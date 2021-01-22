Wicksburg edges Houston Academy to clinch area title

Thomley credited the five seniors -- Zeke Kelley, Nic Longworth, Sawyer Rivenbark, Graeme Ward and Trevor Woodham – for leading the turnaround.

“Last year, we played so many close games and lost them at the very end, but this year I think it has to do with senior leadership and having guys step up,” Thomley said. “I think that is the reason we have gotten over the hump (in the fourth quarter) in games this year. These guys have stepped up and taken leadership roles.”

On Friday, it was a junior, though, that powered the fourth-quarter onslaught. White delivered 15 points in the quarter – all but three of the Panther points in the period. He hit 5-of-6 shots from the floor in the period, including 2-of-2 on 3-pointers, and knocked down 3-of-4 free throws, including two made free throws that sealed the win with 5.6 seconds left.

“I got in the flow of the game,” White said. “Stuff wasn’t going our way and I knew I had to change it.”

“We tell him, ‘Hey, you are the best player on the floor most nights and we need you to be the best player,’” Thomley said. “The last couple of weeks we have played some big area games and they have come down to the wire and he has made some big plays like that game. We love the ball in his hands late as he makes play for us.”