Wicksburg edges Houston Academy to clinch area title

They will call the 2020-21 basketball season at Wicksburg, ‘The year of the turnaround.’
After winning just seven games a year ago and finishing tied for last in the area, the Panthers have flipped the script this year and become area champions.
Behind a monstrous offensive fourth quarter from Devontae White and key plays down the stretch from others, Wicksburg clinched the Class 3A, Area 3 regular-season title Friday night, downing rival Houston Academy 53-51 at the Panther gym.
Wicksburg improved to 16-5 overall, with wins in all seven games since the calendar flipped to January. The Panthers also moved to 7-0 in the area with one game remaining against Daleville. Houston Academy fell to 12-8 overall and 3-3 in area.
“Obviously, it feels great,” head coach Colby Thomley said of winning the area title. “These guys have been through so much. Just seven wins last year. To turn it around to 16-5 and to clinch it, I am just so happy for the guys to be able to experience this.”
To Thomley and Panther players, the difference from a year ago to this season is winning games in the fourth quarter, similar to Friday’s game when they overcame a four-point deficit by outscoring the Raiders12-6 in the final 4:31.
“We have struggled a lot the last couple of years,” said White, who paced Friday’s win with a game-high 27 points. “We always had that hump we just couldn’t get over. This year, we pulled together with the team and we got over that hump. It means a lot (to win in the region).”
Thomley credited the five seniors -- Zeke Kelley, Nic Longworth, Sawyer Rivenbark, Graeme Ward and Trevor Woodham – for leading the turnaround.
“Last year, we played so many close games and lost them at the very end, but this year I think it has to do with senior leadership and having guys step up,” Thomley said. “I think that is the reason we have gotten over the hump (in the fourth quarter) in games this year. These guys have stepped up and taken leadership roles.”
On Friday, it was a junior, though, that powered the fourth-quarter onslaught. White delivered 15 points in the quarter – all but three of the Panther points in the period. He hit 5-of-6 shots from the floor in the period, including 2-of-2 on 3-pointers, and knocked down 3-of-4 free throws, including two made free throws that sealed the win with 5.6 seconds left.
“I got in the flow of the game,” White said. “Stuff wasn’t going our way and I knew I had to change it.”
“We tell him, ‘Hey, you are the best player on the floor most nights and we need you to be the best player,’” Thomley said. “The last couple of weeks we have played some big area games and they have come down to the wire and he has made some big plays like that game. We love the ball in his hands late as he makes play for us.”
Down 45-41 following a 3-pointer by HA’s Gunnar Smith, White brought the Panthers back, sparking a 10-1 run.
White, who hit a 3-pointer at the key prior to the Smith three, hit a 3-pointer to the left of the top of the key following a steal by Ward, slicing the Raider lead to one.
The Raiders’ Kadyn Mitchell hit 1-of-2 free throws with 3:58 left, making it 46-44 HA, but White put the Panthers in front – for good as it turned out – driving to the basket around a pick at the top and converting a layup as he was fouled. He hit the free throw to put WHS up 47-46 with 3:49 left.
After missed opportunities by both teams, Rivenbark picked up a loose ball and White capitalized on the Raider turnover, driving in and pulling up for short jumper in the lane to make it 49-46 with 2:13 left.
Rivenbark stepped in the HA passing lane for a steal on the next play, but the Panthers turned it over following a timeout.
Following two missed shots by the Raiders, HA fouled three teams to reach the bonus. White missed the one-and-one free-throw opportunity, but Zeke Kelley, playing with a bad wrist, grabbed the offensive rebound and passed to White coming down the lane for a layup, pushing Wicksburg up 51-46 with less than 40 seconds left.
“The offense doesn’t necessarily run through Zeke, but he does all that dirty work down there and make plays on the glass,” Thomley said. “That was a big offensive rebound.”
On the ensuing play, HA’s Corey Campbell fired up a 3-pointer that bounced on the rim three times before falling in and helping the Raiders cut it to 51-49 with 26.8 seconds left.
After a HA timeout, Wicksburg had trouble against the Raiders zone press, forcing Thomley to call a timeout before the 10-second violation. On the ensuing inbounds play, Kelley was fouled, but he missed the 1-and-1 free throw and the Raiders’ Kamryn Mitchell grabbed the defensive rebound.
With a chance to tie it, the Raiders’ Kadyn Mitchell drove the lane, but Wicksburg’s Dalton Taggart took a charge, resulting in a turnover with 7.2 seconds left in the game.
“Taggart didn’t hit a lot of shots on offense, but he plays both ends of the floor,” Thomley said. “He is a hard-nosed unselfish player and to be willing to take a charge in that situation was big. That helped sealed it for us.”
It helped seal it up thanks to White, who hit two free throws with 5.6 seconds left after being fouled on the ensuing inbounds play. The free throws gave the Panthers a four-point lead. A jumper near the buzzer by Campbell cut it to the final two-point margin.
In addition to White’s 27 points, Rivenbark scored 13 for Wicksburg, including 10 in the third quarter, which helped the Panthers pull back in the game after HA opened a 31-24 lead. Taggart had nine points, including a 3-pointer to open the fourth quarter for the other Panther points in the period outside of White.
All of Houston Academy’s scoring came from four of its five starters. Campbell had 15, Kadyn Mitchell had 14, Kamryn Mitchell 12 and Gunnar Smith 10.
Houston Academy 44, Wicksburg 29: After a tight first quarter, the Raiders pulled away to the win.
Leading 10-9 after one, HA outscored the Panthers 13-3 to take a 23-12 halftime lead. The Raiders led 33-23 after three and stayed in control in the fourth quarter.
Caley Caldwell had 13 points, Sara Bourkard nine and Hollin Evans eight for HA (7-5, 4-2).
Tori Hobbs led Wicksburg (7-9, 3-4) with 13 points.
Houston Academy JV boys 40, Wicksburg 34: J.T. Pitchford had 12 points and Cam Dyer nine to lead Houston Academy.
Jaylen Murry and Gabe Glover had eight points each to lead Wicksburg.