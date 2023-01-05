Wicksburg football standouts sign with Faulkner University

Jaylen Murry and Tyler (T. Will) Williams both plan to play football at Faulkner University in Montgomery. The two held a signing ceremony at the WHS gym on Thursday afternoon.

“It is a blessing (to sign) because if it wasn’t for my team and my coaches I would not be here today,” said Murry, a powerful 6-foot-1, 220-pound running back. “Faulkner is a great school because they push you harder there. I have family that goes there and I like the fact they teach God there because not many places do that anymore.”

Williams, a 6-foot, 165 wide receiver playmaker for the Panthers, said the Faulkner campus felt like “home” to him.

“It feels great (to sign),” Williams said. “They have an awesome program. I am ready to get up there and get started.

“I went up there on a visit and it just felt like home – all the coaches made it feel like home to me. It feels like a great fit.”

The two friends, who will room together at the Montgomery school, said they wanted to play together on the college level.

“It was a little bit of factor, wanting to play with an old teammate,” Williams said of deciding to play at Faulkner.

Murry added, “That is one of my best friends simply because he pushed me when I really didn’t think I would make it. He was there for me 24/7 even outside of sports. I just love him to death.”

Murry earned all-state recognition and Dothan Eagle Super 12 honors the last two seasons, while amassing 3,244 total yards rushing over the two seasons, averaging 141.0 yards per game. He also rushed for 38 touchdowns.

This past season, he earned 1,721 yards rushing with 19 TDs, averaging 143.4 yards per game. He topped the 100-yard mark in nine of Wicksburg’s 12 games.

“Jaylen has always been our work back, the guy we probably gave it to more than anybody over the years,” Wicksburg head coach Josh Cox said. “He does a great job of running the ball. He used to be more of a slash runner, but he has gotten better about running downhill and hitting the hole better. He has worked hard in the weight room. He is a strong kid as he bench presses 315 pounds and squats 460.”

Murry said his football IQ and ability to make cuts to avoid tackles are among the keys to his success as a running back.

“I feel like I can get in and out of the pocket and make quick cuts,” Murry said. “I have got good ball IQ and catching out of the backfield is excellent. I think I get (beat) a lot of teams with that and (I can) be a power back and getting the yards I need to get for the team.”

Williams was a big-play receiver for Wicksburg, catching 16 passes for 417 yards this past season – an average of 26.1 yards per reception. He recorded a touchdown on one of every three passes he caught, finishing with five TDs.

“In high school, I was used as a one-on-one guy,” Williams said. “If we needed the big play, just set up the one-and-one and throw it deep.”

While he made big plays for the Panthers, Cox feels Williams will likely be more of a possession type receiver at Faulkner.

“T Will is probably one of the hardest workers we have here. He has always been a big effort guy,” Cox said. “He runs good routes and has really good hands. He will be a good possession wide receiver (for Faulkner) and he will be a great asset.”

Both players feel Wicksburg has prepared them for the next level.

“I would say it is the drive,” Murry said of what he got out of playing at Wicksburg. “Constantly waking up 24/7 at 6 o’clock in the morning to come to practice for two-three hours gives you a drive and at the next level, you will need that.”

“It is a great coaching staff and great competition here to get my ready,” added Williams of Wicksburg. “It (Wicksburg) has helped me a lot.”

During the past two years, the duo helped Wicksburg to a 7-4 record and a first-round playoff appearance in Class 3A as juniors and to a 6-6 record and a second-round appearance during their senior season after the Panthers dropped down to 2A.

Murry said Thursday’s signing ceremony should show future Panthers that obtaining a scholarship for college is possible even at a small school like Wicksburg.

“It doesn’t matter where you come from,” Murry said. “A 2A school, 1A school, 6A, it doesn’t matter. A little-town boy can make a big-time difference. I want them to know they are not alone – this school is family and they are my brothers.”