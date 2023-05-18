OXFORD – After a long day of softball, the Wicksburg Panthers came up short of their ultimate goal, falling in the AHSAA Class 2A State Championship to the Hatton Hornets, 12-10.

Wicksburg opened the day with a 1-0 loss to Hatton but beat J.U. Blacksher 4-3 to reach the finals then forced a second championship game by beating the Hornets 14-6.

The Panthers finished with season with a 47-12 record.

“It has been a heck of a ride,” Wicksburg head coach Josh Cox said. “I told people all year that I have never been a part of a softball team that had this much talent 1 through 18. I don’t mean 1 through 9. This is the hardest team I’ve ever had to make a lineup for. I told the girls all year that I love every one of them and I want to be every one of them out there.

“They fought all the way to the last out against a really good team that has been here numerous times. We were excited to be in this game. We haven’t been here since 2019 as a school. This is a big accomplishment, but we have a really young team.

“We will miss Megan (Cochran), Kylie (Barnes) and Breely (Taylor), our three seniors, but I think the future is bright.

“This experience (of reaching the finals) goes a long way. The girls seeing this, they are going to want to get back. It is a program-building experience.”

Wicksburg’s offense did its part in trying to push the Panthers to the title, but seven errors on defense, including four during a pivotal seven-run Hatton second inning, were costly.

After scoring 14 runs in the first championship game, the Panthers picked up in the second game where they left off, posting four runs in the top of the first inning.

Ella Grace Kelly led off with a single and Kelsey Ellenburg walked before Megan Cochran singled to drive in Kelley. After courtesy-runner Breely Taylor stole second, Chloe Joyner hit a grounder that was misplayed by the shortstop, allowing Ellenburg to score.

After a force out at the plate, Kylie Barnes, who paced Wicksburg with three hits and five runs batted in, ripped a two-run single to score Joyner and Lana Carpenter to make 4-0.

The Wicksburg lead, though, vanquished during a nightmarish bottom of the second inning. Four Panther errors helped the Hornets score seven runs.

Three straight hits opened the inning with the final hit scoring a run. An error in the centerfield on the hit allowed a second run to come home.

After a walk, a single by Morgan Lane scored two runs to tie the game and Lane ended up at second following an outfield error.

Following a sac bunt to move a runner to third, Hatton’s Anna Kate Potter hit a grounder to Wicksburg’s third baseman, who kept the runner at third before throwing wildly to first, allowing the runner to score, putting the Hornets up 5-4.

A Kailyn Qualls RBI double made it 6-4. Bradyn Mitchell followed with a high fly ball in short right that was missed by the second baseman for another run, putting runners at the corner. Mallie Yarbrough’s sacrifice fly made it 7-4.

The teams began trading runs late in the game, starting in the fourth.

Wicksburg scored one in both the fourth and fifth only to see Hatton score two in the bottom half of both innings to make it 11-6.

The Panthers then struck for four runs in the sixth to cut the deficit to 11-10. Cochran had a RBI ground out, Carpenter a run-scoring single and Barnes belted a two-run double in the left-field corner.

Hatton picked up an insurance run in the bottom half and retired the Panthers in order in the seventh to finish out the win.

In addition to Barnes’ hitting effort, Kelley was 3-for-5, Cochran 2-for-3 with two runs batted in and Carpenter 2-for-4 with a RBI to lead Wicksburg. Kelley, Cochran and Barnes were named to the all-tournament team.