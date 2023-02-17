WICKSBURG – J.T. Ackerman returned to Wicksburg after spending three years at Houston Academy and made an impact on the Panthers’ football team during his senior season, which landed him a scholarship to Millsaps College in Jackson, Miss., on Friday.

“It’s just a great feeling to know that I’m going to keep playing ball and keep going as hard as I can and do what I love to do,” Ackerman said of the decision.

“It’s like a smaller community and the coaches just seem like they really care about the players. It just seemed like a great environment for me to keep on playing football and they have like the best education you can get, too.”

Ackerman played an array of positions for Wicksburg this past season on both sides of the football.

“He worked really hard and ended up playing a lot of quarterback for us, and running back and defensive back and we moved him around at linebacker,” Wicksburg football coach Josh Cox said. “He’s just a kid that works hard and really wants to win.”

Ackerman says he’s projected to be a slot receiver at Millsaps, which plays on the Division III level.

“I really want to work on my speed and my routes … just get better at being a receiver since I haven’t played it that much,” Ackerman said.

Cox believes he’ll make the position adjustment fine.

“He’s a quick kid and has got good hands,” Cox said. “I don’t know if he’s big enough to be a running back at that level, but I think as a possession receiver to make plays on the edge … I think that will be a good fit for him.”

Returning to his hometown of Wicksburg for his senior year of high school was also something Ackerman believes certainly worked out in his best interest.

“It’s been the most welcoming experience … I’ve loved every second of coming back and I’m glad I did,” Ackerman said.

He’s appreciative of the guidance he received from his family on making the important decisions. Ackerman also gave thanks to God before signing the scholarship in front of teammates and students in the Wicksburg gymnasium.

“I have the best support staff ever with my stepdad,” Ackerman said. “He’s been almost like a manager for me. He’s taken me place to place for the best situation for me and we definitely found the best one coming back here.”

Ackerman is currently recovering from shoulder surgery and knows he needs to keep preparing for the journey ahead. He’s thankful for those who have helped him gain a scholarship.

“It’s just hard work and dedication every day,” Ackerman said. “Great people around you pushing you every day and great coaches. You’ve got to work as hard as you can in the weight room every day.”