Southeast Regional first-round game Thursday.
Alexus Neal had 10 points for Headland.
The Trojans (12-2) host Brewbaker Tech Thursday at 6:30 p.m. Headland finished the year 10-6.